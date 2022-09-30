ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princesses at Paris Fashion Week! Alexandra of Hanover and Thailand's Sirivannavari Nariratana showcase their style prowess as they attend the Giambattista Valli show

By Abi Turner For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Fashion weeks bring together the most stylish people and so its no surprise to see royals on the front row of catwalk shows.

In Paris today, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, 23, and Princess of Thailand Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, 35, have both been spotted on the front row of Giambattista Valli's womenswear spring/summer 2023 show.

Grace Kelly's granddaughter Princess Alexandra, who has been attending Paris Fashion Week since she was 18, wore a leopard print structured dress, which buttoned down the front.

Meanwhile, Princess Sirivannavari, the only daughter of Thailand's King Vajiralongkorn, wowed in a baby pink chut Thai (Thai dress) paired with yellow satin sandals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OBkX9_0iGtEsig00
Princess Alexandra of Hanover, 23, look stylish in a leopard print structured dress as she attended the Giambattista Valli Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38B3mq_0iGtEsig00
Princess of Thailand Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, 35, looked glamorous in a pink chut Thai as she sat on the front of the Giambattista Valli runway show at Paris Fashion Week 

Following in the fashionable footsteps of her mother Princess Caroline, and her late grandmother Princess Grace of Monaco, Princess Alexandra donned this season's must have black knee-high boots, with the fashionable square toe.

She held a cute black and nude bag and kept her brown locks loose with a slight wave in the ends.

Looking equally stylish, Princess Sirivannavari held a hot pink bag and swept her hair up. The Thai princess opted for glowing make up with a silver lid and shocking pink lips.

She is regularly snapped at fashion week looking more like an on-trend blogger than a member of the royal family thanks to her trademark clashing patterns and statement pieces.

Both royals were pictured on the front row of the Giambattista Valli show, which turned out to be star studded event with the likes of Olivia Palermo, Kiernan Shipka and Paris Jackson also in attendance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45VkrB_0iGtEsig00
Princess Sirivannavari wowed in a baby pink chut Thai (Thai dress) paired with yellow satin sandals decorated with large silver bows
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2282x6_0iGtEsig00
Following in the fashionable footsteps of her mother Princess Caroline, 65, Princess Alexandra donned this season's must have black knee high boots, with the fashionable square toe

In 2018 Princess Sirivannavari was featured in Tatler magazine in a piece that celebrated her work in the fashion industry.

Way back in 2004 the princess entered the international fashion stage, showcasing a collection from her label Sirivannavari as a guest designer in Milan Fashion Week.

The royal first attended Paris Fashion Week in 2007 when she was a 20-year-old undergraduate - and was invited by none other than Pierre Balmain.

Two years later Princess Sirivannavari received a bachelor's degree from Bangkok's esteemed Chulalongkorn University, graduating with a major in fashion design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nlmcx_0iGtEsig00
Both royals were pictured on the front row of the Giambattista Valli show, which turned out to be star studded event with the likes of Olivia Palermo (right), Kiernan Shipka (left) and Paris Jackson (far left) also in attendance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BcngB_0iGtEsig00

In 2010 the princess left her beloved home to spend the year studying in Paris.

In an interview with Tatler, the princess named her grandmother HM Queen Skirit as a 'true icon' of fashion.

Meanwhile, Alexandra is the only daughter of Princess Caroline and Prince Ernst August, 65, of Hanover, and is 12th in line to the Monagesque throne.

The royal, who was born in Vöcklabruck, Upper Austria, also boasted a distant claim to the British throne until September 2018, when she was removed from the line of succession after she converted to Catholicism.

