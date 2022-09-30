Read full article on original website
14news.com
Evansville man preps for 53rd year manning the grill at the Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival returns this upcoming week, so does Sam Fulton, who’s been a part of over 50 Fall Festivals, manning the grill for Corpus Christi Catholic Church. A little yellow trailer, the only place to find the church’s famous...
Evansville to Offer Fall Festival Shuttle Service Aboard City Buses
Without a doubt, one of the most stressful aspects of the annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is parking. Let me revise that statement. Parking really isn't too stressful if you don't mind paying a few bucks to use someone's lot. I almost always choose this option for a few reasons...
Indiana Farm Market Invites Families for FREE Kids Day Full of Pumpkins & More
Fall is the best time to get out and about with the family and enjoy the beautiful weather. One Indiana Farm Market is hosting a super fun and FREE event. Does your family love to create new traditions together during the holidays? This is the perfect tradition to add to the list. Pumpkins and More in Santa Claus, Indiana would love to have your family come for a visit.
Oops! Some Items Didn’t Make It Into The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Munchie Map – Find Them Here
When you are planning the the biggest week-long food street festival on Earth, sometimes an oops can happen. I actually use the word oops on the daily, because stuff happens. Well, imagine trying to put together the holy grail of menus...THE WEST SIDE NUT CLUB FALL FESTVAL Munchie Map. There are over 130 nonprofit booths to list, and share what they are serving up. It's basically the West Side bible for the first full week in October.
7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)
If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
No running water leaves residents dry in Sacramento
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some McLean County residents are currently without water, officials tell us. According to a city worker, the water in Sacramento has been shut off. Additionally, officials tell us the city is under a boil advisory until further notice. We’re told the boil advisory was set because of a water main […]
Evansville Jeep rally strives to send kids to Disney World
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — If you noticed a lot of Jeeps around town in Henderson this weekend, you weren’t alone. The Evansville Area Jeepers held a rally to support “Cops Connecting with Kids.” It started at 11 o’clock Saturday morning and headed to Audubon Chrysler in Henderson. More than 200 Jeeps were registered for the […]
WBKO
“John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam” unveiled in Muhlenberg Co.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The late country singer/songwriter, John Prine, was honored Saturday afternoon in Muhlenberg County with the unveiling of the new “John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam.”. If you have ever heard the song called “Paradise” by the late John Prine, you would know he...
14news.com
Blindfold Bowling Night returns to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Support Alliance of the Visually Impaired is excited for the return of Blindfold Bowling Night at Southern Lanes. SAVI is a nonprofit organization that supports visually impaired adults and their families in Owensboro and surrounding communities. During the event, participants blindfold themselves before rolling the...
wevv.com
Large power outage reported in southeast Evansville
There's a large power outage being reported on the southeast side of Evansville, Indiana. According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map, approximately 2,300 customers are currently being affected by the outage. The utility's map says that the outage was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday, and that the estimated restoration time is...
14news.com
Yard sales happening along Highway 60 in Henderson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky residents are holding yard sales this week all along Highway 60. People who are interested can find household items, clothes and even toys ready to be purchased. The yard sales run for 200 miles through Livingston, Crittenden, Union and several other western Kentucky counties. One...
Evansville, Indiana Law Enforcement Provides Security For One Of The Largest Street Festivals in America
The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival brings around 200,000 visitors to Franklin Street, and it takes a lot of planning to ensure everyone has a safe experience. Interview with Officer Taylor Merriss, Evansville Police Department's Special Projects Coordinator. Officer Taylor Merriss with the Evansville Police Department took on a...
Dry conditions in Union County lead to burn ban
The Union County Judge Executive Office issued an Executive Order on Friday due to dry conditions.
14news.com
Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village, an animal shelter in Evansville, has helped to find space for several dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The dogs had all been in a shelter in the storm’s path, and when the shelter reached out to It Takes a Village, Office Manager Jessa McCauley said they jumped at a chance to help.
Islamic Society takes you on a cultural cuisine adventure
The Islamic Society of Evansville has an event you don't want to miss! The 19th annual International Food Festival will be held on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Islamic Society's building located at Grimm Road and the Lloyd.
Scary Movie Double Feature, Beer Garden, and More Happening at Evansville’s Haunted Willard Library
The Halloween season is here, so is there a better way to celebrate than at our local haunted hot spot?. As you know, Willard Library is one of the most notoriously haunted places in the Evansville area. The Grey Lady is said to haunt Willard Library off Evansville's First Avenue. If you've ever been to Willard Library you know what a truly beautiful Victorian Gothic-style building the library is, it opened in 1885. So it would seem Willard Library is definitely THE place to be to celebrate Halloween!
Kentucky Wesleyan College Hosting a Fun Back Together Bash in Owensboro
It's a big weekend at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro. It's homecoming weekend and the college is hosting a never-before-held event. It's called the Back Together Bash and it's going to feature a jam-packed Saturday afternoon that is open to everyone- not just current and former KWC faculty and students.
Here’s the Dish About New Evansville, IN Area Restaurants and Food Trucks
This is an article full of good food news for the Evansville area. Owners are bringing new life to empty spaces, a rebranding of a fairly new West Side restaurant, staying on the West Side, we've got pizza news, and how about not one, but two new food trucks? Whew, that's a lot to chew on, so let's dig right in.
city-countyobserver.com
OCTOBER 2022 HAPPENINGS AT BALLY”S
24-HOUR CASINO. MUST BE 21 TO PLAY. PROMOTIONAL RULES AND CONDITIONS APPLY. BALLY’S EVANSVILLE ENCOMPASSES 45,000 SQUARE FEET OF GAMING SPACE FEATURING OVER 950 SLOT GAMES AND OVER 30 LIVE AND ELECTRONIC TABLE GAMES. TWO FIRST-CLASS HOTELS. THREE DINING OPTIONS. THREE BARS. PROMOTIONS. BALLY BUCKS MULTIPLIER. Each Monday in...
mingomessenger.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Owensboro metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Owensboro, KY metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
