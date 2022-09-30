ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Infatuation

Where To Take Someone Who’s Threatening To Leave Miami

The hardest part about making friends in Miami is that a good 80 percent of them will eventually move somewhere else. It happens all the time and the reasons for fleeing are multitude: rent spikes, more lucrative job markets, being wanted by the FBI, etc. It’s a frustrating part of life down here. So if you catch your friend Googling “cool cities?” and want to persuade them to stay put, try taking them to these restaurants. This guide has a mix of only-in-Miami classics, beautiful outdoor spots, and more places that always make us feel lucky to live here.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Latina Breaks Barriers as President of Large Development Firm in Miami

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and one woman stands out in her field as a developer with years of hard work and dedication, hoping to inspire Latinas everywhere to follow their dreams. A daughter of Colombian immigrants, Stephanie Shojaee is now the president of one of the largest development firms...
MIAMI, FL
weddingstylemagazine.com

LUXURY SOUTH FLORIDA WEDDINGS AT THE BOCA RATON

The 2020s is a decade in which one of Florida’s most historic wedding venues will celebrate its 100th anniversary. As a favorite destination for luxury South Florida weddings, The Boca Raton has long been known for its pristine resort setting, world class amenities, and timeless Floridian style. Tia Azzara, Assistant Director of Catering, shares more about what couples can expect when hosting a wedding at The Boca Raton, and what the wedding planning process entails.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Click10.com

Portable water pump outside Miami mayor’s home causes stir

MIAMI – Portable water pumps are now part of storm preps in Miami’s low-lying neighborhoods. When one pump appeared right in front of the mayor’s home last week, his political critics assumed he got special favors and took videos of the pump. But did he actually receive...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Travel Writer#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Florida Size#Lpv
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A new car dealership was denied by Delray Beach. The developer is hoping the courts will save the project.

A developer spent $10 million on a piece of land in Delray Beach with big plans of opening a brand new car dealership along Federal Highway. Those plans are on life support, though, after the City Commission quashed the proposal in September. Now, the developer is hoping the courts will step in and keep the proposal alive. The developer, ABC JC Auto Imports LLC, has filed a petition for a ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
RadarOnline

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez FLED Hurricane Ian To Attend Two Big Money Fundraisers In NYC

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez fled Hurricane Ian to attend two big money fundraisers in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking move was made earlier this week just as Florida was preparing for Hurricane Ian to hit its shores.According to The Post, Mayor Suarez was still in NYC on Wednesday afternoon when the deadly hurricane first made landfall and began its path of deadly destruction across the Sunshine State.Even more shocking are reports that Suarez apparently fired off a series of tweets ordering his own residents to “stay informed & stay safe” at the same time he was attending the...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Bald eagle spotted in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a wild sighting in Pembroke Pines. A bald eagle was spotted sitting on a tree branch. The city is actually home to a bald eagle nest. Bald eagles are protected by state law. Authorities warned people not to approach, stand under or make...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Police: Cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth

MIAMI – A 51-year-old man faces a lewd and lascivious conduct charge after being accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while on a cruise over the weekend. Miami-Dade police arrested Ernest Richard Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, on Monday, after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami.
MIAMI, FL
yieldpro.com

Marcus & Millichap arranges the sale of a Coral Springs Apartment complex for $5.5 million

Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of Jacob Apartments, atwo-story, 20-unit boutique apartment community in Coral Springs, Florida. The 22,942-square-foot property sold for $5,500,000. “Known for its top-rated schools and family-oriented residential communities, Coral...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Fort Lauderdale Illustrated

2 Events Not to Miss

Check out “Artful Minds” at MAD Arts and the second annual Pumpkins & Palm Trees Fall Fest at the LOOP on Fort Lauderdale Beach The post 2 Events Not to Miss appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
downbeach.com

Fall farmers market planned in Margate

The Margate Community Farmers Market is planning a fall event the Sunday before Thanksgiving. The fall market will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 in the veranda inside Steve & Cookies By The Bay restaurant, 9700 Amherst Ave. The market includes vendors selling everything you need...
MARGATE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy