Boise, ID

Idaho Hospital Denies Mutilating Trans Kids

A few weeks ago, a political candidate told me a Boise area hospital was going to be performing gender reassignment surgeries on children. I did some digging and came across a story from Idaho Dispatch. The publication reported St. Luke’s had scrubbed a web page that appeared to suggest there was a team in place and ready to cut.
Idaho’s #1 Luxurious Hotel Ranks as One of the Best in America

Wow, take a deeper look at this hotel that’s right here in Boise! Keep scrolling for pictures. Love Exploring created a list of the most luxurious hotels in each state, and The Grove Hotel in Boise made the list for Idaho — making it one of the most luxurious hotel in Idaho and one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire country.
Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho

The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
Reba McEntire Excited To Return To Nampa Where It all Began

The queen of country music, Reba McEntire, will be coming to Boise as part of extending her popular tour. The announcement was made this morning across the country as well as by the redshirts of the Snake River Stampede. When Will Tickets To Reba's Boise Concert Go On Sale?. Reba...
1 dead, 2 injured in I-84 crash

UNION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Interstate 84 left a driver dead and two passengers injured early Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash near milepost 270, south of La Grande just after midnight. An initial investigation revealed that a westbound white Ford F350 was pulling a 16-foot cargo trailer when it left the road and overturned. During the crash, the trailer separated from the truck.
Oregon city trying to take blankets, pillows from homeless loses appeal

(CN) — A divided Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed that an Oregon city's anti-camping ordinances that make it illegal for homeless people to use blankets and other bedding when sleeping in public violate their Eighth Amendment right against cruel and unusual punishment. In a split decision the panel...
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee Out of A Job After Shocking Report

BREAKING NEWS, Chief Lee out as Boise police chief. The official statement from the mayor's office. At the request of Mayor Lauren McLean, Chief Ryan Lee has resigned from his position with the Boise Police Department, effective October 14, 2022. Lee will be on leave for the rest of his tenure.
Two Idaho Women Face Off in a Grocery Store Checkout Line

There I was, minding my own biscuits and loading my groceries onto the conveyor belt at Ridley’s in Star. After years of experimenting with different conveyor belt tactics, I developed a finely honed order of operations. A Conveyor Belt Strategy for Grocery Tacticians. The non-edible heavies like cleaning supplies...
2 dead in New Meadows Motel Shooting

NEW MEADOWS - On October 1, 2022 at approximately 12:44 p.m. Adams County Sheriff received a report of two individuals shot in the office of the Hartland Inn in New Meadows Idaho. Adams County Sheriff, Washington County, ISP, McCall PD, Valley County, Idaho Fish and Game, Meadows Valley EMS and...
