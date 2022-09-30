Read full article on original website
College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released
College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
Georgia football drops to No. 2 in Week 6 Coaches Poll
After five weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 26-22 road win over Missouri, falls to No. 2 with Alabama returning to No. 1. Alabama received 34 first-place votes while Georgia had 23 votes. Ohio State improved from four votes to seven votes.
Latest AP Poll released
The latest AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 5 of the season. Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) is ranked No. 5 in the new AP Top 25 after its 30-20 win over NC State on Saturday (...)
Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 released following action-packed Week 5
When the dust settled on Week 4, all eyes turned towards Week 5. When last week’s rankings were revealed, the action-packed slate for this past weekend was obvious. The action certainly didn’t disappoint, with plenty of upsets and tight finishes for teams throughout the rankings. Following Saturday’s games in Week 5, the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll has been revealed, featuring significant movement and plenty of teams that weren’t included in last week’s top 25.
College football rankings: Alabama passes Georgia for No. 1 in Coaches Poll top 25
The toughest decision for voters in the AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings comes at No. 1 overall. Should Georgia remain top dog after its upset scare at Missouri? Or should college football voters give the nod to Alabama fresh off a ranked road win?. That decision is in, and...
Alabama Returns To No. 1 In Coaches Poll
Talk about your style points. A few weeks ago after Alabama had to come from behind to beat Texas in Austin, the Coaches Poll followed the Associated Press in dropping preseason No. 1 Bama to second behind Georgia. This week the Crimson Tide is back on top after Alabama’s 49-26 romp over Arkansas in Fayetteville, coupled with the second lackluster performance in a row for Georgia.
College football rankings: Georgia drops after upset scare, Alabama reclaims No. 1 status in AP Top 25
Georgia is the talk of the town among AP Top 25 voters after an upset scare at Missouri. The No. 1 Bulldogs hold on for a four-point victory, but do they deserve to remain atop the college football rankings for Week 6? A decision is in for voters, as others look to wins by Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Michigan in Week 5.
Florida still unranked in Week 5 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
The Week 5 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll update came out during the first half of Florida’s game against Eastern Washington. Hurricane Ian forced UF to move the game back a day, and that the voters don’t wait for Sunday games to be completed to submit votes. As...
Idle Vols hold steady in top 10 of polls ahead of trip to LSU
Tennessee went into its open date this weekend ranked as a top-10 team and will leave with the same status heading into the showdown with LSU in Baton Rouge. The Vols, 4-0 for the first time in 2016 when they won their first five games, moved up one spot to No. 8 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and remained at No. 8 in the Associated Press Poll when both rankings were released on Sunday. It remains the highest Tennessee has been ranked since it reached No. 7 in the AP poll midway through the 2006 season.
AP Poll Has Alabama In First Place
The Associated Press board of sports journalists and broadcast personalities voting on the weekly college football poll were quick to act when No. 1 Alabama had to come from behind to defeat Texas in Austin, dropping the Crimson Tide to second in the nation. Meanwhile, Georgia has been unimpressive in three of the last four weeks in its wins over Samford, Kent State, and this weekend over Missouri.
