Internet

dailyhodl.com

USDC Will Integrate With Decentralized Social To Bring Web 3.0 to the Masses

A USDC integration with DeSo – a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia and Andreessen Horowitz – is launching next week. The integration gives DeSo a financial bridge to millions of Ethereum users and DApps, giving them one-click access to end-to-end encrypted on-chain messaging and a full ‘Twitter-like’ feature set. The integration paves the way for DeSo to become a cross-chain social layer for all of Web 3.0.
dailyhodl.com

Chainlink Partnership With SWIFT Shows LINK Attracting Attention From ‘Seriously Significant’ Institutions: Coin Bureau

The pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau is connecting the dots in Chainlink’s (LINK) recent partnership with the SWIFT payments network. Five days ago, Chainlink announced SWIFT will utilize LINK’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) in an initial proof of concept. According to Chainlink, the proof of concept project aims...
dailyhodl.com

Terra (LUNA) Collapse Big Step Backward for Crypto Decentralization: Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin

The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) says the implosion of stablecoin issuer Terra (LUNA) earlier this year dealt a big blow to the decentralization of crypto. In an interview with The New York Times, Vitalik Buterin says decentralization in the crypto space has been progressing in the right direction since the epic collapse of defunct digital asset exchange Mt. Gox in 2014.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Asset#Cross Platform#Web3 Technology#Digital Collectibles#Rainbow
dailyhodl.com

Former Google CEO Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin Has Massive Lead Over Its Competitors

Former Google boss Eric Schmidt says that Chainlink (LINK) has superior technology and a leg up on its competitors. In a new discussion with Chainlink creator Sergey Nazarov at SmartCon 2022, the technology pioneer says that the tech giants of the early 2000s were able to capture their niche before everyone else, effectively getting ahead of their rivals.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Warns Bitcoin Could Witness Massive Devaluation As Equities Markets Print Fresh 2022 Lows

A closely followed crypto strategist and trader is issuing a warning to Bitcoin holders that BTC could witness a big capitulation event amid weakness in the stock market. Pseudonymous trader Cantering Clark tells his 146,700 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could witness a drop of nearly 40% from current levels if the S&P 500 (SPX) continues its bearish streak.
dailyhodl.com

Banks Around the World Have Over $9,200,000,000 in Crypto Asset Exposure: New Study

New research published by an international committee formed to develop banking regulation standards is offering some insights on the exposure of banks to crypto assets. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision sought to analyze the exposure of banks to crypto as part of its analytical, supervisory and policy initiatives related to the nascent asset class.
dailyhodl.com

Despite Outages, Solana (SOL) Still Has Power To Bring 1,000,000,000 More People to Crypto: InvestAnswers

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) rival Solana (SOL) could be on its way to bringing a billion more users to the digital asset space. In a new strategy session, the host of InvestAnswers says that Solana’s history of network outages is due to the project continuously testing the limits of blockchain beyond what has been done before.
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Makes Case for Q4 Bitcoin and Crypto Rally As Fiat Currencies Get Crushed

A popular crypto analyst is making the argument that the last quarter of the year could bring rallies to the digital asset markets. In a new discussion with fellow analysts Benjamin Cowen and Mike from Digital Asset News, the host of InvestAnswers says that a number of fundamental catalysts are currently stacked up in favor of Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets.
