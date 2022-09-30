ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Goods#Peloton#Product Mix#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business
freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
RETAIL
Kiplinger

Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
SHOPPING
CNBC

This 59-year-old’s lucrative side hustle: Earning $16,000 a month selling recycled fire pits on Etsy

With inflation on the rise, Tim Riegel wanted a side project for extra income — so in September 2021, he bought seven $90 propane tank ends off Facebook Marketplace. The 59-year-old intended to repurpose the tank ends as fire pits — a freestanding, open metal container for fires, typically for backyards or patios — and sell them for $400 each in his hometown of Lamar, Missouri. The fire pits proved popular: They sold out in just 10 days, and Riegel was inundated with requests for more.
LAMAR, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Sourcing Journal

Retailers Like Target Drop Fresh Fashion for Fall

Retailers hope new fashion will entice shoppers to spend despite the reality that everything’s a little more expensive right now. Still, new launches are brightening up store (and digital) shelves as the holiday season is just about in full swing. Target to launch second Fall Designer Collection The second edition of Target’s limited-time Fall Designer Collection will be available on the retailer’s website and in some stores starting on Oct. 9. The collection featuring Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson includes more than 100 apparel and accessories items ranging in price from $8 to $70, with most options at under...
RETAIL
New Jersey 101.5

Costco vows this combo meal will stay $1.50 forever

At a time when the cost of everything from groceries to rent to utilities is skyrocketing Costco has announced a deal that seems too insane to be true. Their hot dog combo meal of a 1/4 pound all beef hot dog plus a 20-ounce soda including free refill is $1.50. The price has remained the same since 1985.
RETAIL
MotorBiscuit

Can I Ask a Dealer to Remove Its Branding Stickers From My New Car?

If you’re buying a car from a dealer, new or used, it will likely try to use you for free advertising. There are many different ways dealers try to use sales for advertising their branding. For some people, it might feel rude or awkward to ask for their removal. As a former dealer employee, I’ll tell you everything I know about dealer ad protocol and if it’s weird for a customer to ask these questions: Can I ask a dealer to remove its branding stickers from my new car? What about the plate frame or badges?
CARS
The Associated Press

Amazon to hold holiday shopping event in October

Amazon said Monday that next month it will hold a second Prime Day-like shopping event, making it the latest major retailer to offer holiday deals earlier this year to entice cautious consumers struggling with tighter budgets. During the Oct. 11-12 event, Amazon Prime members will get early access to discounted...
RETAIL
TheStreet

Sephora Steps Up to Compete With Ulta, Target, Amazon

As the retail world increases emphasis on customer convenience via online ordering, self pickup, curbside delivery, and faster shipping, the beauty world has begun to follow suit as well. Amazon (AMZN) set a standard when it debuted Prime shipping back in 2005, making the delivery of everything from a spiffy...
BUSINESS
ETOnline.com

The Best Cookware and Kitchen Appliance Deals to Shop Ahead of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale 2022 is less than two weeks away, but the retailer has already rolled out some incredible early Prime Day deals. The home and kitchen deals at Amazon include discounts on top brands like Le Creuset, Lodge, KitchenAid, and more to help you prepare your cookware for Thanksgiving. With early Black Friday savings during the October Prime Early Access Sale, you'll be able to find everything your kitchen needs this season.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy