Education

VentureBeat

Education in the metaversity: A win-win for educators and students

The “metaversity,” as coined by educators, is changing the world our graduates will enter and is already changing our teaching models. Given that higher education’s primary role is to prepare students with the knowledge, skills, and real-world experiences needed to succeed in the workforce and in their lives, we must not only embrace the transformation that is being driven by the metaverse, education must play a leading role.
The Atlantic

What Americans Don’t Understand About Teachers and Professors

This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. Last week, I asked readers to tell me what people don’t get about their job. In an economy with thousands of occupations and hundreds of sectors, and where many people within the same large company have no idea what their colleagues do all day, I thought hearing from dozens of people about the reality of their work would be valuable.
The Independent

English universities could face fines if not enough students get jobs

Universities in England could face fines if not enough of their students get graduate-level jobs within 15 months under new measures unveiled by the higher education regulator. The Office for Students has introduced the tests for subjects they deem “low quality”. Universities could be fined if fewer than 60 per cent of graduates in that subject fail to find work, set up their own business, or continue their studies after completing their course. Fines could be up to £500,000, the regulator said. Colleges and universities could also be fined for high drop out rates. More than 11,000 students are registered...
wonkhe.com

Braverman takes aim at international students

Hopes that international student recruitment could benefit from the fall in the value of the pound were put in a bit of context this morning. Giving an interview to the Sun on Sunday, new Home Secretary Suella Braverman argued that there’s currently a “really low bar” to being considered to be a victim of modern slavery, and it’s paedos and drug dealers trying it on that’s what’s “gumming up” the system at the moment.
psychologytoday.com

Improving the Evaluation of College Teaching

Most colleges and universities rely heavily on student evaluation of teaching to evaluate faculty. Teaching evaluations should also be designed to help the development of the instructor together with student learning. Teaching evaluation needs to be conducted in multiple ways for valid and reliable results that can aid students and...
Daily Nebraskan

OPINION: College rankings shouldn't define a college

There I was: In the middle of the fall semester of my senior year of high school, sitting in my kitchen, browsing my computer. I was in the process of applying to colleges and had no clue where I might want to spend the next four years of my life.
Physics World

A poor introductory science degree grade has ‘devastating’ effect on students from under-represented groups

People from under-represented minority groups who earn low marks in introductory science degree courses are less likely to continue studying science compared to white male students who earn similar marks. That is according to a new US study, which finds that even a single poor grade can greatly reduce the chances of students from such groups from taking science further (PNAS Nexus).
psychologytoday.com

Critical Race Theory and LGBTQ-Inclusive Schools

Despite vocal resistance, prohibitive laws, and political campaign claims, there is limited evidence of CRT being taught in public K-12 schools. There are many obstacles to effective diversity education in schools, including racist incidents and limited funding. Stakeholders can support improved diversity education by speaking up. Since 2020, there have...
Apartment Therapy

These Are the 10 Best College Dorms in America

College dorms are no longer synonymous with cinderblock-sized rooms and cafeteria food. Thanks to the rise of dorm decor content on TikTok and schools’ efforts to modernize their students’ on-campus housing, dorm life can be downright cozy. But where can you find the best college dorms in America?
