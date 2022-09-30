Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols moved to tears as Cardinals honor him for 700th home run (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols was moved to tears during a ceremony on Friday night for his 700th home run in MLB. Pujols acted accordingly, and hit No. 701 on the same night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, the real story happened prior to the start of the contest,...
Cardinals star Nolan Arenado drops GOAT take on Albert Pujols
St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado has had the privilege of playing next to Albert Pujols for the legend’s final MLB season. And on Friday night, that greatness was on display. Pujols smacked his 701st career home run in the fourth inning. The round-tripper, hit off former teammate Johan...
WATCH: Pujols Hits Home Run No. 702, Ties Babe Ruth for Second in RBI
In his final regular season home game at Busch Stadium, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols hit the 702nd home run of his career Sunday, tying Babe Ruth for second on the all-time RBI leaders list with 2,214.
Cardinals ticket prices rise for Pujols & Molina's last regular-season homestand
ST. LOUIS — This weekend marks the last regular season homestand for Cardinals legends Albert Pujols and Yadi Molina. It’s no surprise ticket prices have increased on the secondary market, given the legendary status of Pujols and Molina in Cardinals Nation. If you’re planning on going to see...
Farewell to legends: Cardinals honor Pujols, Molina ahead of final regular season game in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — How do you say goodbye to two of the greatest sports legends St. Louis has ever seen? The Cardinals made sure to create an event that lived up to the moment on Sunday at Busch Stadium. The club held a special ceremony for Albert Pujols and...
WATCH: Albert Pujols Hits 701st Career Home Run in Cardinals' 2-1 Win
One week after joining the 700 home run club, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols added to his home run total Friday night, hitting career home run number 701. The Cardinals would go on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1.
