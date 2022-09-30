Read full article on original website
Medical Breakthrough: Scientists Discover a Way to Stop Melanoma Cancer Cells from Growing.
Skin cancer patients got some good news this week. Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys discovered a way to prevent melanoma cells and tumors from growing by inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
Acetaminophen and Immunotherapy Effectiveness in Cancer Patients
Use of acetaminophen (APAP) has been linked to weakened immunological responses to vaccinations. For a study, researchers evaluated the effect of APAP on the effectiveness of immunotherapy in cancer patients. Plasma analysis was used to measure exposure to APAP and link it with clinical outcomes in 3 separate cohorts of...
CAR T-cell therapy proves effective in first trial in patients with resistant multiple myeloma
A therapy made of immune system T cells engineered to target a somewhat enigmatic cell protein called GPRC5D antigen produced impressive results in its first clinical trial in patients with multiple myeloma, researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center report in a new study published today by the New England Journal of Medicine.
Expert Perspectives into the Utilization of JAK Inhibitors in Patients with Dermatologic Conditions
Jerry Bagel, MD, MS: Dr King, when you look at psoriasis with adalimumab—straight psoriasis vs psoriatic arthritis with adalimumab and methotrexate and RA [rheumatoid arthritis] with methotrexate and Crohn [disease]—do you think this is like the [Gerd] Burmester data [in the SELECT-NEXT trial] from Abbvie? There was always an increase in tuberculosis, with serious infections, and there always is an increase in lymphomas. But when you look at the psoriasis data with adalimumab as a monotherapy, they were clean. The biggest danger is after the world news, in the beginning of Jeopardy, when you have 3 commercials for psoriasis or atopic dermatitis [AD]. They talk about the risks extrapolated from other diseases, and it scares everybody. I applaud you for your New England Journal of Medicine first-author article on alopecia areata [AA]. What is the extent of disease that you need someone to have to be treated with a JAK inhibitor for AA?
Advanced Imaging System Investigated for Faster Diagnosis of Skin Cancers
This new study explored the diagnostic utility and accuracy of 2-photon fluorescence microscopy (TPFM) among nonmelanoma skin cancers, which included basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Biopsies of nonmelanoma skin cancers (NMSC) were analyzed in a new study using 2-photon fluorescence microscopy (TPFM), and this technology proved highly effective...
Genetically modified herpes virus delivers one-two punch against advanced cancers
A new genetically engineered virus has delivered a one-two punch against advanced cancers in initial findings from a phase I trial. Researchers found that RP2—a modified version of the herpes simplex virus—showed signs of effectiveness in a quarter of patients with a range of advanced cancers. Patients on...
Cancer: New potential treatment for melanoma
There are two types of skin cancer, melanoma and non-melanoma. Melanoma is a type of skin cancer which can spread from the skin to other parts of the body. In contrast, non-melanoma limits itself to the skin. As a result, while rarer, melanoma is far more dangerous; if cancer spreads to other parts of the body, it becomes harder to treat. Skin cancer rates have been rising in the UK since the 1970s and as the summers get longer and hotter, they are likely to continue rising into the future; this means patient numbers will also likely go up. It is for this reason that a new study from the University of Newcastle is so important.
Expensive Targeted Lung Cancer Therapies Need to Be Tailored to the Right Patient
Targeted therapies have improved outcomes for patients with lung cancer, but the goal needs to be tailoring the right therapy to the right patient, said Ticiana Leal, MD, associate professor, director of the Thoracic Medical Oncology Program, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Emory University School of Medicine. Targeted therapies...
Maintenance Therapy the 'Biggest Breakthrough in Decades' for Ovarian Cancer
Although maintenance treatments have helped patients with ovarian cancer live longer, experts note there are still some unmet needs that must be addressed. Karen Hanna was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in April 2013. At the time, she underwent a debulking (tumor burden reduction) surgery and received chemotherapy. Then her...
Breakthrough in understanding of how cancer spreads could lead to better treatments
Scientists have discovered that cancer cells "hijack" a process used by healthy cells to spread around the body, completely changing current ways of thinking around cancer metastasis. The team based at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge, found that blocking the activity of the NALCN protein in...
Bone Metastasis in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) makes up about 80% to 85% of lung cancers. It’s one of the two main categories of lung cancer along with small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The survival rate for people with lung cancer is highest when it’s caught in the early stages, but it’s estimated that.
Physical Exam Findings Before a Lung Cancer Diagnosis
Lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer death in the United States, taking more than 130,000 lives in 2021. Someone is diagnosed with lung cancer every two and a half minutes, roughly 646 people per day. The symptoms of lung cancer—cough, shortness of breath, hemoptysis, pallor, and fatigue...
Early-Phase Trial to Study Novel Drug, With or Without Keytruda, in Solid Cancers
The novel drug PY159 will be studied as a single agent and in combination with Keytruda for patients with certain solid tumors — including ovarian, pancreatic, lung, head and neck, colorectal and breast cancers. The first patient received treatment in a phase 1b expansion trial evaluating the novel drug...
DMD Cell Therapy Shows Promise in Early Clinical Trial Data
The 3 patients demonstrated a mean significant improvement of up to 200% of baseline in motor unit potential. Dystrogen Therapeutics’ DT-DEC01, an investigational chimeric cell therapy intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), has demonstrated promising safety and efficacy in 6-month data from 3 patients treated in an on-going clinical trial in Poland.1.
Cortes Discusses Changing Landscape of Hematology and Challenges to the Cancer Center of Today
The landscape of treating patients with hematologic malignancies has changed greatly throughout the career of Jorge E. Cortes, MD. Once excitement might have centered around a handful of drugs, but now there is a much more robust variety of options. Cortes, director of the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University,...
Cancer Series Ep.2: Cancer, Genomics and Data Science
Cancer Series Ep.2: Cancer, Genomics and Data Science. This is the second episode in a special series about cancer, cancer care, accessibility and technologies related to cancer care. The first episode focused on the current state of cancer care with a speaker from Canada – David J. Stewart, MD, FRCPC,...
Cancer biomarker data is not diverse, with implications for immunotherapy patients from underrepresented groups
High tumor mutational burden—the number of mutations found inside cancer cells—may not generalize as an accurate biomarker across diverse cancer patient populations, researchers report on September 29 in the journal Cancer Cell. The results could have important implications for clinical decision-making regarding treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), a type of immunotherapy.
Meet Your Cancer Team: A Radiation Oncologist
Radiation therapy, or radiotherapy, is the use of various forms of high-energy X-rays to treat cancer and other diseases. It works by damaging the genetic material within cancer cells. Contemporary radiation therapy optimizes delivery to the tumor and minimizes the dose to the nearby normal anatomy. How often is radiation...
Allogeneic Anti-CD7 CAR-T Demonstrates Promising Results in Hematological Malignancies
Among the 11 patients evaluated for efficacy, 9 patients (81.8%) had objective responses at 28 days. Bioheng Biotech’s RD13-01, an investigational allogeneic CD7-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) product with genetic modifications to resist fratricide, graft versus host disease (GvHD), and rejection, demonstrated promising safety and efficacy data in a phase 1 clinical trial (NCT04538599) for patients with CD7+ hematological malignancies, according to results published in Cell Research.1.
