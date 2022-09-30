Read full article on original website
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
New 24-unit apartment building for people without housing in Rochester
In 2020, there were 815 homeless individuals on any given night in Monroe County.
‘You are not alone:’ Local movement turned national raises awareness for pregnancy, infant loss
WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) – October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Year-round and during this month especially, a local business based out of the Rochester area has grown a movement on a national scale. Through the Pink and Blue Awareness Project, those who have experienced loss can be comforted in knowing they’re not […]
RPD: Marijuana turf war linked to killing of Rochester police officer Mazurkiewicz
"There is no doubt in my mind that the homicide rate would be higher than it is now if we didn't stop this," Umbrino said.
Out of the Darkness walk held in Rochester for suicide prevention
Last year, over 800 people participated in the walk, according to organizers.
Honor Flight Mission 74 veterans welcomed home to Rochester
According to Honor Flight Rochester, the organization flew 3,662 veterans.
Golden Apple: Congratulations to D’Onnarae Johnson from School #34!
Johnson is the principal at School #34 in the Rochester City School District. She has been working as an educator for 32 years.
Rochester Hope holds first ever Service Truck Rodeo
Ruiz also said they hope to hold these service truck events monthly.
13 WHAM
Rochester community gathers to pray and reduce gun violence
Rochester, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester community gathered at the New Progressive Cathedral Church Of God In Christ on Sunday to pray as gun violence continues to plague the city. It was a night full of music, speeches and calls for change, all in an effort to the...
‘Coptoberfest’ event to benefit family of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
The event was held at Buntsy's in Webster and featured live music performed by the Stone Age Romeos and a gift basket raffle.
WATCH LIVE: Rochester police gives update on man who shot RPD officer Mazurkiewicz
The conference will cover both the killing of officer Mazurkiewicz as well as the additional charges against Vickers.
‘It continues to take a toll:’ Rochester gun violence impacts local hospital staff
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Doctors in a local healthcare system are feeling the burden of the surge in gun violence in Rochester, saying it’s taking a toll on their staff as more patients come in. On many occasions, doctors get little to no warning of patients coming in who need immediate help with gunshots and […]
WHEC TV-10
Stabbing on 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Monday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue for a report of a person down. They found a white male in his early 30s with a stab wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. News10NBC...
WHEC TV-10
RPD will hold conference at 1 p.m. about investigation involving Kelvin Vickers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is delivering a press conference at 1 p.m. on Tuesday about the recent investigation involving Kelvin Vickers, who is charged with three murders. Once it starts, you can watch the conference live here. The conference comes as a Criminal Complaint from the...
wdkx.com
Rochester’s First Service Truck Rodeo Happens Sunday
Today, Sunday, October 2nd, the first-ever service truck rodeo is happening at St. Michael’s Church from 12 pm to 4 pm. Rochester Hope, a new organization, is putting on the event hoping to connect people in need with the services they need the most, featuring over 20 social service organizations.
1 dead, another injured in separate Rochester shootings
There are no suspects in custody in either of the shootings at this time.
‘OCTavern:’ Fall festival in historic Brighton tavern
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Another fall celebration is coming to Monroe County. The Landmark Society is hosting their second annual “OCTavern” event, Saturday, October 15 at the Stone-Tolan Historic Site (2370 East Avenue) in Brighton. This year, guests can take the good parts of fall, live music, coffee from Javas, a cozy historic atmosphere, all […]
First Responder’s Spotlight: Henrietta Fire District helps couple stay together in final years
Woman recognizes the Erie Station Fire Department for helping her ailing husband.
Criminal complaint details deadly gang war in Rochester
Investigators said a sign was posted on the front door advertising the different kinds of marijuana varieties available for purchase.
2-car crash in Rochester sends 1 to hospital
One man was sent to the hospital after a 2 car crash.
2021 report: 45k domestic dispute calls made in Monroe County
Speakers said the best way to combat domestic violence include passing legislation making it easier for victims to break away from abusers, as well as funding grassroots organizations.
