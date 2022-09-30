Read full article on original website
depauliaonline.com
Virginia Governor seeks to limit protection to transgender students
Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin rewrote Virginia’s model policies, targeting transgender students. The policy, which offers guidance and instructions for handling tasks, operations and actions concerning students’ privacy and dignity, now mandates using educational property such as bathrooms and locker rooms based on students’ legal sex. The state...
New Va. law means parents must be alerted to sexually-explicit content at school
The policy reads that all schools must ensure parents have advanced notice if schools intend to use any sexually-explicit material.
WTOP
Alexandria tells Va. leaders it won’t follow Youngkin’s transgender youth rights rollback
The City of Alexandria has officially notified Virginia leaders it will not follow the proposed Model Policies that Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued earlier this month affecting transgender students’ rights. The Youngkin administration’s proposed 2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s...
WJLA
Wilson says Alexandria has benefited from climate change program Youngkin wants to end
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Mayor Justin Wilson says the City of Alexandria is on the front lines of the impacts of climate change. “A 99-75 year storm event is happening four times in three years,” said Wilson. After storms, 7News has shown you the frequent and often devastating...
ffxnow.com
NEW: McKay believes “safe legal ground” if FCPS defies state’s draft policies on transgender students
(Updated, 3:20 p.m.) Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay believes the county will be on “safe legal ground” if it chooses to not follow Virginia’s recently-proposed model policies that would limit the rights of transgender and other gender-nonconforming students. Based on conversations with the school...
Metro News
Amendment 3: Should West Virginia’s constitution allow churches to incorporate?
Amendment 3 will ask West Virginia voters whether religious institutions should be allowed to incorporate. West Virginia is the only state in the country that does not allow that. That’s because the state inherited the provision from Virginia and never changed it. Virginia made its own change 20 years ago...
recordpatriot.com
Abortion, economy electrify contest in Virginia between Spanberger, Vega
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was perhaps the clearest picture yet that Election Day was just 45 days away: The hay bales had come out, stacked in the bed of a trailer hooked up to a bright red pickup functioning as a makeshift stage for Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia.
Fairfax Times
Special needs students’ parents file suit against FCPS and VDOE
Parents of a disabled Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) student filed a class action lawsuit against The Fairfax County School Board and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) for violating the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). In the complaint, the plaintiffs are asking for a declaration that the hearing...
WTOP
New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more
A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
Transgender Teacher Harassed At Maryland School Settles Lawsuit, School Board Changes Policies
A transgender Maryland teacher who filed a lawsuit in 2018 after claiming she was harassed by students, parents, and colleagues has settled with the Prince George's County Board of Education earlier this week, reports Fox Baltimore. Jennifer Eller said she was told to present and be referred to as a...
Wbaltv.com
New Maryland laws begin Oct. 1 include child, driver safety
A number of new Maryland state laws go into effect Saturday, Oct. 1. Take a look at the following laws below. Hb900 -- Death certificates waived first responders killed in the line of duty. SB 369 -- Income Tax - Maryland Earned Income Tax Credit Assistance Program for Low-Income Families.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. superintendent says frequent background checks in the works, calls for Va. to sign up for FBI program
Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia this week released some of the findings of an independent investigation into how a school counselor was able to keep his arrest and conviction for a sex offense under wraps until he was arrested for a second time. One finding recommended frequent background checks...
talbotspy.org
GOP’s Peroutka Pledges to Bypass Abortion, Marriage Laws; and Would Pursue Legal Action Against Hogan
Despite his low standing in a recent public opinion survey, Michael Peroutka, the Republican nominee for attorney general, signaled on Friday that he does not intend to modify his views in order to boost his chances of winning in November. During an appearance on WAMU Radio (88.5 FM), Peroutka stuck...
thedcpost.com
Racine Leads Coalition Backing Credit Card Code Policy on Gun Sales
DC Attorney General Karl Racine said in a statement that he is leading a coalition of 11 attorneys general who support the recent decision by major payment processors to start using a specific code for transactions of firearms and ammunition purchases. In early September, the world’s largest credit card companies,...
'Extremely Distributing' Social Media Post Involving Frederick HS Students Under Investigation
Social media once again reared its ugly head for officials in one Maryland school district who are investigating a hateful post made by a student, officials announced. Top officials from the Frederick County Public School District issued an alert on Thursday, Sept. 29 advising of a “disturbing social media post involving a student who attends a high school in our district.”
Frederick County high school student recorded using racial slurs
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A video of a Governor Thomas Johnson High School student saying racial slurs circulated on social media through the middle of the week. Frederick County Public Schools said in a statement that the student in the videos had been identified. The original Facebook post claimed that the student […]
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her elementary school teachers...
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom
SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
royalexaminer.com
Virginia State Police welcomes new executive leadership
Virginia State Police Superintendent, Colonel Gary T. Settle, is proud to announce the appointments of three new executive staff leaders, in the wake of the retirement of the Department’s first female deputy superintendent. Effective Aug. 19, 2022, Colonel Settle appointed Lieutenant Colonel Kirk S. Marlowe Deputy Superintendent. Effective Aug. 30, 2022, Major Tricia W. Powers, Bureau of Administrative and Support Services (BASS) Deputy Director, was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and appointed to BASS Director. Effective Sept. 25, 2022, Captain Robert C. Holland was promoted to Major and appointed to the position of BASS Deputy Director.
metalinjection
D.C. Attorneys Can't Find ICED EARTH Frontman & Insurrectionist JON SCHAFFER
Iced Earth frontman and noted insurrectionist Jon Schaffer seems to have disappeared. According to a report by The Republic, process servers attempting to physically notify Schaffer that the District of Columbia was suing him in federal court over his participation in the January 6 insurrection have failed to do so at least 25 times across seven different addresses in three separate states.
