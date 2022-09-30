Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
focushillsboro.com
Due To Rising Temperatures, The Heat In Oregon’s Schools Is Getting Worse
One Portland middle school’s teachers recorded 100-degree temperatures and a 124-degree heat index in September. Another middle school reached 90 degrees and 106 heat index. One Portland high school had a 95-degree interior and a 99-degree heat index. Portland Association of Teachers vice president Jacque Dixon reported at a...
ijpr.org
Rising temperatures leave Oregon schools grappling with excessive heat
At the beginning of September, temperatures recorded by teachers in one Portland middle school reached 100 degrees, with a heat index of 124 degrees. Another middle school hit 90 degrees, with a heat index of 106. At one Portland high school, it was 95 inside, with a heat index of 99.
Readers respond: Use high salaries to clean up Portland
Thank you for the op-ed about Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services. (“Opinion: Portland should use city tax dollars to clear city streets,” Sept. 25) However, the piece does not explain exactly what this agency actually does. Please explain to Portlanders what these nine folks who make six-figure salaries are doing to earn them. We deserve an explanation. We also deserve a cleaner city.
Chronicle
Blood Supply 'Dangerously Low' in Western Washington and Oregon
Blood donations are down close to 50 percent at Bloodworks Northwest, the supplier of all of the donated blood in Clark County and 95 percent of the donated blood in Western Washington and Oregon. Lauren Reagan, community engagement liaison for the Vancouver branch of Bloodworks Northwest, said the organization is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Oregon Convention Center spires will turn red on October 8?
The Oregon Convention Center spires will glow red on Oct. 1, in honor of the firefighters who were killed in the line of duty during the past year as part of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.
Oregon, Southwest Washington could see 1.5M people ask for food assistance this year, OFB says
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday, President Biden talked about tangible ways to end hunger and improve public health by 2030 during the first White House conference on hunger since 1969. The head of the Oregon Food Bank was part of a national conference earlier this week and weighed in...
Bookended by bodies, a bloody 24 hours shakes Portlanders
A server headed to work at Sushi Ichiban in Portland’s Old Town was delayed Friday morning because her bus had to be detoured around the scene of a fatal stabbing on West Burnside Street and Northwest Third Avenue. When the same sushi server clocked out of work at the...
Fatal crash causes internet outages in Portland metro
A fatal crash on SW Scholl's Ferry Road knocked out service for thousands of Xfinity customers and caused headaches for Timbers ticket holders on Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jantzen Beach Stanford's follows Cracker Barrel in closing due to safety concerns
PORTLAND, Ore. — Stanford's Restaurant and Bar at Jantzen Beach has temporarily closed due to what the restaurant described on social media as safety and security concerns. The move comes about two months after the nearby Cracker Barrel abruptly shuttered, reportedly due to similar safety issues. Stanford's announced the...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Trouble in Student Debt Paradise, Congress Waits to Curtail Own Wealth, and the Week in Portland's First 2020 Protest Civil Case
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Extremely Vincent Price voice: GOOD EVENING,...
Is Portland still the whitest big city in America?
As the United States became more ethnically and racially diverse in the last decade, Portland did too – all while remaining the whitest big city in America. In 2020, 66.4% of city residents identified as non-Hispanic white, according to census data, down from 72.2% a decade earlier and 75.5% two decades before that.
This Oregon city among safest in the U.S. for trick-or-treating
Halloween is known for scary and spooky decorations, but when it comes to trick-or-treating, parents want their kids to feel safe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Firefighters battle fast-spreading blaze in Beaverton home
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters battled a quick-spreading house fire in Beaverton Saturday. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded early in the morning to the scene of a house fire on Kelly View Loop. The house was reportedly empty and the homeowners later arrived at the scene. According to TVF&R, the house was under renovation, […]
beavertonresourceguide.com
The Atfalati lived here in the place of the beaver (Indigenous People’s Day is on October 10th this year)
The story of Europeans’ “discovery” of the Americas runs deep within our culture, often labeled an important piece of American history. The deep flaws in this narrative have increasingly come to light over the past several decades, but the problems affecting indigenous populations here are far from solved by this shift in thinking. The enduring impact of the past on the many native peoples living in what is now the United States necessitates ongoing acknowledgement and respect for these populations that have deep and vibrant roots in this land.
Tires punctured on more than 50 vehicles in NE Portland
Police are asking the public for information about the late Friday or early Saturday vandalism.More than 50 people had the tires on their vehicles slashed in Portland's Roseway neighborhood late Friday or early Saturday. No one has been arrested. According to the Portland Police Bureau, shortly before 9 a.m. Sept. 1, a resident in the 2800 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue called police about having two tires punctured overnight. The officer then found more than 30 people within the area of Northeast 72nd to 77th between Sandy and Alameda also suffered tire damage. As the investigation continued, another 20 victims in a multiblock area west of Roseway Heights Middle School. There may be more victims. Police said anyone who needs to make a police report can go to their online reporting site and reference case number 22-263990. Photographs and invoices with damage costs also are beneficial. Anyone with home surveillance cameras also is asked to check their footage. If anything suspicious is noticed, officials ask that you email: crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention North NRT. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
KXL
NW Government Doesn’t Understand That Less Cops Means More Criminals
The point seems so obvious, you’d think the leadership of Portland and Seattle would get it. If you cut cops to the bone, you’re gonna get a lot more crime. Both cities were severely short of officers BEFORE the pandemic and BEFORE the death of George Floyd set off a year of riots.
‘We’re in a war’: Tires slashed on more than 50 vehicles in one Northeast Portland neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of cars rested on rims in the Roseway neighborhood of Northeast Portland Sunday morning, the remnants of an overnight attack in which someone slashed the tires of more than 50 vehicles parked along Northeast 72nd Avenue all the way to Northeast 77th. "With my car...
Gov. candidate Betsy Johnson says ‘Oregon cannot succeed if Portland fails’
The governor's race comes to the Lents neighborhood, where unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson told voters that the neighborhood is "ground zero" for lawlessness in Portland.
Business owners ‘flabbergasted’ that accused Portland vandal is back on the streets
A man accused of smashing several windows in Portland this week is back on the streets after there was no public defender to represent him, according to the District Attorney's Office.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Oregon Hospitals Sue the State, Search for Oakland Gunman Continues, and the Latest on Hurricane Ian
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Ahhh, wasn’t that...
Comments / 1