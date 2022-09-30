Read full article on original website
I’m a former Walmart worker – there’s one item shoppers should not buy and it all comes down to quality
A FORMER Walmart worker has revealed the one item shoppers should avoid buying from the retailer. Rousseau Vestal, a former Walmart cashier, told BestLife that Walmart bed sheets should be avoided because of their quality. "You won't want to get anything less than the greatest bed linens given that you...
Walmart, Target, Macy’s and Kohl’s announce major cutbacks – and it may mean your favorite items won’t be on the shelves
WALMART, Target, Macy’s and Kohl’s have announced some major cutbacks, which may mean your favorite items will no longer be on the shelves. Last month, well-known retailers spoke about canceling or reducing orders to combat abnormally high inventories. In an August earnings call, Walmart’s EVP and CFO John...
10 Costco Brand Items To Buy That Are Just as Good as Name Brands
Costco has more than 111 million members who shop at the company's warehouse stores in the United States and abroad, and a countless number of them are lured by the savings offered by the store's...
freightwaves.com
It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon
Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online
You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
ConsumerAffairs
Oops! Major retailers bought too much and are offering shoppers deals to take it off their hands
Since the beginning of the summer, major retailers like Walmart and Target have suffered with piles and piles of overstocked inventory. They loaded up at precisely the time consumers, breaking out of their pandemic routines, stopped buying “stuff” and started spending money on travel and services. But the...
CNBC
This 59-year-old’s lucrative side hustle: Earning $16,000 a month selling recycled fire pits on Etsy
With inflation on the rise, Tim Riegel wanted a side project for extra income — so in September 2021, he bought seven $90 propane tank ends off Facebook Marketplace. The 59-year-old intended to repurpose the tank ends as fire pits — a freestanding, open metal container for fires, typically for backyards or patios — and sell them for $400 each in his hometown of Lamar, Missouri. The fire pits proved popular: They sold out in just 10 days, and Riegel was inundated with requests for more.
Amazon puts a second Prime Day sale on the calendar
Amazon is adding another Prime Day to the calender.
Christmas in October: Here’s Why Walmart & Target Are Starting Holiday Sales Earlier Than Ever
Several big box retailers, including Walmart and Target, announced earlier than ever pre-holiday sales events to attract more customers. Last year retailers were plagued by supply chain issues, which...
An Amazon manager told staff to collect donations if they wanted to keep buying cereal for their office
The incident is one of several signs of Amazon frugality going overboard, according to former Amazon employees who now work at Google.
CNBC
'Lightning just struck me': Why Costco's CFO says the price of the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo is 'forever'
Costco's chief financial officer has suggested the wholesaler will keep its famous hot dog and soda combo at $1.50 "forever." During the company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call last week, CFO Richard Galanti was asked whether the retailer would look at increasing the price of its all-beef frank as it aims to deal with tightening margins.
Retailers Like Target Drop Fresh Fashion for Fall
Retailers hope new fashion will entice shoppers to spend despite the reality that everything’s a little more expensive right now. Still, new launches are brightening up store (and digital) shelves as the holiday season is just about in full swing. Target to launch second Fall Designer Collection The second edition of Target’s limited-time Fall Designer Collection will be available on the retailer’s website and in some stores starting on Oct. 9. The collection featuring Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson includes more than 100 apparel and accessories items ranging in price from $8 to $70, with most options at under...
Costco vows this combo meal will stay $1.50 forever
At a time when the cost of everything from groceries to rent to utilities is skyrocketing Costco has announced a deal that seems too insane to be true. Their hot dog combo meal of a 1/4 pound all beef hot dog plus a 20-ounce soda including free refill is $1.50. The price has remained the same since 1985.
7 Biggest Deals at Walmart for September
It's September, and you know what that means -- Labor Day savings at Walmart. In honor of the official end of summer, the retail giant has rolled back prices on thousands of items -- from auto parts...
Can I Ask a Dealer to Remove Its Branding Stickers From My New Car?
If you’re buying a car from a dealer, new or used, it will likely try to use you for free advertising. There are many different ways dealers try to use sales for advertising their branding. For some people, it might feel rude or awkward to ask for their removal. As a former dealer employee, I’ll tell you everything I know about dealer ad protocol and if it’s weird for a customer to ask these questions: Can I ask a dealer to remove its branding stickers from my new car? What about the plate frame or badges?
CARS・
Amazon to hold holiday shopping event in October
Amazon said Monday that next month it will hold a second Prime Day-like shopping event, making it the latest major retailer to offer holiday deals earlier this year to entice cautious consumers struggling with tighter budgets. During the Oct. 11-12 event, Amazon Prime members will get early access to discounted...
Sephora Steps Up to Compete With Ulta, Target, Amazon
As the retail world increases emphasis on customer convenience via online ordering, self pickup, curbside delivery, and faster shipping, the beauty world has begun to follow suit as well. Amazon (AMZN) set a standard when it debuted Prime shipping back in 2005, making the delivery of everything from a spiffy...
Welcome to Walmart Land, the retail giant’s attempt at entering the metaverse
If going into a Walmart in person isn’t your style, not to worry—Walmart is entering the “metaverse.” More specifically, it’s doing so within the immensely popular video game, Roblox, via a creatively titled project called… Walmart Land. As announced via Twitter and an official...
ETOnline.com
The Best Cookware and Kitchen Appliance Deals to Shop Ahead of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale 2022 is less than two weeks away, but the retailer has already rolled out some incredible early Prime Day deals. The home and kitchen deals at Amazon include discounts on top brands like Le Creuset, Lodge, KitchenAid, and more to help you prepare your cookware for Thanksgiving. With early Black Friday savings during the October Prime Early Access Sale, you'll be able to find everything your kitchen needs this season.
