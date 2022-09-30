Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Football night is community night, says high school coach
STANFORD, Ill. — Near the rural village of Stanford in central Illinois, bright Friday night lights draw people to a football field among the corn and soybeans. “You know it’s something big and something cool,” said the Olympia/Delavan Spartan’s football coach Eric Lyons of when those lights are shining.
Athletic training class gives students on-field experience
ZANESVILLE − Shortly after 10:30 on a Monday morning Miranda Ketcham's classroom at West Muskingum looks like doctor's office after a busy weekend. Students are sprawled across desks with taped ankles, others with long strips of tape on their legs, taking the sting out of shin splints. Most of the injuries are not real, although students with aches and pains do stop by from time to time. Instead, students are learning the ins and outs of sports medicine, including hands-on experience taping classmates' joints and limbs. ...
KCCI.com
What steps high school sports have in play to protect players from concussions
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Many parents of student-athletes are talking about Thursday night's hit that took Miami Dolphin's quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the game. The concern is directed toward student-athletes and goes beyond football. "The evolution of the football helmet has been dramatic," said Gary Swenson, the...
gigharbornow.org
Sports Beat: Local schools square off for soccer supremacy
It’s time for the Sports Beat, a weekly capsule of athletic events and standout performances from Peninsula and Gig Harbor high schools. We will start out with a preview of the game of the week between girls soccer powers Gig Harbor (6-0, 6-0 South Sound Conference) and Peninsula (7-1, 6-0). They square off at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Roy Anderson Field.
Maryland Superintendent Tightens Security For Athletic Events, Praises Student Response
Montgomery County School officials are praising the student body community after a successful transition to implementing safer practices and plans during athletic events. The change comes as an effort to promote positive and good-spirited athletic events for both spectators and students throughout the community and to decrease conflict, states Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Monifa B. McKnight.
Fort Bend Star
Stafford MSD institutes new athletics policies after fights at homecoming
Stafford MSD has banned backpacks at athletic events and has instituted several other new measures after a series of fights during the district’s homecoming last weekend, according to a news release. District administrators did not elaborate on the fights, but said the new policies were meant to curb such...
WVNews
NIL has greatly changed things in college athletics
Name, image and likeness has quickly grown into a monster that is changing the face of college athletics. On July 1, 2021, the NCAA opened the opportunity for college athletes to make money of their Name, image and likeness. The NCAA didn’t really implement any NIL rules, but instead left it up to each state or each school to set their own standards.
St. Xavier hires new baseball coach with years of Bomber experience
After an extensive search, St. Xavier High School announced Friday Don DiGiacomo as its new head baseball coach. Coach DiGiacomo, or Coach D as his athletes call him, has been a part of the St. Xavier community for the past 37 years and has coached at least one sport since his arrival. He has been on the coaching staff for 13 state championships in football, swimming, and cross country. He was part of the coaching staff for baseball in 2003 when the Bombers won the state championship.
