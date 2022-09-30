Tennessee went into its open date this weekend ranked as a top-10 team and will leave with the same status heading into the showdown with LSU in Baton Rouge. The Vols, 4-0 for the first time in 2016 when they won their first five games, moved up one spot to No. 8 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and remained at No. 8 in the Associated Press Poll when both rankings were released on Sunday. It remains the highest Tennessee has been ranked since it reached No. 7 in the AP poll midway through the 2006 season.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO