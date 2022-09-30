Read full article on original website
Individuals with Disabilities Career Fair on 10/4Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
Walmart Will Ship Online Ordered Goods Faster Thanks To Its First "Next Generation" Fulfillment CenterCadrene HeslopJoliet, IL
bhhschicago.com
205 N Ridge Avenue #1H
FABULOUS OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, ONE AND A HALF BATH CONDO, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ON THE FIRST FLOOR ~ MASTER BEDROOM SUITE FEATURES A HALF BATH AND TWO DOUBLE CLOSETS ~ HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT, GENEROUS SIZED ROOMS, CEILING FANS, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, OVEN/RANGE, NEW GARBAGE DISPOSAL (2022), 2 AC UNITS (ONE REPLACED IN 2021) ~ 5 MIN WALK TO DOWNTOWN ARLINGTON HTS. METRA, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, CINEMA AND PARKS ~ COIN LAUNDRY IN THE BASEMENT WITH BONUS STORAGE LOCKER #1H ~HEAT, WATER, LAWN & PARKING INCLUDED IN THE RENT ~QUIET AND WELL MAINTAINED BUILDING ~ SEE DRONE PHOTOS FOR AERIAL VIEWS & SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!
oakpark.com
Dom’s Kitchen pulls out of Lake Street deal
Despite the Village of Oak Park approving an agreement to split sales tax revenue, Dom’s Kitchen & Market will not be moving forward with its plans to open an Oak Park location in the historic Marshall Field and Company building on Lake Street. The upscale, grocery-restaurant hybrid decided to...
napervillelocal.com
Downtown Naperville celebrating completion of $4.9 million streetscape project
The atmosphere in downtown Naperville is normally festive, but there’s now an extra reason to celebrate. The city’s $4.9 million streetscape project that began in March is just about completed. While final touches still need to be added, the bulk of the major work is done. Continue Reading...
Hollywood Casino bomb threat closes Joliet facility, police say
A casino in Joliet was closed Saturday night after it received a call from someone saying there were multiple bombs on the premises, Joliet police said.
Multiple vehicles involved in catastrophic crash in Western Springs; one confirmed dead
WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (CBS) -- At least six vehicles were involved in a crash in Western Springs late Thursday afternoon, and one person was confirmed dead.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl called it one of the worst crashes on a surface street that he has seen in as long time.The crash occurred on Ogden Avenue near Gilbert Avenue, close to Nazareth Academy.Habermehl reported at least three of six cars sustained catastrophic damage. One cluster of four wrecked and mangled cars was seen lying in the roadway with the heaviest damage, while two other cars were seen a little farther down the road.At least one car caught fire after the crash. Firefighters had to use a dry chemical to extinguish the fire.The Village of Western Springs confirmed Thursday evening that one person died in the crash. The victim was later identified as Joseph P. Mankiewicz, 44 of Chicago. Three other people were hospitalized, two in serious condition.It remained unclear late Thursday what caused the crash.Anyone with information is asked to call the Western Springs Police Department's Detective Division at 708-246-1800, extension 159 or 160.
Woman ID'd as bicyclist fatally injured in Arlington Heights crash on Lake Cook Road
A woman has died after an Arlington Heights crash involving two cars and a bicycle Thursday morning.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
A reckless left-turning driver killed Sylwia Wagner-Jarosz, 43, on bike in Arlington Heights
Update 9/30, 9:00 AM: Tragically, the bike rider has died from her injuries. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified her as Sylwia Wagner-Jarosz, 43. The post has been updated accordingly. As I’ve recently discussed, all too often when drivers fail to yield to other road users when making...
geneva.il.us
Pedestrian Dies After State Street Car Accident
A 55-year-old Batavia woman died after being struck by a car around 6:48 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 700 block of East State Street (Route 38) in Geneva. The woman was walking southbound near the center turn lane on State Street east of Sandholm Street. She was struck by a black 2018 Hyundai Kona driven by a 30-year-old Geneva woman, who was traveling westbound on State Street.
Suspicious person requested to tour west suburban schools: Police
Aurora police said a person had contacted several schools in Aurora, Oswego and Plainfield, inquiring about taking tours of the schools. Police said that in no instance did the person ever enter any school building.
romeoville.org
Village of Romeoville Trick or Treat Hours
Village of Romeoville’s Trick or Treat Hours are from 3-7 p.m. on Monday, October 31st. Don’t Forget to join us for Halloween Fest on Friday, October 21st from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. in the Village Hall parking lot, 1050 W. Romeo Road.
Man killed in crash in Western Springs that injured 3 others, involved 6 vehicles ID'd
The badly mangled vehicles involved were scattered across four lanes of Ogden Avenue in varying states of extreme damage after the incident.
kanecountyconnects.com
Historic Kane County Farm Given National Designation
The George Crego Farm is located on Finley Road in Blackberry Township, just south and west of IL Route 47. The farmstead consists of the main house, worker’s house, granary, smoke house, machine shed, banked barn, a ceramic structural tile silo, hog furrowing house and metal grain bin. It has historical significance from 1852 to 1920 for agriculture and is a significant example of a successful 19th century dairy and grain farm.
wjol.com
IDOT Launches I-80 Project Website
The Illinois Department of Transportation is providing a new website for the latest information on the I-80 project in Will County. The one-point-two-billion-dollar reconstruction of I-80 through Will County is one of the cornerstone projects of Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program. The website is I80will.org.
CBS News
Hollywood Casino Joliet guests evacuated due to bomb threat
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – Guests of the Hollywood Casino Joliet were evacuated after a report of a bomb threat Saturday night. Around 10:18 p.m., officers responded to the casino, located at 777 Hollywood Boulevard, for a bomb threat. Upon arrival, officers discovered the casino had received a phone call...
Batavia woman struck, killed while crossing street in Geneva, police say
A 55-year-old woman was struck and killed while crossing State Street in Geneva Wednesday night.
Man Investigated by Multiple Police Departments For Attempting to Tour Several Suburban High Schools
Multiple suburban police departments have investigated a man for attempting to tour several suburban high schools under suspicious circumstances, according to officials. According to Aurora police, a suspicious man was attempting to gain access to high schools in Aurora and Oswego by requesting a tour. An investigation alongside Oswego police...
43-year-old cyclist hit by truck, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in NW suburbs
A 43-year-old woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Thursday after a truck struck her as she waited to cross Lake Cook Road, Arlington Heights police said. The condition of the woman, from unincorporated Arlington Heights, is unknown.
Irving Park crash: 1 killed, driver in custody after ignoring Chicago police unit, officials say
A driver ignored a CPD unit before hitting another vehicle, resulting in a deadly crash on the Northwest Side, officials said.
chainstoreage.com
Empty anchor at a Chicagoland mall to be turned into mixed-use entry point
The Carson’s department store that has stood vacant at Yorktown Center mall in Lombard, Ill., will be transformed into a mixed-use portal intended to redefine the Yorktown Center mall. The 12-acre property has been purchased by Pacific Retail Capital Partners, which intends to transform the space into an open-air,...
NBC Chicago
11 Places To Go Apple Picking Near Chicago, Plus Pumpkin Patches, and More
Whether you're a leaf-peeper, a pumpkin patcher or an apple-picker, fall has settled in across Chicago. Here are a few orchards, haunted houses, fall festivals and more to check out in and around the city as the 2022 fall season continues. Apple Picking Near Chicago. All Seasons Orchard. Located at...
