Saco, ME

B98.5

Maine Student Gets Caught in School Bus Door, Dragged Down The Road Unnoticed by Driver

A Maine school student became trapped in the school bus doors while getting off an Auburn school bus earlier this week. WGME 13 News is reporting that Auburn school student, Chandler Benway, was getting off the bus at his stop after school when his arm became trapped in the school bus door. Benway told WGME that he was still holding on (presumably to the railing) when the bus doors closed behind him before his arm was free.
AUBURN, ME
nbcboston.com

Maine Woman Found Safe Following Silver Alert

Authorities in Maine say a woman was safety found issued after a Silver Alert was issued for her. The Saco Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Deborah Davidson-Stewart of Saco, the Maine Department of Public Safety said early Friday morning in a news release. The woman posted on Facebook...
SACO, ME
Big Country 96.9

Maine Bus Driver Charged After Driving Off with a Mom in the Door

A bus driver in Western Maine is facing charges after driving away from a heated exchange with a parent, while the woman was still between the doors. The mother, Emily Poitras of Lovell, filmed the interaction as she approached the bus and asked the driver if there was a problem. The two then got into a discussion about Poitras' 14-year-old daughter, who the driver claimed had been using her cell phone, something she said she doesn't allow on the bus. During the exchange, the driver made an angry remark at the mother and drove off. Poitras was still between the doors of the bus and had to run to get out of the way.
LOVELL, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Somersworth, NH Man Escapes VA Crash on a Garbage Truck

A Somersworth man who is a registered sex offender in New Hampshire tried unsuccessfully Thursday to escape a crash scene in Virginia by hopping onto a garbage truck. The Stafford County, Virginia Sheriff's Office said William Pandolfi, 57, drove a 2018 Hyundai Sonata through a field and got stuck while going down a small embankment to get onto another road. Pandolfi, who was the only person in the car, jumped onto the passing truck but got off when the driver stopped.
SOMERSWORTH, NH
B98.5

Beware! Maine Woman Loses $16,000 To Scammer

Sadly, it seems like scammers are becoming more prevalent, and brazen, here in Maine. According to WGME, a woman from Oxford recently lost nearly $20,000 to a scammer who went as far as showing up at her home. The scammer told the woman, who is in her eighties, that her...
OXFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Saco woman reported missing has been found

SACO, Maine — The Saco Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old woman who had not been heart from since Monday. Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, stated Friday morning shortly before 11 a.m. that she has been found and is safe.
SACO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Truck crashes into Bath courthouse

BATH, Maine — Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a courthouse in Bath on Friday evening. Bath police and emergency crews responded to the incident which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sagadahoc County Superior Court building. The truck appeared to miss a stop sign at...
BATH, ME
92 Moose

Central Maine Man Dead Following House Fire

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a man who had been living in West Gardiner is dead following a Thursday morning fire. The fire, which happened at a house on Lewiston Road in West Gardiner, was reported at about 11:40 AM on Thursday. The...
WEST GARDINER, ME
WGME

Woman found dead at Sanford motel

SANFORD (WGME) -- Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman who was found at a Sanford motel. Authorities say they were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street on Wednesday around 2 p.m. for the report of a body. While the case is still under investigation, police...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Auburn student caught in bus door, dragged

AUBURN, Maine — An Auburn student was caught in a school bus door by his backpack and dragged, school officials said. A letter from Superintendent Cornelia Brown posted to the school's website stated the incident took place on Friday afternoon, and the student was taken to Central Maine Medical center with injuries that weren't life-threatening.
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Colder weather calls for more resources for unhoused Mainers

PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland, Sunday, more than a dozen community organizations joined forces to provide drug resources, food, and winter clothes for unsheltered people. Organizers said the need is increasing exponentially as the temperatures drop. For Shay Dufour, who was unsheltered herself, the...
PORTLAND, ME
mainepublic.org

Above-average September rainfall ends drought for much of Maine

Last week's rainfall went a long way toward easing, and in many places, eliminating the drought in Maine. Both Portland and Augusta have received slightly more rain this month compared to the usual September average. This month's rainfall was enough to eliminate drought conditions for western Maine and regions Down East.
MAINE STATE
themainemag.com

Lovell in 48 Hours

Start your weekend by acknowledging that you may have overlooked Lovell on the map. That’s part of the charm—once you’ve been to the town, its rusticator-chic resorts and the lake it hugs, called Kezar, you get the feeling it was you who discovered it. Largely invisible from the main roads, there’s a cloistered feeling to Lovell, as if the storied camp scene has been carefully shielded by a pine-tree curtain. It’s a special place, as its residents are quick to say. But before you hit the road, do yourself a favor and download a map. Cell service is essentially nonexistent.
LOVELL, ME

