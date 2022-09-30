Receiver Dominic Lovett and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine are both “50-50” for Saturday’s game at Florida, according to Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz. Lovett suffered a “lower-leg injury” during the second quarter of Missouri’s 26-22 loss to Georgia when he took the ball on a reverse and was immediately tackled for a loss of 10. Abrams-Draine’s injury wasn’t specified, but it happened during the third quarter when 6-foot-7, 270-pound tight end Darnell Washington tried to hurdle him.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO