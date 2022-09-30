ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Rochester community gathers to pray and reduce gun violence

Rochester, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester community gathered at the New Progressive Cathedral Church Of God In Christ on Sunday to pray as gun violence continues to plague the city. It was a night full of music, speeches and calls for change, all in an effort to the...
ROCHESTER, NY
Steve Ball
WHEC TV-10

Stabbing on 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue for a report of a person down. They found a white male in his early 30s with a stab wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. News10NBC...
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

Rochester’s First Service Truck Rodeo Happens Sunday

Today, Sunday, October 2nd, the first-ever service truck rodeo is happening at St. Michael’s Church from 12 pm to 4 pm. Rochester Hope, a new organization, is putting on the event hoping to connect people in need with the services they need the most, featuring over 20 social service organizations.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘OCTavern:’ Fall festival in historic Brighton tavern

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Another fall celebration is coming to Monroe County. The Landmark Society is hosting their second annual “OCTavern” event, Saturday, October 15 at the Stone-Tolan Historic Site (2370 East Avenue) in Brighton. This year, guests can take the good parts of fall, live music, coffee from Javas, a cozy historic atmosphere, all […]
BRIGHTON, NY
Greece

