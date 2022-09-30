ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Governor seeks to limit protection to transgender students

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin rewrote Virginia’s model policies, targeting transgender students. The policy, which offers guidance and instructions for handling tasks, operations and actions concerning students’ privacy and dignity, now mandates using educational property such as bathrooms and locker rooms based on students’ legal sex. The state...
Fairfax Times

Special needs students’ parents file suit against FCPS and VDOE

Parents of a disabled Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) student filed a class action lawsuit against The Fairfax County School Board and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) for violating the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). In the complaint, the plaintiffs are asking for a declaration that the hearing...
WTOP

New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more

A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
Wbaltv.com

New Maryland laws begin Oct. 1 include child, driver safety

A number of new Maryland state laws go into effect Saturday, Oct. 1. Take a look at the following laws below. Hb900 -- Death certificates waived first responders killed in the line of duty. SB 369 -- Income Tax - Maryland Earned Income Tax Credit Assistance Program for Low-Income Families.
thedcpost.com

Racine Leads Coalition Backing Credit Card Code Policy on Gun Sales

DC Attorney General Karl Racine said in a statement that he is leading a coalition of 11 attorneys general who support the recent decision by major payment processors to start using a specific code for transactions of firearms and ammunition purchases. In early September, the world’s largest credit card companies,...
Daily Voice

'Extremely Distributing' Social Media Post Involving Frederick HS Students Under Investigation

Social media once again reared its ugly head for officials in one Maryland school district who are investigating a hateful post made by a student, officials announced. Top officials from the Frederick County Public School District issued an alert on Thursday, Sept. 29 advising of a “disturbing social media post involving a student who attends a high school in our district.”
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow

Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her elementary school teachers...
CBS Baltimore

The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom

SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
royalexaminer.com

Virginia State Police welcomes new executive leadership

Virginia State Police Superintendent, Colonel Gary T. Settle, is proud to announce the appointments of three new executive staff leaders, in the wake of the retirement of the Department’s first female deputy superintendent. Effective Aug. 19, 2022, Colonel Settle appointed Lieutenant Colonel Kirk S. Marlowe Deputy Superintendent. Effective Aug. 30, 2022, Major Tricia W. Powers, Bureau of Administrative and Support Services (BASS) Deputy Director, was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and appointed to BASS Director. Effective Sept. 25, 2022, Captain Robert C. Holland was promoted to Major and appointed to the position of BASS Deputy Director.
metalinjection

D.C. Attorneys Can't Find ICED EARTH Frontman & Insurrectionist JON SCHAFFER

Iced Earth frontman and noted insurrectionist Jon Schaffer seems to have disappeared. According to a report by The Republic, process servers attempting to physically notify Schaffer that the District of Columbia was suing him in federal court over his participation in the January 6 insurrection have failed to do so at least 25 times across seven different addresses in three separate states.
