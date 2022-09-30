Read full article on original website
Related
Maine Woman Missing for ‘Several Weeks’ – Have You Seen Her?
South Berwick Police are looking for help to locate a woman who has not been seen in several weeks. The family of Alison Parker, 34, is concerned about her welfare and turned to police for help finding her. South Berwick Police Lt. Jeff Upton told Seacoast Current her family does not live in the immediate area.
Maine Student Gets Caught in School Bus Door, Dragged Down The Road Unnoticed by Driver
A Maine school student became trapped in the school bus doors while getting off an Auburn school bus earlier this week. WGME 13 News is reporting that Auburn school student, Chandler Benway, was getting off the bus at his stop after school when his arm became trapped in the school bus door. Benway told WGME that he was still holding on (presumably to the railing) when the bus doors closed behind him before his arm was free.
nbcboston.com
Maine Woman Found Safe Following Silver Alert
Authorities in Maine say a woman was safety found issued after a Silver Alert was issued for her. The Saco Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Deborah Davidson-Stewart of Saco, the Maine Department of Public Safety said early Friday morning in a news release. The woman posted on Facebook...
nbcboston.com
Woman Avoids Serious Injury After Car Crashes Into NH Bridge, Lands in River
New Hampshire authorities are crediting a seat belt with saving a woman from serious injury in a crash early Saturday in Hampton. According to New Hampshire State Police, a woman was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 in Hampton when her car struck the Taylor River Bridge and landed in the water.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maine Bus Driver Charged After Driving Off with a Mom in the Door
A bus driver in Western Maine is facing charges after driving away from a heated exchange with a parent, while the woman was still between the doors. The mother, Emily Poitras of Lovell, filmed the interaction as she approached the bus and asked the driver if there was a problem. The two then got into a discussion about Poitras' 14-year-old daughter, who the driver claimed had been using her cell phone, something she said she doesn't allow on the bus. During the exchange, the driver made an angry remark at the mother and drove off. Poitras was still between the doors of the bus and had to run to get out of the way.
Somersworth, NH Man Escapes VA Crash on a Garbage Truck
A Somersworth man who is a registered sex offender in New Hampshire tried unsuccessfully Thursday to escape a crash scene in Virginia by hopping onto a garbage truck. The Stafford County, Virginia Sheriff's Office said William Pandolfi, 57, drove a 2018 Hyundai Sonata through a field and got stuck while going down a small embankment to get onto another road. Pandolfi, who was the only person in the car, jumped onto the passing truck but got off when the driver stopped.
Beware! Maine Woman Loses $16,000 To Scammer
Sadly, it seems like scammers are becoming more prevalent, and brazen, here in Maine. According to WGME, a woman from Oxford recently lost nearly $20,000 to a scammer who went as far as showing up at her home. The scammer told the woman, who is in her eighties, that her...
Saco woman reported missing has been found
SACO, Maine — The Saco Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old woman who had not been heart from since Monday. Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, stated Friday morning shortly before 11 a.m. that she has been found and is safe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Truck crashes into Bath courthouse
BATH, Maine — Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a courthouse in Bath on Friday evening. Bath police and emergency crews responded to the incident which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sagadahoc County Superior Court building. The truck appeared to miss a stop sign at...
Central Maine Man Dead Following House Fire
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a man who had been living in West Gardiner is dead following a Thursday morning fire. The fire, which happened at a house on Lewiston Road in West Gardiner, was reported at about 11:40 AM on Thursday. The...
Maine School Bus Driver Charged With Assault After Nearly Running a Parent Over
A 74-year-old school bus driver in Maine has been charged after an apparent incident that was caught on video Wednesday afternoon. According to WGME 13, Shirley Danforth, 74 of Stoneham, Maine, was driving her school bus for MSAD 72 in Lovell on Wednesday when she reportedly pulled to the side of the road to scold children for using their cell phones.
WGME
Woman found dead at Sanford motel
SANFORD (WGME) -- Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman who was found at a Sanford motel. Authorities say they were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street on Wednesday around 2 p.m. for the report of a body. While the case is still under investigation, police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These are Pho-Real the Best Ramen and Pho Places in Portland, Maine [LIST]
Portland, Maine has put itself on the foodie map and we are proud to live in a city that is becoming quite the culinary destination. We are, of course, known for seafood but you may not realize we have some top-tier restaurants that offer mouth-watering and heart-warming bowls of pho and ramen.
Auburn student caught in bus door, dragged
AUBURN, Maine — An Auburn student was caught in a school bus door by his backpack and dragged, school officials said. A letter from Superintendent Cornelia Brown posted to the school's website stated the incident took place on Friday afternoon, and the student was taken to Central Maine Medical center with injuries that weren't life-threatening.
Colder weather calls for more resources for unhoused Mainers
PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland, Sunday, more than a dozen community organizations joined forces to provide drug resources, food, and winter clothes for unsheltered people. Organizers said the need is increasing exponentially as the temperatures drop. For Shay Dufour, who was unsheltered herself, the...
Every Day Is Pure Vacation at This Auburn, Maine, House With an Incredible Indoor Pool
I have driven by this house my entire life. There have always been a bush line in front of the property and I have never truly been able to see the entire home. We would always discuss how the house had an indoor pool and how magical that would be to live inside of a house with a pool.
WGME
5 new Portland-area watering holes say hello while another says farewell for now
Saturday, October 1st 2022 — PORTLAND, Maine — Whether you think it’s tastebud heaven or pretentious and boring, Portland’s food and drink landscape never stays the same for very long. This fall at least five new food and drink spots are opening in, and around, the...
mainepublic.org
Waterfront property among focal points of latest preservation efforts by Land for Maine's Future
The Land for Maine's Future Board this week approved funding for 12 new projects that will preserve working farmland, waterfront, and forests across Maine and also protect public access to those lands. Dave Dickison of Sea Meadow Marine Foundation says the foundation's project will ensure that the "Even Keel Boatyard"...
mainepublic.org
Above-average September rainfall ends drought for much of Maine
Last week's rainfall went a long way toward easing, and in many places, eliminating the drought in Maine. Both Portland and Augusta have received slightly more rain this month compared to the usual September average. This month's rainfall was enough to eliminate drought conditions for western Maine and regions Down East.
themainemag.com
Lovell in 48 Hours
Start your weekend by acknowledging that you may have overlooked Lovell on the map. That’s part of the charm—once you’ve been to the town, its rusticator-chic resorts and the lake it hugs, called Kezar, you get the feeling it was you who discovered it. Largely invisible from the main roads, there’s a cloistered feeling to Lovell, as if the storied camp scene has been carefully shielded by a pine-tree curtain. It’s a special place, as its residents are quick to say. But before you hit the road, do yourself a favor and download a map. Cell service is essentially nonexistent.
Comments / 1