Almost hidden in a forested section off of Bull Mountain Road, the new school give a nod to nature, the environment.Nestled snug in a forested area just south of the River Terrace subdivision, work on the future Art Rutkin Elementary School is continuing at a steady clip with about 80% of its distinctive interior completed. Plans are to have the 80,000-square-foot structure up and running for student use next fall. Set in a rural landscape, the new school is named in honor of Art Rutkin, a longtime and well-loved community educator. Rutkin, who loved nature and the outdoors, died...

