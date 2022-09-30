ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Matthews, KY

wdrb.com

Harvest Homecoming begins week of fall festivities in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular fall festival in southern Indiana has started its week of fall festivities. The event kicked off this weekend with its annual parade on Saturday, Oct. 1. in Downtown New Albany, where the festival is held every year. The parade included "over-the-top floats," vintage cars...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Courier Journal building in downtown Louisville purchased for $11 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The building in downtown Louisville that has been home to the Courier Journal for 75 years was sold. The newspaper reported Monday that its massive eight-story property on Broadway sold for more than $11 million. The buyer named in the deal has ties to Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund buying up newspapers across the country and known for making widespread cuts to those newsrooms.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Old Hardin County Courthouse to become hotel in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former Hardin County Courthouse in Elizabethtown will soon be transformed into a hotel. The building, situated in the middle of the downtown roundabout, is nearly a century old. "The courthouse that has been sitting here in the center of Elizabethtown for many years will now...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Fire burns part of a home in the Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A fire burned part of a home in the Park Hill neighborhood. Metro Safe says the fire started around 4:35 a.m. Monday on Bolling Avenue near the intersection of 22nd Street. Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief at Louisville Fire, says the fire was under control by 4:51 a.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jeep stolen from Louisville repair shop recovered

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have recovered a Jeep that was stolen after a thief snatched the keys from an overnight key drop. Belinda Roberts, the owner of the Jeep, said it was found in Indian Hills Sunday night, about 5 miles away from where it was stolen. The crime...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: Man shot in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 2600 block of Wilson Avenue just before 9 p.m. On scene, they found a man who had been shot once, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police say Frankfort woman locked 4-year-olds in room for 15 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort woman is in custody after she locked two 4-year-old children alone in a room for 15 hours, forcing them to use the bathroom on the floor. According to court documents, 25-year-old Carly Erlewein was arrested by officers with the Frankfort Police Department...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville woman killed in crash on Dixie Highway in Meade County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Muldraugh, Kentucky, Monday evening. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 4:47 p.m. on Dixie Highway in Meade County. Investigators believe Saffire Doss, 35, of Louisville, was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

35 firefighters put out 'heavy fire' in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It took 35 firefighters to put out a heavy fire at a two-story building in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday night. Firefighters with Louisville Fire were dispatched to the fire in the 4100 block of Greenwood Avenue just before 9 p.m. That's near South 41st Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Gun found on student at Central High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun was found Tuesday on a student at Central High School, according to a letter sent him to parents. School administrators were told that "it appeared a student had a weapon in their possession," according to a letter from Central High School Principal Tamela Compton.
LOUISVILLE, KY

