King Charles is watching how Queen Margrethe's decision to strip her grandchildren of their titles plays out, an expert on European royalty says

Prince Harry turned down a crisis meeting with Prince William after he opened up about their rift in a TV documentary, a new book claims
The Duke of Sussex declined to meet with the Prince of Wales after opening up about their rift in a TV documentary, according to a new royal book. According to an excerpt from Valentine Low's "Courtiers," published in the Daily Mail on Sunday, Prince William asked for a crisis meeting with his brother after Prince Harry said they were "on different paths" in the ITV documentary, "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey," in November 2019.
Diane Abbott schooled Rachel Reeves on immigration using just 6 words
The Shadow Chancellor has been sharply criticised by members of her own party after offering her assessment of the UK’s asylum system.Rachel Reeves was accused of being a closeted Tory after adopting a hardline approach to the treatment of illegal immigrants.The Labour MP was speaking to Sky News on Tuesday evening when she lambasted the Conservative Party’s record on tackling the influx of migrants to the country.“They need to process claims faster, get people out of the country if they’ve got no right to be here and get a grip of their failed immigration system,” she said.Sign up for our...
