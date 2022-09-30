Read full article on original website
Related
FOXBusiness
Marriott opens $600M global headquarters as it encourages in-person work
Marriott International opened a $600 million global headquarters in Maryland, making office work more appealing to more than 3,500 employees. The new 21-story, 785,000-square-foot office building in Bethesda was intentionally "designed to better connect" Marriott's global workforce by enabling collaboration through diverse and dynamic workspaces, according to the company. There...
SPANX, LLC Promotes Kim Jones to CEO, Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- SPANX, LLC, the mission-driven womenswear brand founded by Sara Blakely, today announced that Kim Jones has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. A company veteran, Jones most recently served as President and CFO, and in her new role, will oversee the company’s corporate strategy and global operations. With over two decades of experience providing strategic leadership to high-growth companies, Jones has a 15-year tenure with the brand and was named President in 2018. Prior to SPANX, she was the Chief Executive Officer at Sweetwater Brewing Company and, earlier in her career, she held finance positions at Ernst & Young, The Coca-Cola Company and EarthLink. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005075/en/ Spanx CEO, Kim Jones (Photo: Business Wire)
Billboard
Executive Turntable: Island Records Names Digital Marketing SVP; FUGA Has a New President
Erica M. Paul was promoted to senior vp and head of digital marketing at Island Records. Based in New York, Paul will continue leading digital marketing across the Island roster. She was previously vp and head of digital at the label. Christiaan Kröner was named president of the Downtown-owned B2B...
L.A. Weekly
FitBurn App by CEO & Co-Founder Ferhat Kacmaz becomes the first crypto project to partner with MR OLYMPIA
Experts call the unique burn-to-earn platform a revolutionary step ahead in the fit-tech world as recently it also partnered with Mr. Olympia as the first crypto project to do so. Closely when people look around them, they will find how a few bold choices and courageous decisions of a few...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BioMed Realty partners with Babraham Research Campus Limited to expand the Campus and its ecosystem
BioMed Realty (“BioMed” or the “Company”), a Blackstone portfolio company and leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries, is expanding its footprint at the Babraham Research Campus (“BRC”) following the formation of a joint venture with Babraham Research Campus Ltd to deliver a 40,000 square feet purpose-built building with new fitted laboratory space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221002005038/en/ Source: NORR Architects According to market data tracked by BioMed, heightened tenant demand in the UK has driven space availability to essentially zero for functional lab and office space, potentially locking out promising start-ups and scale-ups.
Is Your Startup Brand Ready for the Metaverse?
In the world of searching for the next big thing, the metaverse looms large. Fueled by “what if” dreams and outlined by fiction, the concept has been around for decades — look back at the first in-print appearance in a. , for example. With advances in technology,...
Foot Locker's LEED Initiative Invests In Black Entrepreneurs
Foot Locker, Inc. is dedicated to supporting Black Entrepreneurs through its Leading Education & Economic Development (LEED) Initiative that boasts a $200 million commitment to the Black community. To date, the company has pumped nearly $54 million into partnerships geared towards economic and educational opportunities in the Black community. This...
daystech.org
Eternal Robotics launches Smart Eyes, an AI surveillance and inspection service
Dubai, UAE – Eternal Robotics, a tech firm centered on automation by way of innovation, has launched a brand new AI-driven answer designed to streamline a number of enterprise operations, together with high quality inspection, surveillance and motion recognition techniques. The pioneering firm is a part of the UAE-based Mojay Global Holding, which seeks out disruptive know-how for funding and development alternatives.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crowdfundinsider.com
NdcTech, Red Hat to Leverage Cloud Native, Open-Source Solutions
NdcTech, a global IT and consulting company providing transformational services for Banks and financial institutions has announced a collaboration with Red Hat, which claims to be the leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, “to deliver solutions based on cloud-native, open-source technologies in support of financial institutions.”. As part...
getnews.info
Forctis AG Announces the Launch of NINA, a Unique NFT Marketplace with Digital Rights Protection
The right technology for digital creators and investors in digital objects. Forctis AG is pleased to announce the launch of the NINA Digital Art TokenPlace platform, a place where artists can create freely and trade with trusted digital rights management. More than just another NFT marketplace (or TokenPlace, a “marketplace for tokens” as is referred to on NINA, and a registered trademark of Forctis AG) the NINA Platform has been built around a breakthrough digital rights management (DRM) technology aiming to reset and redefine the NFT landscape.
mytotalretail.com
Chandra Holt, CEO and President, Conn's HomePlus | Total Retail Tech 2022
This video features an interview with Chandra Holt, CEO and president of Conn's HomePlus, and moderator Laura Wheeler, managing director at Ankura, at Total Retail Tech 2022 in Nashville. Named CEO and president of Conn’s HomePlus in August 2021, Chandra Holt has been hard at work the past year transforming...
hotelnewsme.com
Hatch & Boost Ventures to Reinvent the MENA Supper Club Scene with Launch of Foodtech Startup, BreakBread
Abu Dhabi-based venture builder, Hatch & Boost Ventures, ADGM, A joint venture between Crescent Enterprises and hatch & boost, has announced the launch of BreakBread, a Foodtech startup on a mission to reinvent the supper club scene by providing a first-of-its-kind digital marketplace and hub for curated home-cooked dining experiences.
salestechstar.com
Policy2050.com Releases “Smart Retail: Technologies and Trends Analysis (2022-2025)”
Smart retail technologies and trends are carefully examined in a new report, as retailers experiment with new tech deployments. The COVID-19 pandemic forced even culturally reluctant retailers to mimic or learn from ecommerce platforms and brands’ own direct-to-consumer, sometimes lifestyle-associated channels. This change was only the beginning: digital transformation lays the groundwork for optimization, and new hardware awaits. “Smart retail” could bridge the gap between lockdown era approaches and a new consumer reality characterized by inflation and different forms of uncertainty.
Producing Variety’s Power of Women Event Cultivates Creative Community
While success is often said to be the result of good planning, one could argue that a plan is only as good as the team executing it. From conceptualizing the stage design to crafting an engaging run of show, event production is a collaborative art not for the faint of heart, especially when the intention behind a brand activation is to honor philanthropic achievements and celebrate those making an impact. Now in its 13th year, Variety’s Power of Women event, presented by Lifetime, is an homage to women in the entertainment industry who are leading the charge and dedicating their time...
CORRECTING and REPLACING ACF Plays Starring Role in Securitization of Syco Entertainment
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- The fourth paragraph is corrected to read: ACF was the lead bank and advised Syco in both the UK and the US. Memery Crystal, a multidisciplinary international law firm based in the UK, advised Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005571/en/ Thomas Dey, ACF’s Founder and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
mrobusinesstoday.com
GA-ASI joins 114ai for state-of-the-art tech development
GA-ASI aims to continue to cooperate with innovative Indian companies like 114ai in the development of cutting-edge technology, and building products for the global market. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has announced that 114ai, an Indian Artificial Intelligence (AI) Company has become one of its first partners in the company’s efforts for the “Make in India” initiative. Through this newly formed ambitious partnership, GA-ASI intends to combine their expertise of over 30 years, know-how and understanding of complex military systems, with the newly established tech company of the future.
Comments / 0