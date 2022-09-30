ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather urged to fire bodyguard “KO’d by a lightweight”

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been urged to fire the bodyguard who a lightweight in Japan knocked out. Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi, a long-time friend of Mayweather’s, took a fight at late notice on the undercard of RIZIN 38. Mayweather fought Mikuru Asakura on top-billing and made...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping responds after Conor McGregor mocks him and other fighters for trying their hand at acting: “Why have you gotta throw shade my way?”

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has responded after Conor McGregor took aim at him for acting. ‘The Notorious’ is the biggest star in MMA history, and it’s not exactly close. His pay-per-view numbers with names such as Floyd Mayweather and Nate Diaz are some of the highest in combat sports history.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Tito Ortiz Condemns Conor McGregor For Talking About Dustin Poirier’s Wife; ‘Families Can’t Defend Themselves’

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz is not a fan of dragging another fighter’s family into a rivalry. The former UFC light heavyweight champion recently appeared on ‘Chattin’ Pony’ with Paddy Pimblett on YouTube. The Liverpudlian spoke with ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ about a multitude of things, including his upbringing in a rough California neighborhood.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Maryna Moroz Is A ‘Different Person’ After Posing For Playboy: ‘I Think America Changed Me’

Maryna Moroz opened up about posing nude for Playboy Centerfold. Moroz is scheduled to take on Jennifer Maia at UFC Fight Night 215 on Nov. 19 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. She goes into the bout looking to extend her three-fight win streak. “The Iron Lady” took a brief hiatus after her second last outing against Mayra Bueno Silva in Mar. 2020. She returned after two years to get a finish over Mariya Agapova.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Ben Rothwell scores 19-second knockout in bare knuckle debut | BKFC 30

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contender, Ben Rothwell, made his bare knuckle boxing debut last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at BKFC 30 live on FITE TV from inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., and “Big Ben” ended up sparking Bobo O’Bannon with a vicious knockout just 19 seconds into the first round.
MONROE, LA
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 61 Results: Dern vs. Yan

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 61 results for the Dern vs. Yan fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 61 Twitter updates. In the main event, Mackenzie Dern will square off against Yan Xiaonan in a strawweight contest. Dern has won four of her past five fights, while Yan has posted two straight losses.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Conor McGregor Sends Chilling Threat To Michael Bisping: ‘I’ll Walk Through Your Front Door’; Bisping Responds

Conor McGregor issued a chilling threat to Michael Bisping on social media. “The Notorious” is still filming his upcoming Hollywood movie. The Conor McGregor vs. Michael Bisping war of words is becoming a hot subject in the sport. The former UFC champions began trading shots over their acting careers in relation to McGregor’s upcoming movie with Jake Gyllenhaal, “Road House.”
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Has Long, Delayed Reaction To Liver Kick KO

MMA fighter Andrey Pulyaev finished Aleksander Kurshinsky with a nasty liver kick that took almost five seconds to fully react to. Pulyaev and Kurshinsky faced off at Shlemenko FC 5 on Friday in Omsk, RU. The two middleweights had a highly competitive first round of their fight, with both fighters dealing high amounts of damage.
UFC
mmanews.com

Sam Alvey Bemoans The “Fighter Safety” Era Of MMA

Recently cut former UFC fighter Sam Alvey has penned an article talking about the thing He would change about refereeing in the sport of MMA. Sam Alvey hadn’t won in 9 fights, or four years when released from the UFC roster. Known for his willingness to step up whenever he was needed, Alvey established himself as a favorite of UFC boss Dana White.
UFC
mmanews.com

Fighters React To Yan Outworking Dern At UFC Vegas 61

Yan Xiaonan announced herself as a women’s strawweight contender with a gutsy victory over Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 61 tonight. The main event bout saw jiu-jitsu specialist Dern not surprisingly implement a gameplan of taking Yan to the ground. And the Brazilian successfully did so throughout the fight, at one point even flattening the Chinese out and battering her from on top.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Mackenzie Dern issues statement following loss to Xiaonan Yan at UFC Vegas 61

Mackenzie Dern has issued a statement following her majority decision loss to Xiaonan Yan in tonight’s UFC Vegas 61 main event. Dern (12-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Tecia Torres at UFC 273. The jiu-jitsu ace had gone 5-1 over her past six Octagon appearances overall, with three of those five wins coming by way of submission.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Video: UFC vet Alex Nicholson gets demolished in Russian four-ounce glove boxing match, Mike Perry blames himself

Mike Perry is taking the blame for Alex Nicholson’s rough night in Russia. A 32-year-old UFC and PFL veteran, Nicholson suffered a brutal loss at the hands of Vagab Vagabov on Friday, getting outclassed and knocked out late in the opening round of a boxing match held in a cage and contested with four-ounce gloves, which took place in the main event of the REN TV Fight Club Super Series in Moscow.
UFC
ESPN

Patricio Freire keeps Bellator featherweight title with dominant win over Adam Borics

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Patricio "Pitbull" Freire's stranglehold on the Bellator featherweight division will continue. Freire beat Adam Borics via one-sided unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 50-45) in the main event of Bellator 286 on Saturday night at Long Beach Arena. "Pitbull" retained his 145-pound belt with the victory and now has a total of eight title defenses across three reigns.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dillon Danis shares DMs from Sean O’Malley, challenges ‘Suga’ to fight

Dillon Danis has once again caused a stir on social media in the latest case of tweet and delete fever. Danis, who has been known for his social media antics rather than fighting these days, was back at it again on Twitter. This time, he took aim at UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley, who is preparing for the biggest fight of his pro MMA career against former UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 on October 22.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Watch: Paulo Costa Goes Head-to-Head in Liver Eating Contest With Liver King & Patricio Freire

Liver King got into an eating competition with Paulo Costa and Patricio Freire at the weigh-ins for tomorrow’s Bellator 286. The fitness influencer first gained notoriety online with his insane physique. He went viral for promoting a natural lifestyle based on the nine tenets and videos of him consuming raw meat made rounds on the internet. King has lately been getting more involved in the MMA community, gaining attention for his back-and-forth with former UFC middleweight title challenger Costa earlier this month.
UFC
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

