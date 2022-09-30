The Halloween season is here, so is there a better way to celebrate than at our local haunted hot spot?. As you know, Willard Library is one of the most notoriously haunted places in the Evansville area. The Grey Lady is said to haunt Willard Library off Evansville's First Avenue. If you've ever been to Willard Library you know what a truly beautiful Victorian Gothic-style building the library is, it opened in 1885. So it would seem Willard Library is definitely THE place to be to celebrate Halloween!

