FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana Kroger hosting monster truck meet and greet on Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bigfoot will be hosting a meet and greet at a southern Indiana Kroger on Friday. Hot Wheels Monster Truck "Bigfoot" will be set up at the Kroger in Jeffersonville, Indiana, on Friday, Oct. 7 from 4-7 p.m. The Kroger is located at 1027 Jeffersonville Commons Boulevard.
wdrb.com
Harvest Homecoming begins week of fall festivities in New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular fall festival in southern Indiana has started its week of fall festivities. The event kicked off this weekend with its annual parade on Saturday, Oct. 1. in Downtown New Albany, where the festival is held every year. The parade included "over-the-top floats," vintage cars...
wdrb.com
Overnight road closures scheduled for busy stretch of Bardstown Road starting Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The latest construction project to improve safety for pedestrians and cars on Bardstown Road is getting close to completion, but drivers will have to plan alternate routes starting this weekend. On Sunday (Oct. 10), a busy stretch of Bardstown Road in the Highlands will be completely...
wdrb.com
Courier Journal building in downtown Louisville purchased for $11 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The building in downtown Louisville that has been home to the Courier Journal for 75 years was sold. The newspaper reported Monday that its massive eight-story property on Broadway sold for more than $11 million. The buyer named in the deal has ties to Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund buying up newspapers across the country and known for making widespread cuts to those newsrooms.
wdrb.com
Buffalo Trace announces annual release of 6 Pappy Van Winkle bottles this fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This fall's annual release of six Pappy Van Winkle bourbon bottles will come with more availability than usual, Buffalo Trace said in a news release Tuesday. The bottles range from 10-year-old Old Rip Van Winkle to the 23-year-old Family Reserve. Here's the full lineup, which Buffalo...
wdrb.com
October list of family fun and Halloween events in Louisville and surrounding area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- October means fall fun, costumes and Halloween events. Here's a list of some of the things happening in Louisville, southern Indiana and surrounding areas. If you have an event to want us to post to this list, email webteam@wdrb.com. Black Horror Film Series. Kentucky Science Center.
wdrb.com
Old Hardin County Courthouse to become hotel in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former Hardin County Courthouse in Elizabethtown will soon be transformed into a hotel. The building, situated in the middle of the downtown roundabout, is nearly a century old. "The courthouse that has been sitting here in the center of Elizabethtown for many years will now...
wdrb.com
Fire burns part of a home in the Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A fire burned part of a home in the Park Hill neighborhood. Metro Safe says the fire started around 4:35 a.m. Monday on Bolling Avenue near the intersection of 22nd Street. Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief at Louisville Fire, says the fire was under control by 4:51 a.m.
wdrb.com
The 19th annual Bark in the Park keeps the family entertained and helps the Animal Care Society
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two legged and four legged friends are coming together for a good cause. WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a look at Bark in the Park to benefit the Animal Care Society. Bark in the Park is a timed 5k Woof Walk & Run happening on Saturday October...
wdrb.com
Louisville artist, JCPS students unveil new mural outside Family and Children's Place
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville artist Jaylin Stewart worked with Engelhard Elementary School students to create a new mural in the Limerick neighborhood. The students were enrolled in school-based services through Family and Children's Place. Stewart visited with the students several times to help them recognize their own creativity. They...
wdrb.com
'A big deal' | Jeffersonville wholesaler moves headquarters to larger facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana company is expanding into a new building that is more than four times the size of its old one. Orion Wholesale, which sells guns to licensed firearms dealers across the country, moved its headquarters into a new 130,000-square-foot facility on Utica-Sellersburg Road in Jeffersonville.
wdrb.com
Jeep stolen from Louisville repair shop recovered
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have recovered a Jeep that was stolen after a thief snatched the keys from an overnight key drop. Belinda Roberts, the owner of the Jeep, said it was found in Indian Hills Sunday night, about 5 miles away from where it was stolen. The crime...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man shot in Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 2600 block of Wilson Avenue just before 9 p.m. On scene, they found a man who had been shot once, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
wdrb.com
Police say Frankfort woman locked 4-year-olds in room for 15 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort woman is in custody after she locked two 4-year-old children alone in a room for 15 hours, forcing them to use the bathroom on the floor. According to court documents, 25-year-old Carly Erlewein was arrested by officers with the Frankfort Police Department...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman killed in crash on Dixie Highway in Meade County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Muldraugh, Kentucky, Monday evening. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 4:47 p.m. on Dixie Highway in Meade County. Investigators believe Saffire Doss, 35, of Louisville, was...
wdrb.com
Lack of staffing forces east Louisville day care at center of abuse investigation to cut hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day care in east Louisville at the center of an abuse investigation is cutting its hours because of a staff shortage. An employee of Vanguard Academy was arrested last week. Rachael Flannery, 24, faces three counts of first-degree criminal abuse for allegedly assaulting children at the day care, including two infants.
wdrb.com
35 firefighters put out 'heavy fire' in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It took 35 firefighters to put out a heavy fire at a two-story building in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday night. Firefighters with Louisville Fire were dispatched to the fire in the 4100 block of Greenwood Avenue just before 9 p.m. That's near South 41st Street.
wdrb.com
Gun found on student at Central High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun was found Tuesday on a student at Central High School, according to a letter sent him to parents. School administrators were told that "it appeared a student had a weapon in their possession," according to a letter from Central High School Principal Tamela Compton.
wdrb.com
Spooky science! Kentucky Science Center to offer adults only events this October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center is offering special spooky events just for adults this October. "Eat, Drink and Do Spooky Science" on Oct. 21 will explore the thematic science of horror films, according to a news release. Each $50 ticket will include two drink tickets, a costume...
wdrb.com
Fatal crash closes lanes of Dixie Highway in Muldraugh, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fatal crash in Muldraugh, Kentucky, shut down all lanes of Dixie Highway on Monday evening for nearly two hours. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. on U.S. 31 W at the top of the hill in Muldraugh. The road was...
