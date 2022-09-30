ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
focushillsboro.com

Due To Rising Temperatures, The Heat In Oregon’s Schools Is Getting Worse

One Portland middle school’s teachers recorded 100-degree temperatures and a 124-degree heat index in September. Another middle school reached 90 degrees and 106 heat index. One Portland high school had a 95-degree interior and a 99-degree heat index. Portland Association of Teachers vice president Jacque Dixon reported at a...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Use high salaries to clean up Portland

Thank you for the op-ed about Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services. (“Opinion: Portland should use city tax dollars to clear city streets,” Sept. 25) However, the piece does not explain exactly what this agency actually does. Please explain to Portlanders what these nine folks who make six-figure salaries are doing to earn them. We deserve an explanation. We also deserve a cleaner city.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Blood Supply 'Dangerously Low' in Western Washington and Oregon

Blood donations are down close to 50 percent at Bloodworks Northwest, the supplier of all of the donated blood in Clark County and 95 percent of the donated blood in Western Washington and Oregon. Lauren Reagan, community engagement liaison for the Vancouver branch of Bloodworks Northwest, said the organization is...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, OR
Hillsboro, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Beaverton, OR
City
Portland, OR
Hillsboro, OR
Government
Portland, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Hillsboro, OR
Health
Portland, OR
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohsu#Community Health#Cdc#Medical Services#General Health#Linus Covid#Ohsu Hospital#Legacy Health#Kaiser Permanente
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Trouble in Student Debt Paradise, Congress Waits to Curtail Own Wealth, and the Week in Portland's First 2020 Protest Civil Case

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Extremely Vincent Price voice: GOOD EVENING,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Is Portland still the whitest big city in America?

As the United States became more ethnically and racially diverse in the last decade, Portland did too – all while remaining the whitest big city in America. In 2020, 66.4% of city residents identified as non-Hispanic white, according to census data, down from 72.2% a decade earlier and 75.5% two decades before that.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KOIN 6 News

Firefighters battle fast-spreading blaze in Beaverton home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters battled a quick-spreading house fire in Beaverton Saturday. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded early in the morning to the scene of a house fire on Kelly View Loop. The house was reportedly empty and the homeowners later arrived at the scene. According to TVF&R, the house was under renovation, […]
BEAVERTON, OR
beavertonresourceguide.com

The Atfalati lived here in the place of the beaver (Indigenous People’s Day is on October 10th this year)

The story of Europeans’ “discovery” of the Americas runs deep within our culture, often labeled an important piece of American history. The deep flaws in this narrative have increasingly come to light over the past several decades, but the problems affecting indigenous populations here are far from solved by this shift in thinking. The enduring impact of the past on the many native peoples living in what is now the United States necessitates ongoing acknowledgement and respect for these populations that have deep and vibrant roots in this land.
BEAVERTON, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Tires punctured on more than 50 vehicles in NE Portland

Police are asking the public for information about the late Friday or early Saturday vandalism.More than 50 people had the tires on their vehicles slashed in Portland's Roseway neighborhood late Friday or early Saturday. No one has been arrested. According to the Portland Police Bureau, shortly before 9 a.m. Sept. 1, a resident in the 2800 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue called police about having two tires punctured overnight. The officer then found more than 30 people within the area of Northeast 72nd to 77th between Sandy and Alameda also suffered tire damage. As the investigation continued, another 20 victims in a multiblock area west of Roseway Heights Middle School. There may be more victims. Police said anyone who needs to make a police report can go to their online reporting site and reference case number 22-263990. Photographs and invoices with damage costs also are beneficial. Anyone with home surveillance cameras also is asked to check their footage. If anything suspicious is noticed, officials ask that you email: crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention North NRT. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy