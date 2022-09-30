ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'

CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'I'm exhausted with these white folx': Black female diversity officer at Dept of Defense boasted on Twitter about reprimanding a white woman for her 'CAUdacity' after she said 'black people can be racist too'

A senior official in the Pentagon's education wing who has written books on anti-racism has a history of mocking white people on Twitter, recently-resurfaced posts revealed on Tuesday. Kelisa Wing is the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer in the Department of Defense's Education Activity office, which oversees schooling for...
SOCIETY
Matthew C. Woodruff

Racism in America is real and here is the proof.

March for Equality(via americamagazine.org) When people are actively attentive to issues of racial and social justice, MAGA republicans classify them as ‘woke’ as a way of dismissing and denigrating their concerns. Earlier this year in Florida, the governor signed into law the ‘Stop WOKE act’, that amends the Florida Civil Rights Act to make it unlawful for employers to host mandatory employee trainings that promote certain concepts related to discrimination, diversity, equity, and inclusion. The law targets diversity trainings that promote ideas such as unconscious bias, racial colorblindness, and white privilege.
The Independent

Voices: The bizarre Hurricane Ian conspiracy theories that we should’ve seen coming

More than 2 million people are without power after 155 mph winds and rain decimated large swaths of Florida during Hurricane Ian. We’ve seen floodwaters sweep cars, houses, and people away. And Americans have been united in our support and well wishes for the people of Florida. President Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) have once again put their differences aside to coordinate their disaster relief responses. DeSantis even thanked Biden on Fox News for immediately approving Florida’s requests for funds and support. But not everyone has been so gracious.As the death toll mounts, we’re just now beginning to...
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

‘Woke’ military equity chief writes anti-White tweets: ‘White nonsense’, ‘Exhausted with these white folx,’ and more

The chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for the Department of Defense’s Education Activity (DoDEA) disparaged white people in a number of previous tweets that have come under new scrutiny this week. Kelisa Wing is an author and self-described “woke administrator”. who was selected in December of last...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Why Right-Wing Traditionalism Is So Appealing to So Many

A snippet from a 2019 speech given by the incoming Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni went viral on Twitter this week.In case you missed it, Meloni (according to the translation) alleges that “everything that defines us is now an enemy.” She adds that “they” attack “national identity,” “religious identity,” “gender identity,” and “family identity.” (Sure sounds to me like that bête noire of the right, identity politics.)Next, Meloni says that “they” want to turn her into a number, because “when I am a number, I no longer have any identity or roots.” This process, she says, is done to make...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Jews. In Their Own Words. review – an illuminating, unsettling study of prejudice

This brave and necessary show was conceived, according to its writer, the Guardian columnist Jonathan Freedland, as the Royal Court’s attempt to make amends for staging a play last year judged to be antisemitic. It was the inspiration of the actor Tracy-Ann Oberman, and is an involving correction, going way beyond record-straightening and guaranteed to stir argument. I am not Jewish but went to the performance with my husband who is – and, as we left the theatre, we talked about the question of to whom the piece is addressed. I felt that it is intended to urge a leftwing, non-Jewish audience to interrogate unconsciously held prejudices. My husband countered that it is as much for Jews – he found it an illuminating and unsettling evening.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slate

Wikipedia’s Fox News Problem

Kevin Li recently faced a daunting task. Wikipedia contributors had just spent nearly two months locked in a heated debate over whether Fox News’ website should be permitted as a reference for the encyclopedia’s political and scientific content. More than 150 users weighed in, leading to a thread more than 82,000 words long, roughly the length of an average novel.
INTERNET

