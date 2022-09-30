ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With help from above, Ryan Fox wins Dunhill Links for Warnie

When it comes to motivation, Ryan Fox didn’t glean much from being bypassed for a Presidents Cup captain’s pick a few weeks back. However, as he navigated St. Andrews’ Old Course to the tune of 4-under 68 and a one-shot victory Sunday at the Alfred Dunhill Links, Fox was spurred on by something else: his late pro-am partner.
Scottie Scheffler highlights initial Hero World Challenge field; no Tiger Woods yet

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler highlights the initial field for this year’s Hero World Challenge, which was announced Tuesday. Scheffler will be joined, so far, by six other top-10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking at Tiger Woods’ Dec. 1-4 event at Albany in the Bahamas: Xander Schauffele (5), Jon Rahm (6), Justin Thomas (7), Collin Morikawa (8), Will Zalatoris (9) and Matt Fitzpatrick (10).
