Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy charges at St. Andrews before Road Hole bunker kills comeback
There’s never a dull Sunday when Rory McIlroy is at St. Andrews. The world No. 2 was facing an eight-shot deficit as he headed to the first tee at the Old Course Sunday morning, but he was a mere four shots back of a trio of players who sat T-2 through 54 holes.
Golf Channel
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson says Tiger Woods will be 'part of this team in some capacity'
U.S. Presidents Cup captain Davis Love III said at last month’s matches that even though Tiger Woods wasn’t at Quail Hollow Club, he was still heavily involved in the team and strategy. Woods will likely wield similar influence at next year’s Ryder Cup, whether he’s able to travel to Italy or not.
Golf Channel
Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms with birdie on 2nd playoff hole
JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes made birdie on his third time playing the 18th hole on Sunday, and it gave him a playoff victory over Sepp Straka in the Sanderson Farms Championship. Hughes twice had to made tough par saves on the closing hole at the Country Club of...
Golf Channel
Monday Scramble: Rory McIlroy goes 0-for-2 at Old Course; Mackenzie Hughes a winner after 2,142 days
Mackenzie Hughes clutches up for his kids, Ryan Fox authors a what-could-have-been moment, Rory McIlroy posts yet another good finish, Bryson DeChambeau drops bombs and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:. In 2016, Mackenzie Hughes won in his fifth start as a PGA Tour member. “I felt like,...
Golf Channel
With help from above, Ryan Fox wins Dunhill Links for Warnie
When it comes to motivation, Ryan Fox didn’t glean much from being bypassed for a Presidents Cup captain’s pick a few weeks back. However, as he navigated St. Andrews’ Old Course to the tune of 4-under 68 and a one-shot victory Sunday at the Alfred Dunhill Links, Fox was spurred on by something else: his late pro-am partner.
Golf Channel
Is Ryder Cup venue hillier than Augusta National? Yes, says U.S. captain Zach Johnson
It’s become a biennial cat-and-mouse game for Ryder Cup captains, to set up courses to maximize the home team’s strength while taking advantage of any of the visiting side’s weaknesses. The 2018 matches at Le Golf National outside of Paris is the best example of this. The...
Golf Channel
Scottie Scheffler highlights initial Hero World Challenge field; no Tiger Woods yet
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler highlights the initial field for this year’s Hero World Challenge, which was announced Tuesday. Scheffler will be joined, so far, by six other top-10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking at Tiger Woods’ Dec. 1-4 event at Albany in the Bahamas: Xander Schauffele (5), Jon Rahm (6), Justin Thomas (7), Collin Morikawa (8), Will Zalatoris (9) and Matt Fitzpatrick (10).
