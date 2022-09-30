Read full article on original website
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
Franco Dragone, creator of Cirque shows Mystère and ‘O’ dies at 69
Franco Dragone, creator of the hit Cirque du Soleil shows Mystère and "O," has died at 69 while in Egypt.
lasvegasmagazine.com
‘Fantasy’ continues to have ageless appeal in Las Vegas
Beauty takes many forms. For some, it’s a smile; for others, it’s a warm, affable personality; for others, it’s a sense of humor; and for others, it’s a body that won’t quit. Fantasy, one of the Las Vegas Strip’s longest-running adult revues, combines all these elements into one irresistible, timeless package.
Jason Aldean Marks Fifth Anniversary of Las Vegas Shootings: ‘It’s Still a Rough Day’
Jason Aldean turned to social media on Saturday (Oct. 1) to mark the fifth anniversary of the mass shootings that took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas in 2017, saluting his "Route 91 family." Aldean posted a photo of himself and those who were on hand...
news3lv.com
El Dorado Cantina celebrates National Taco Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taco Tuesday will have a special meaning this week. Why is that, you might ask?. National Taco Day is celebrated on Oct. 4. If you need somewhere to celebrate, El Dorado Cantina will have $5 street tacos in all their valley locations and $10 shots of Don Julio 1942.
WATCH: Video history of Las Vegas implosions
During the 1990s and well into the 2000s, Las Vegas gained a worldwide reputation for imploding older hotels and casinos with style to make way for newer and bigger resorts.
foxla.com
Family sees video of loved one 5 years after Las Vegas massacre
LOS ANGELES - Tracy Shipp was not at the Route 91 Music Festival in 2017. Her sister, Laura, and her nephew, Corey were there. Corey made it out, Laura did not. Oct 1 is always hard for Shipp but this year there's a little bit of comfort. A few days...
8newsnow.com
1 October survivor says that night gave him a second chance at life
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–Many lives were changed on 1 October however, one local man claims that night changed him for the better. Mark Strickland shared his story of motivation and his passion for giving back after he was shot at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017. “It’s...
Fox5 KVVU
Halloween-themed pop-up bar again opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Halloween-themed pop-up bar will once again open in Las Vegas for the spooky season. Marking its third year, the Sand Dollar Lounge will again transform into “Nightmare on Spring Mountain” for the Halloween season. The bar describes the bar’s transformation as a...
lasvegasmagazine.com
The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails in Las Vegas offers a unique night out
Tucked away into a corner off the casino floor of The Cosmopolitan is a spot that is so much more than what it appears. You’ll first come across a petite space designed in the classic barbershop style. Three chairs await those looking for a range of services: hot towel shave, haircuts and more. But that’s only the beginning at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails.
Golden Knights, Metro police unveil new 'Vegas Strong' cruiser
Five years since the 1 October tragedy, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department collaborated on a new "Vegas Strong" police cruiser.
963kklz.com
Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas
It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
Fox5 KVVU
Butterfly habitat exhibit returns to Springs Preserve in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Springs Preserve will once again host its beloved butterfly habitat exhibit this fall. According to a news release, guests are invited to “take flight” as the seasonal butterfly habitat returns to the venue from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Nov. 21. According to...
Fox5 KVVU
The frame goes up and the tears begin..
A very emotional moment as the frame is raised for the Paredes home. The build would not be possible without the contributions of our eight community partners. This year our Super Build partners include Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers, Barclays US Bank, Diamondback Land Surveying, Home Depot Foundation, Les Olson Company, Palm Mortuaries, PENTA Building Group and Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.
963kklz.com
Nevada Gas Prices Surge Higher Again
Gas prices in Las Vegas and throughout the state of Nevada have surged higher again in the past couple of weeks. According to a post on News3LV.com, AAA is reporting that gas prices jumped up another 13-cents in recent days. Drivers in Southern Nevada are now paying an average of $5.34 per gallon. That price is 42-cents higher than last week and about 50-cents higher than they were a month ago.
963kklz.com
Ride The ‘Train Of Terror’ During Halloween Season
Do you dare ride the “Train Of Terror” this Halloween season?. It sounds like a unique experience for this time of year, and it is sponsored by Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway at the Nevada State Railroad Museum located at 601 Yucca Street in Boulder City, 89005. The “Train of Terror” departs at 5:30pm and 7:30pm on various evenings from September 30 through October 30. Please be aware that this experience is rated PG-13 and it is NOT intended for younger children.
cohaitungchi.com
Las Vegas Nightlife for Couples – 14 amazing bars and nightclubs you’ll LOVE!
Are you looking for the best Las Vegas nightlife for couples?. You are reading: Best bars in vegas for couples | Las Vegas Nightlife for Couples – 14 amazing bars and nightclubs you’ll LOVE!. If you heading to Las Vegas as a couple, you might be wondering what...
Las Vegas Shooting—Three Unanswered Questions 5 Years on From Tragedy
Survivors of the deadly mass shooting questioned the FBI's three-page report on the event published in 2019.
knpr
Demolitions, rebrandings, sales: Changes aplenty in Las Vegas' casino industry
The last time Station Casinos opened a new property in Las Vegas was 2008, or 14 years ago. And lately, we’ve been hearing about how they are bulldozing three existing properties. That doesn’t mean the locals market for Station properties is going away. In fact, the company wants to...
vegas24seven.com
Ferraro’s Announces Special Thanksgiving Day Menus For Nov. 24
Pictured: Interior of Ferraro’s Ristorante. (Photo courtesy of Ferraro’s) FERRARO’S ANNOUNCES SPECIAL THANKSGIVING DAY MENUS FOR NOV. 24. Ferraro’s Ristorante will feature special Thanksgiving menus on Thursday, Nov. 24, for dine-in and take-out. Both meals include a traditional four-course Thanksgiving menu with Italian flare. The Thanksgiving...
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: 'SkySummit' offers indoor and outdoor bliss in Las Vegas
The Summit Club is truly one of a kind in the Las Vegas Valley, Southern Nevada’s only private residential lifestyle club community. It sits on 555 acres between Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area and the Strip, and offers the ultimate in five-star living, including an 18-hole, Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course, wellness and recreation programs, and 260 residences. And one of those residences is now up for sale, a true stunner that might just redefine your concept of desert living forever.
