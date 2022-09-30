Stream Glitterer’s New Surprise EP Fantasy Four, Inspired By The Deaths Of Power Trip’s Riley Gale And Iron Age’s Wade Allison

Read full article on original website
Hear Origami Angel Go Hardcore On Another New Surprise EP
You weren’t ready for another surprise EP from Origami Angel, were you? On Friday, the cult-beloved emo duo came back with the surprise release re: turn, which was prettier and more acoustic-based than most of the band’s previous music. Today, they’ve followed that EP with another one called Depart — or, if you prefer, DEPART. This time around, Origami Angel are moving in a massively different direction. They’re going full hardcore.
Stream Katie Dey’s New The Kraken EP
At the beginning of the year, Katie Dey released forever music, another album’s worth of glitchy and gorgeous pop songs. Today, she’s putting out a new EP called The Kraken. Three of the tracks — “The Kraken,” “Her Sweet Weight,” and “When God Lets My Body Be” — were adapted from poems by Alfred Lord Tennyson, Emily Dickinson, and e e cummings, respectively. There’s also a sweet and evocative one called “Say No To Armageddon” (choice lyrics: “A door to someone’s heart/ Opening up somewhere/ Beyond a gaping monitor/ A waterfall of despair”) and “Few Hours Later,” which originally appeared on the 2016 Orchid Tapes compilation Radiating Light. Release The Kraken below.
Molly Rankin On How Teenage Fanclub, Fantasy Basketball, Stardew Valley, & More Shaped Alvvays’ Adventurous New Album Blue Rev
Ostensibly, it’s not unusual for bands to take a few years between albums. But for Toronto indie-pop standouts Alvvays, the years between releases feel like actual decades. So when the group (in an updated formation comprising singer Molly Rankin, guitarist Alec O’Hanley, keyboardist Kerri MacLellan, drummer Sheridan Riley, and bassist Abbey Blackwell) announced their long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s Juno-winning Antisocialites, fans exploded onto the internet with excitement. At last, Alvvays — who formed in 2011 but have only released two LPs, 2014’s self-titled and the aforementioned Antisocialites — were coming back.
S.C.A.B. – “Why Do I Dream Of You”
Last month, the Brooklyn band S.C.A.B. announced their self-titled second album with “Tuesday.” Today, they’re back with another single, the album’s opening track “Why Do I Dream Of You,” a driving and chimingly melodic one that the group’s leader Sean Camargo says “deals with infatuation with a partner that you know is ultimately bad for you.”
Douglas Andrew McCombs – “Green Crown’s Step”
Douglas Andrew McCombs is the bassist for Tortoise and Eleventh Dream Day and also heads up his own instrumental band Brokeback. He’s an expert in all things guitar, and later this month he’s putting out his debut solo album under his own name, after it was pushed back from its originally scheduled date in September. The album is called VMAK<KOMBZ<<<DUGLAS<<<6NDR7<<< and will be out on October 21. It features three tracks and today McCombs is sharing one of them, which is called “Green Crown’s Step.” Check it out below.
Album Of The Week: Sorry Anywhere But Here
Sadness is around every corner on Anywhere But Here. Sorry’s magnetic and magnificent sophomore album turns the band’s twisted pop-rock gaze onto a singular focus: getting your heart ripped out of your chest. “I just did what everyone else did, I went a little mad,” the band’s Asha Lorenz slyly noted in some press materials about the past couple years. I don’t even want to pretend to know the specifics of what happened, but it’s clear that heartbreak is the name of the game. That manifests itself in songs which toggle between righteous anger, total despondency, and a blind hopefulness that scans more as naïve wishful thinking. There’s not much in the way of levity to be found on Anywhere But Here, but the overwhelming despair is in itself a kind of joke, a purging of emotions that feels as cathartic as it sounds catchy.
Midwife – “Sickworld”
Midwife is Madeline Johnston, the Denver musician who makes a dreamy, gauzy, cathartic form of music that she calls heaven metal. Last year, Midwife released a gorgeous album called Luminol, which featured what must be the prettiest Offspring cover of all time. Since then, Johnston has collaborated with Drowse, Kathryn Mohr, and her former tourmates Nothing, and she’s also covered Chevelle. Today, we get a new Midwife song.
Fred again.. – “Kammy (Like I Do)”
UK producer Fred again.. is releasing a new album at the end of the album, Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), the third installment of his Actual Life series that collects various audio ephemera and builds songs around them. We’ve heard “Danielle (Smile On My Face)” and “Bleu (Better With Time)” from it already, and today he’s sharing the bouncy “Kammy (Like I Do),” which sounds ready for the club. Check it out below.
Junior Boys – “Waiting Game”
At the end of the month, the Canadian electronic pop duo Junior Boys are releasing their first new album in six years, Waiting Game. They shared “Night Walk” back when they announced it, and today they’re back with another song, the serene and slow title track. “Resolutions...
Watch Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy, Bully, & Speedy Ortiz Cover Pavement At Pavement Museum Pop-Up
Pavement launched a pop-up museum in New York City over the weekend to coincide with their four-night run at Kings Theater. Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum featured some real and some fake memorabilia from the band’s long career — after a global tour, the museum will apparently be permanently installed in their hometown of Stockton, CA.
Watch King Princess Cover The Strokes’ “You Only Live Once” With Julian Casablancas
Native New Yorker King Princess played Radio City Music Hall last night, and she busted out a local classic to mark the occasion. “We’re in New York, huh? We’re in my hometown,” Mikaela Straus told the crowd. “So maybe it’s only fitting that we play a song by the Strokes. I mean, I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know who’s gonna come out here, but… Julian called in sick!”
Goat – “Do The Dance”
Later this month, the masked Swedish psych-rock freaks Goat will release Oh Death, their first new album in six years. If you’ve ever seen one of Goat’s absurd, physical, ritualistic live shows, then you know this is a good thing. We’ve already posted the early single “Under No Nation,” and now Goat have dropped “Do The Dance,” another of the new album’s party-rockers.
Courtney Marie Andrews – “Thinkin’ On You”
Courtney Marie Andrews is releasing her latest album, Loose Future, at the end of the week. She’s shared “Satellite,” the title track, and “These Are The Good Old Days” from it already — that last one made our best songs of the week list. Today, she’s back with one last single, the swelling “Thinkin’ On You.”
Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform On Saturday Night Live Season 48 Premiere
Kendrick Lamar was the musical guest on the season 48 premiere of Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he performed a handful of tracks from his most recent album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. He brought out featured guest Sampha to sing on “Father Time,” then did a rendition combining both “Rich Spirit” and “N95.”
Jack White Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn: “The Greatest Female Singer-Songwriter Of The 20th Century”
Jack White has shared a touching tribute to the late country singer Loretta Lynn, whom he called “a mother figure” and “very good friend.” Posting a video to his Instagram, White said, “What a sad day today is. We lost one of the greats, Loretta Lynn. I said when I was first asked about her what I thought. I said years ago that I thought she was the greatest female singer-songwriter of the 20th century. I still believe that.”
Band To Watch: Ripped To Shreds
The third album by the San Jose death metal band Ripped To Shreds is called 劇變, which romanizes as Jubian. That translates to “upheaval,” and the apocalyptic Jubian certainly feels like one. “I was going for a world downfall kind of vibe,” frontman Andrew Lee says,...
