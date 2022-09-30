ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKR

Oops! Some Items Didn’t Make It Into The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Munchie Map – Find Them Here

When you are planning the the biggest week-long food street festival on Earth, sometimes an oops can happen. I actually use the word oops on the daily, because stuff happens. Well, imagine trying to put together the holy grail of menus...THE WEST SIDE NUT CLUB FALL FESTVAL Munchie Map. There are over 130 nonprofit booths to list, and share what they are serving up. It's basically the West Side bible for the first full week in October.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
WOMI Owensboro

7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)

If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

No running water leaves residents dry in Sacramento

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some McLean County residents are currently without water, officials tell us. According to a city worker, the water in Sacramento has been shut off. Additionally, officials tell us the city is under a boil advisory until further notice. We’re told the boil advisory was set because of a water main […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Jeep rally strives to send kids to Disney World

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — If you noticed a lot of Jeeps around town in Henderson this weekend, you weren’t alone. The Evansville Area Jeepers held a rally to support “Cops Connecting with Kids.” It started at 11 o’clock Saturday morning and headed to Audubon Chrysler in Henderson. More than 200 Jeeps were registered for the […]
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Rhodes
14news.com

Blindfold Bowling Night returns to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Support Alliance of the Visually Impaired is excited for the return of Blindfold Bowling Night at Southern Lanes. SAVI is a nonprofit organization that supports visually impaired adults and their families in Owensboro and surrounding communities. During the event, participants blindfold themselves before rolling the...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Large power outage reported in southeast Evansville

There's a large power outage being reported on the southeast side of Evansville, Indiana. According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map, approximately 2,300 customers are currently being affected by the outage. The utility's map says that the outage was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday, and that the estimated restoration time is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Yard sales happening along Highway 60 in Henderson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky residents are holding yard sales this week all along Highway 60. People who are interested can find household items, clothes and even toys ready to be purchased. The yard sales run for 200 miles through Livingston, Crittenden, Union and several other western Kentucky counties. One...
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Next Fall#Franklin Street
14news.com

Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village, an animal shelter in Evansville, has helped to find space for several dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The dogs had all been in a shelter in the storm’s path, and when the shelter reached out to It Takes a Village, Office Manager Jessa McCauley said they jumped at a chance to help.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Scary Movie Double Feature, Beer Garden, and More Happening at Evansville’s Haunted Willard Library

The Halloween season is here, so is there a better way to celebrate than at our local haunted hot spot?. As you know, Willard Library is one of the most notoriously haunted places in the Evansville area. The Grey Lady is said to haunt Willard Library off Evansville's First Avenue. If you've ever been to Willard Library you know what a truly beautiful Victorian Gothic-style building the library is, it opened in 1885. So it would seem Willard Library is definitely THE place to be to celebrate Halloween!
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
city-countyobserver.com

OCTOBER 2022 HAPPENINGS AT BALLY”S

24-HOUR CASINO. MUST BE 21 TO PLAY. PROMOTIONAL RULES AND CONDITIONS APPLY. BALLY’S EVANSVILLE ENCOMPASSES 45,000 SQUARE FEET OF GAMING SPACE FEATURING OVER 950 SLOT GAMES AND OVER 30 LIVE AND ELECTRONIC TABLE GAMES. TWO FIRST-CLASS HOTELS. THREE DINING OPTIONS. THREE BARS. PROMOTIONS. BALLY BUCKS MULTIPLIER. Each Monday in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy