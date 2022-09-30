This brave and necessary show was conceived, according to its writer, the Guardian columnist Jonathan Freedland, as the Royal Court’s attempt to make amends for staging a play last year judged to be antisemitic. It was the inspiration of the actor Tracy-Ann Oberman, and is an involving correction, going way beyond record-straightening and guaranteed to stir argument. I am not Jewish but went to the performance with my husband who is – and, as we left the theatre, we talked about the question of to whom the piece is addressed. I felt that it is intended to urge a leftwing, non-Jewish audience to interrogate unconsciously held prejudices. My husband countered that it is as much for Jews – he found it an illuminating and unsettling evening.

