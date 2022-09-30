A bus driver in Western Maine is facing charges after driving away from a heated exchange with a parent, while the woman was still between the doors. The mother, Emily Poitras of Lovell, filmed the interaction as she approached the bus and asked the driver if there was a problem. The two then got into a discussion about Poitras' 14-year-old daughter, who the driver claimed had been using her cell phone, something she said she doesn't allow on the bus. During the exchange, the driver made an angry remark at the mother and drove off. Poitras was still between the doors of the bus and had to run to get out of the way.

LOVELL, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO