Oyster Bay, NY

96.1 The Breeze

You Can’t Drink Alcohol On Sunday In New York State

You may have to change your plans for this Football Sunday. Everyone has something different they do to prepare for the upcoming Bills game. A lot of it may have to do with tailgating food, organizing amongst your friends who the Grill Guy/Gal will be, or maybe it simply has to do with the seating arrangements for watching the game.
rocklandtimes.com

Clarkstown woman beats Leukemia

A 78-year-old Rockland County cancer survivor may be the oldest-ever recipient of allogenic stem cell treatment. Essie Oates is in remission after her 41-year-old son Oliver donated his bone marrow for a transplant. Typi- cally, a patient over the age of 70 wouldn’t be recom- mended for the risky procedure. But Montefiore Einstein Cancer Center Nurse Practitioner Rosma Mathew told the Rockland County Times that Oates was approved for the procedure because she was “in such good shape and fighting spirit.”
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
City
Oyster Bay, NY
CBS New York

Long Island man beats the odds in battle against pancreatic cancer

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. -- Pancreatic cancer is a terrifying diagnosis, and each year 62,000 Americans get the devastating news. That's 170 people diagnosed every day. But as CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, advances in research and science are offering new hope. "My wife was really responsible for making me get help. Normally, I would just ignore the symptoms," Luis Vargas told McLogan.Vargas, of New Hyde Park, is a hiker, mountain climber and father of four. His concerned family noticed a year ago his indigestion, weight loss, jaundice and reflux."Obviously, when I first found out my diagnosis, there was a shock," Vargas said.Pancreatic cancer...
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
Daily News

Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’

Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
syossetadvance.com

Syosset doctor elected president of medical society

The Town of Oyster Bay recently recognized Dr. Paul Pipia, of Syosset, for recently being elected President-Elect of the Medical Society of the State of New York- the State’s primary professional organization for physicians. “Dr. Pipia has continually gone above and beyond the call of duty throughout his career...
SYOSSET, NY
Next Avenue

The Secret of Friend Groups That Last for Decades

Friends who "knew you when" are often among the most treasured, even as life changes. Recently my mom Helen of Jericho, New York, called me crying. Through tears, she told me that her friend Linda had passed away. Linda was a member of my mom's longtime friend group, the CHATTs....
JERICHO, NY
CBS New York

Nonprofit Angels of Long Island robbed, but community rallies to help

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- A nonprofit thrift store on Long Island was robbed this week by a woman who police say pretended to shop for her needy children.They say she stole bank envelopes filled with cash after distracting the store's founder and her volunteers.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the Patchogue community is stepping in to help.Debbie Loesch and her Angels of Long Island thrift store meet crucial needs of her Patchogue community."Giving makes you feel good. This is truly a grass roots, neighbors-helping-neighbors organization," Loesch said.Local residents agree."She has a wonderful heart, so they help everybody," one person said."It's a...
PATCHOGUE, NY
Syracuse.com

CDC recommends masks in Central New York again as Covid levels rise

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in Central New York for the first time in. months due to a rise in Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Sept. 29, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Most of the U.S. is still in the green, but nine counties in New York state are now at a high risk, including Onondaga County, Oswego County and Jefferson County; masks are urged in areas with high Covid levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hudson Valley Post

Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State

Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Huge Hawk Dives Into Trash Can, Flies Away With Huge Rat in New York City: VIDEO

When a hawk has a winning day in New York City, and it’s caught on a viral video, then we have to talk about it a bit. See, this hawk takes a dive into a trash can. This is not any ordinary trash can, though. It’s one from the Big Apple. Guess who finds their way in them sometimes? None other than rats. We get a chance to see this hawk come up victorious. How so?
NEW YORK CITY, NY

