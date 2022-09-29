Read full article on original website
DaBaby Reacts to Low First-Week Sales Forecast for New Album Baby on Baby 2
DaBaby's new album Baby on Baby 2 is being forecasted to do lackluster numbers and the North Carolina rapper seems to be content and even bragging about it. On Wednesday (Sept. 28), DaBaby Instagram fan page DaBaby2Baby reported the controversial rapper's new LP is on pace to move around 16,500 units in its first week out. A short time later, DaBaby shared the news with his fans via his Instagram Story. The "Suge" rapper appeared to be proud of the numbers.
Laya DeLeon Hayes Says The Stakes Are ‘Incredibly High’ In The Next Season Of ‘The Equalizer’
The young actress chats about the CBS show starring Queen Latifah this Sunday, October 2nd. The wait is over! The third season of The Equalizer is back this Sunday at 8 PM ET on CBS. Actress Laya DeLeon Hayes had a chat with Girls United Social Lead Rhyann Sampson to drop the tea on what to expect for this season.
Telli Swift Talks Boxing Wags Association, D’Telli Fragrances, Life With Deontay Wilder & More!
Telli Swift is the definition of a boss babe, someone who shines and brightens any room she walks into. Boasting 1.1 million followers on Instagram alone, Telli is a proud mother, actress, entrepreneur, philanthropist, fempowerist, and motivational speaker — here to use her platform for the greater good any chance she can.
Yung Miami Gets Us Ready For The Weekend In Latest IG Post
Yung Miami took to Instagram to get us ready for the weekend in a cute two piece ensemble that showed off her killer curves.
Video of Ice Spice Performing to Lackluster Crowd Response in Houston Goes Viral
A video of Ice Spice getting a lackluster response during a recent show in Houston has gone viral. On Sept. 25, Ice Spice performed at Sekai in Houston. Video of the newbie Bronx, N.Y. rapper giving the crowd her debut single "Munch (Feelin' U)" was shared by TikTok user jsymoned. In the video, Ice performs centerstage while a mostly unenthused crowd watches on. Midway through the video, she bends over and begins twerking, then returns to trying to keep up with the backup track.
Jennifer Hudson Brings Audience Member to Tears Singing Song Her Grandmother Used to Sing
One of the many benefits of attending a live taping of Jennifer Hudson’s new talk show is the possibility of seeing an impromptu live performance. The EGOT recipient brought her audience to tears on the September 23 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show after an 82-year-old audience member asked Hudson if she would sing a gospel song for her.
Coolio Dead at 59 – Report
Coolio has reportedly died. Tonight (Sept. 28), TMZ has reported that West Coast rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59. The "Gangsta's Paradise" artist’s manager Jarez reportedly told the Hollywood gossip site that Coolio was visiting a friend at a home in Los Angeles when he passed. The rapper allegedly went into his friend's bathroom, but never came out. Paramedics were called around 4 p.m., but Coolio was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarez reportedly said the veteran rhymer died of cardiac arrest, although an official cause of death has yet to be determined.
Lil Uzi Vert Cooks Up Some Fire In The Kitchen For City Girls Boo JT — Literally
Lil Uzi Vert doesn’t just cook up some fire in the studio, he does in the kitchen also — that’s if his girlfriend’s latest Instagram post is anything to go by. While cheffing up a meal on the East Coast for City Girl JT on Thursday night (September 29), Uzi nearly set the kitchen ablaze.
GloRilla Proves Sleeping on Her Is a Big Mistake
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. There’s someone new buzzing in Memphis, and she’s captivating hip-hop with celebratory lyrics and palpable energy. While hometown predecessors like Three 6 Mafia, Yo Gotti and Pooh Shiesty are great in their own right, none are in the same lane as GloRilla. Her rise came from building with a producer, Hitkidd, who believed in her and a group of local women rappers with the same goals of making it big time.
Candace Owens Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt With Kanye West
Kanye West's friendship with right-wing pundit Candace Owens appears to be still going strong as both of them were spotted together wearing "White Lives Matter" shirts at Ye's recent fashion show. On Monday (Oct. 3), Kanye West put on a last-minute fashion show for his Yeezy Season 9 collection in...
HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!: Radio One, The Broadcast Company That Started It All, Turns 42
Our founder Cathy Hughes helped start Radio One with Michael Hughes in 1987
Nick Cannon Welcomes 10th Child, Third With Brittany Bell
Nick Cannon has welcomed the birth of his 10th child, the Wild 'N Out star's third child with model Brittany Bell. On Friday (Sept. 30), Nick Cannon hit up Instagram with a heartwarming video clip of Brittany Bell's recent prayer service to let his 5.9 million followers know that after two days of being in labor, the former beauty pageant winner gave birth to the couple's third child. In the celebratory social media post, the famed rapper-TV exec introduced Rise Messiah Cannon as the latest in the long line of Cannon offspring with a lengthy caption thanking God as well as Rise Messiah's mom as she recovers from childbirth.
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
A Guide to 10 Cities Thriving With Rising Hip-Hop Talent Right Now
Hip-hop is nationwide and gone global after nearly five decades. A common rapper origin story is the act that represents their hometown proudly. Each artist is slowly, but surely adding to their city or region's legacy when they contribute to hip-hop. Their music is pushed forward by not only talent but the fans that support them. Since the internet's inception, it's made it so that location isn't as much of a hindrance when it comes to releasing music. That levels the playing field for artists and has led to where rap is now. Multiple cities are producing notable talent at the same time.
Snoop Dogg Announces New Album Missionary Produced by Dr. Dre
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are one of the most iconic rapper-producer duos in hip-hop and the two West Coast legends are linking up once again for a new album. On Sept. 30, Snoop Dogg was the guest on sports commentator Stephen A. Smith's podcast, Know Mercy With Stephen A. Smith. During the chat, Snoop talked about his three-decade plus relationship with Dre and revealed the two have been working on a new album that will be complete by next month.
Movie Based on Community Series Starring Childish Gambino Happening on Peacock
A movie based on the popular NBC television series Community starring Childish Gambino has been picked up by the Peacock streaming service. On Friday (Sept. 30), Variety reported the Community film is finally happening, with Peacock and Sony Pictures TV producing the movie centered around the award-winning TV show. Peacock has also reportedly acquired the non-exclusive rights to the show's six-season catalog as part of the deal.
21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 for Calling Him a Snitch
21 Savage confronted Wack 100 for calling him a snitch last night on Clubhouse. On Saturday (Oct. 1), 21 Savage squared up with Wack 100 on Clubhouse after the rap manager called him a snitch during a previous Clubhouse chat session. In a clip that was posted on Neighborhood Talk, 21 denied he was an informant and told Wack to not speak on things about him that he knows nothing about.
13 Rappers Who Have Had Unusual Pets Over the Years
Hip-hop has a special affinity for dogs. Snoop Dogg morphs into a Doberman Pinscher in his 1993 music video for "Who Am I (What's My Name)." DMX—who has the name of his deceased pooch Boomer tattooed across his back—growls and barks like a dog on tracks every chance he gets. And Bow Wow remained on-brand with the titles of his first three albums, letting the doggone puppy puns fly (Beware of Dog, Doggy Bag, Unleashed). Rap has even co-opted best friend into a term of brotherly endearment (see: dawgs).
Trippie Redd ‘Save Me, Please’ and ‘1st Degree Murder’ Lyrics – Listen to New Songs
Trippie Redd comes through with two new songs, "Save Me, Please" and "1st Degree Murder," as part of a double pack of singles titled First Draft. For the first single, "Save Me, Please," the Canton, Ohio rap-crooner enlisted production services from RRAREBEAR that prominently features an acoustic guitar riff that allows for Trippie Redd's somber vocals to shine reminiscent of a track from a traditional singer-songwriter. The new track is accompanied by an official music video that was directed by Nolan Riddle, who is known for his work on visuals from The Kid Laroi and the late Juice Wrld.
Cardi B Performs ‘I Like It’ and ‘Bodak Yellow’ at Bad Bunny’s Los Angeles Concert – Watch
Cardi B surprised fans at the Los Angeles stop of Bad Bunny's World’s Greatest Tour last night. On Saturday (Oct. 1), Cardi B performed "I Like It" and "Bodak Yellow" at Bad Bunny's L.A. concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Bronx rapper was one of many surprise guests Bad Bunny brought out during his sold-out show at the venue.
