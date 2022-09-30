Woj: Boston Celtics to sign Blake Griffin to fully-guaranteed, one-year deal

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Based on new reporting from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, it seems the Boston Celtics will be turning to a veteran big man for help weather the absence of starting center Robert Williams III after all.

Per Wojnarowski, the Celtics will sign veteran big man Blake Griffin to a one-year, fully guaranteed contract. The 33-year-old, 6-foot-9 power forward and center has found new life in a second act to his career by developing an away-from-the-basket game to compliment his passing to help make up for declining defensive skills.

With both Timelord and veteran swingman Danilo Gallinari both out at the start of the season and expected to miss considerable time, there will be plenty of opportunity for the Oklahoma product to see the floor in the regular season.

Griffin was previously on Boston’s radar as a potential bench option, but ultimately chose the Brooklyn Nets after being warned of a chaotic situation, ironically, within the Celtics.

He has averaged 7.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2 assists per game with Brooklyn over the last two seasons while shooting 30.5% from deep.

