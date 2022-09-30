ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FABULOUS OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, ONE AND A HALF BATH CONDO, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ON THE FIRST FLOOR ~ MASTER BEDROOM SUITE FEATURES A HALF BATH AND TWO DOUBLE CLOSETS ~ HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT, GENEROUS SIZED ROOMS, CEILING FANS, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, OVEN/RANGE, NEW GARBAGE DISPOSAL (2022), 2 AC UNITS (ONE REPLACED IN 2021) ~ 5 MIN WALK TO DOWNTOWN ARLINGTON HTS. METRA, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, CINEMA AND PARKS ~ COIN LAUNDRY IN THE BASEMENT WITH BONUS STORAGE LOCKER #1H ~HEAT, WATER, LAWN & PARKING INCLUDED IN THE RENT ~QUIET AND WELL MAINTAINED BUILDING ~ SEE DRONE PHOTOS FOR AERIAL VIEWS & SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!
Dom’s Kitchen pulls out of Lake Street deal

Despite the Village of Oak Park approving an agreement to split sales tax revenue, Dom’s Kitchen & Market will not be moving forward with its plans to open an Oak Park location in the historic Marshall Field and Company building on Lake Street. The upscale, grocery-restaurant hybrid decided to...
Multiple vehicles involved in catastrophic crash in Western Springs; one confirmed dead

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (CBS) -- At least six vehicles were involved in a crash in Western Springs late Thursday afternoon, and one person was confirmed dead.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl called it one of the worst crashes on a surface street that he has seen in as long time.The crash occurred on Ogden Avenue near Gilbert Avenue, close to Nazareth Academy.Habermehl reported at least three of six cars sustained catastrophic damage. One cluster of four wrecked and mangled cars was seen lying in the roadway with the heaviest damage, while two other cars were seen a little farther down the road.At least one car caught fire after the crash. Firefighters had to use a dry chemical to extinguish the fire.The Village of Western Springs confirmed Thursday evening that one person died in the crash. The victim was later identified as Joseph P. Mankiewicz, 44 of Chicago. Three other people were hospitalized, two in serious condition.It remained unclear late Thursday what caused the crash.Anyone with information is asked to call the Western Springs Police Department's Detective Division at 708-246-1800, extension 159 or 160.
Pedestrian Dies After State Street Car Accident

A 55-year-old Batavia woman died after being struck by a car around 6:48 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 700 block of East State Street (Route 38) in Geneva. The woman was walking southbound near the center turn lane on State Street east of Sandholm Street. She was struck by a black 2018 Hyundai Kona driven by a 30-year-old Geneva woman, who was traveling westbound on State Street.
Village of Romeoville Trick or Treat Hours

Village of Romeoville’s Trick or Treat Hours are from 3-7 p.m. on Monday, October 31st. Don’t Forget to join us for Halloween Fest on Friday, October 21st from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. in the Village Hall parking lot, 1050 W. Romeo Road.
Historic Kane County Farm Given National Designation

The George Crego Farm is located on Finley Road in Blackberry Township, just south and west of IL Route 47. The farmstead consists of the main house, worker’s house, granary, smoke house, machine shed, banked barn, a ceramic structural tile silo, hog furrowing house and metal grain bin. It has historical significance from 1852 to 1920 for agriculture and is a significant example of a successful 19th century dairy and grain farm.
IDOT Launches I-80 Project Website

The Illinois Department of Transportation is providing a new website for the latest information on the I-80 project in Will County. The one-point-two-billion-dollar reconstruction of I-80 through Will County is one of the cornerstone projects of Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program. The website is I80will.org.
Hollywood Casino Joliet guests evacuated due to bomb threat

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – Guests of the Hollywood Casino Joliet were evacuated after a report of a bomb threat Saturday night. Around 10:18 p.m., officers responded to the casino, located at 777 Hollywood Boulevard, for a bomb threat. Upon arrival, officers discovered the casino had received a phone call...
Empty anchor at a Chicagoland mall to be turned into mixed-use entry point

The Carson’s department store that has stood vacant at Yorktown Center mall in Lombard, Ill., will be transformed into a mixed-use portal intended to redefine the Yorktown Center mall. The 12-acre property has been purchased by Pacific Retail Capital Partners, which intends to transform the space into an open-air,...
