Supporters' Shield title 'just the first step' to MLS Cup glory, Carlos Vela hopes
It was a day of celebration as LAFC sealed a second Supporters' Shield title in four years on Sunday, but the real work has only just begun. The last time the Black and Gold were in this position, they crashed out of the MLS Cup Playoffs at the Western Conference Final stage, throwing away a 1-0 lead to lose 3-1 at home to eventual champions the Seattle Sounders.
Frenkie de Jong left out of Barcelona squad to face Inter
Frenkie de Jong has failed to make Barcelona's squad for the Champions League trip to Inter.
Inter 1-0 Barcelona: Player ratings as Barça slump to another European defeat
Barcelona endured another night of Champions League frustration as they fell to Inter. Here is how the players rated.
What will the weather in Qatar be during the World Cup?
The planet will soon experience something that has never occurred in hundreds of years of footballing history - a winter World Cup.
Uriel Antuna declares his loyalty to Cruz Azul after 2-1 victory over Chivas
Cruz Azul triumphed 2-1 over Chivas de Guadalajara on Saturday at the Estadio Azteca, as goals from Michael Estrada and Uriel Antuna propelled the Mexico City side to three points.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo granted January transfer; Barcelona play down Messi return
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and more.
LA Galaxy clinch 2022 playoff berth, but expect more as 'best club in MLS'
The LA Galaxy have clinched a 2022 MLS Cup playoffs berth. The team’s 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park secured a fourth place slot on the Western Conference table and their ticket to the postseason, ending a two-year playoff drought. Head coach...
Sadio Mane admits adapting to Bayern Munich 'is not easy at all'
Sadio Mane admits that he has struggled to adapt to life at Bayern Munich.
MLS golden glove: Who has the most saves & clean sheets?
Check in throughout the season to see which MLS goalkeepers lead the way for saves and clean sheets.
Graham Potter to give 'fantastic' Conor Gallagher more 'chances' ahead of World Cup
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter will give Conor Gallagher further first-team opportunities and give him a fair shot at impressing England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup.
Women's Champions League 2022/23 group stage draw confirmed
The full group stage draw for the 2022/23 Women's Champions League has been confirmed.
Bruno Fernandes & Lisandro Martinez gave 'furious' half-time team talk in Manchester derby loss
Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez gave their Manchester United teammates a fiery berating at half-time during their 6-3 loss at Manchester City on Sunday.
Xavi urges media to cool talk of Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona
Barcelona head coach Xavi wants the media to stop linking Lionel Messi with a return to the club, urging them to 'leave him in peace'.
Premier League goalkeepers - 2022/23 power rankings
Here's who we think have been the top 10 goalkeepers of the season so far.
Americans Abroad: Steffen returns, Reyna injured again
The international window has come and gone, leaving USMNT figures to shine with their respective clubs.
Vancouver Whitecaps boss Vanni Sartini looking for 'miracle'
Less than a month ago, the Vancouver Whitecaps were enduring a run of just four points from six games, culminating in a three-game losing streak. If you'd have asked even the most optimistic supporter back then, even they would have been considering throwing in the towel when it came to VWFC's MLS Cup Playoffs hopes.
Federico Chiesa returns to light Juventus training
Federico Chiesa has returned to light training with Juventus after suffering an ACL earlier in the year.
Chelsea among several clubs 'monitoring' Gabriel Martinelli
Chelsea are keeping a watchful eye on Gabriel Martinelli's progression at Arsenal.
Transfer rumours: Martial's Man Utd exit options; Real Madrid unimpressed with Haaland
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Erling Haaland, Youri Tielemans, Erling Haaland, Manuel Locatelli, Lionel Messi, Phil Foden & more.
Man Utd, Chelsea & Bayern explore Benjamin Sesko signing - despite Leipzig agreement
Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are among a cluster of Europe's top clubs that are considering offers to RB Leipzig to sign Benjamin Sesko next sum
