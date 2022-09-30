ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

90min

Supporters' Shield title 'just the first step' to MLS Cup glory, Carlos Vela hopes

It was a day of celebration as LAFC sealed a second Supporters' Shield title in four years on Sunday, but the real work has only just begun. The last time the Black and Gold were in this position, they crashed out of the MLS Cup Playoffs at the Western Conference Final stage, throwing away a 1-0 lead to lose 3-1 at home to eventual champions the Seattle Sounders.
90min

Vancouver Whitecaps boss Vanni Sartini looking for 'miracle'

Less than a month ago, the Vancouver Whitecaps were enduring a run of just four points from six games, culminating in a three-game losing streak. If you'd have asked even the most optimistic supporter back then, even they would have been considering throwing in the towel when it came to VWFC's MLS Cup Playoffs hopes.
90min

90min

