lasvegasmagazine.com

‘Fantasy’ continues to have ageless appeal in Las Vegas

Beauty takes many forms. For some, it’s a smile; for others, it’s a warm, affable personality; for others, it’s a sense of humor; and for others, it’s a body that won’t quit. Fantasy, one of the Las Vegas Strip’s longest-running adult revues, combines all these elements into one irresistible, timeless package.
news3lv.com

El Dorado Cantina celebrates National Taco Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taco Tuesday will have a special meaning this week. Why is that, you might ask?. National Taco Day is celebrated on Oct. 4. If you need somewhere to celebrate, El Dorado Cantina will have $5 street tacos in all their valley locations and $10 shots of Don Julio 1942.
8newsnow.com

1 October survivor says that night gave him a second chance at life

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–Many lives were changed on 1 October however, one local man claims that night changed him for the better. Mark Strickland shared his story of motivation and his passion for giving back after he was shot at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017. “It’s...
Fox5 KVVU

Halloween-themed pop-up bar again opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Halloween-themed pop-up bar will once again open in Las Vegas for the spooky season. Marking its third year, the Sand Dollar Lounge will again transform into “Nightmare on Spring Mountain” for the Halloween season. The bar describes the bar’s transformation as a...
lasvegasmagazine.com

The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails in Las Vegas offers a unique night out

Tucked away into a corner off the casino floor of The Cosmopolitan is a spot that is so much more than what it appears. You’ll first come across a petite space designed in the classic barbershop style. Three chairs await those looking for a range of services: hot towel shave, haircuts and more. But that’s only the beginning at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails.
963kklz.com

Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas

It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
Fox5 KVVU

Butterfly habitat exhibit returns to Springs Preserve in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Springs Preserve will once again host its beloved butterfly habitat exhibit this fall. According to a news release, guests are invited to “take flight” as the seasonal butterfly habitat returns to the venue from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Nov. 21. According to...
Fox5 KVVU

The frame goes up and the tears begin..

A very emotional moment as the frame is raised for the Paredes home. The build would not be possible without the contributions of our eight community partners. This year our Super Build partners include Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers, Barclays US Bank, Diamondback Land Surveying, Home Depot Foundation, Les Olson Company, Palm Mortuaries, PENTA Building Group and Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.
963kklz.com

Nevada Gas Prices Surge Higher Again

Gas prices in Las Vegas and throughout the state of Nevada have surged higher again in the past couple of weeks. According to a post on News3LV.com, AAA is reporting that gas prices jumped up another 13-cents in recent days. Drivers in Southern Nevada are now paying an average of $5.34 per gallon. That price is 42-cents higher than last week and about 50-cents higher than they were a month ago.
963kklz.com

Ride The ‘Train Of Terror’ During Halloween Season

Do you dare ride the “Train Of Terror” this Halloween season?. It sounds like a unique experience for this time of year, and it is sponsored by Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway at the Nevada State Railroad Museum located at 601 Yucca Street in Boulder City, 89005. The “Train of Terror” departs at 5:30pm and 7:30pm on various evenings from September 30 through October 30. Please be aware that this experience is rated PG-13 and it is NOT intended for younger children.
vegas24seven.com

Ferraro’s Announces Special Thanksgiving Day Menus For Nov. 24

Pictured: Interior of Ferraro’s Ristorante. (Photo courtesy of Ferraro’s) FERRARO’S ANNOUNCES SPECIAL THANKSGIVING DAY MENUS FOR NOV. 24. Ferraro’s Ristorante will feature special Thanksgiving menus on Thursday, Nov. 24, for dine-in and take-out. Both meals include a traditional four-course Thanksgiving menu with Italian flare. The Thanksgiving...
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: 'SkySummit' offers indoor and outdoor bliss in Las Vegas

The Summit Club is truly one of a kind in the Las Vegas Valley, Southern Nevada’s only private residential lifestyle club community. It sits on 555 acres between Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area and the Strip, and offers the ultimate in five-star living, including an 18-hole, Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course, wellness and recreation programs, and 260 residences. And one of those residences is now up for sale, a true stunner that might just redefine your concept of desert living forever.
