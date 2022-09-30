Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County lists road closures
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County. Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.
Longboat Observer
Manatee residents grateful for shelters during Hurricane Ian
East County’s Marlene Pell has been living alone since her husband, William, died in April. When Hurricane Ian was making its way toward Florida, she decided to evacuate to Braden River High School so she wouldn’t be alone during her first hurricane. “I felt the Lord wanted me...
Mysuncoast.com
Death toll from Hurricane Ian climbs to 83, additional death reported in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The death toll from Hurricane Ian is currently at 79 in the state of Florida. Officials say that total will only grow. Four deaths have also been reported in North Carolina. The largest amount is unsurprisingly in Lee County where the Sheriff’s office confirms 49 deaths...
fox13news.com
Alafia River flooding peaks at 18 feet after Hurricane Ian, surrounding nearby homes with water
VALRICO, Fla. - The Alafia River’s water levels peaked around 18.4 feet Friday evening, surrounding nearby homes in Hillsborough County with water and stranding residents over the weekend after Hurricane Ian tore across Florida the week before. The number of Floridians who have died due to the Category 4...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County crews respond to Myakka City flooding
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Within 48 hours Manatee County’s response teams were dispatched in the aftermath of Ian to deal with flooding in Myakka City. On Saturday, rescue crews—going door-to-door in trucks, boats, airboats and high-water vehicles—performed welfare checks for folks whose rural residences were surrounded by the rising waters of the swollen Myakka River.
Parts of Sarasota County still unsafe days after Hurricane Ian, officials say
Parts of Sarasota County are still hazardous to residents days after Hurricane Ian, according to officials.
Hidden River community's hope stands stronger than any storm
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — In the Hidden River community of Sarasota County, a compromised levee caused flooding from the Myakka River. Hurricane Ian has passed, but its impact reigns stronger. Fortunately, not stronger than the heart of one Sarasota County community. Sometimes all may seem lost. “My house is...
amisun.com
Anna Maria Island dodges Hurricane Ian’s bullets
ANNA MARIA ISLAND – Hurricane Ian inflicted significant damage on some mobile homes in Bradenton Beach, but Anna Maria Island as a whole survived the hurricane without the widespread devastation many feared. On Monday, Sept. 26, Manatee County ordered a mandatory evacuation of all three Island cities, to be...
Manatee County resources for residents affected, displaced by Hurricane Ian
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As communities work through the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Manatee County is offering a variety of resources for residents and visitors in need. If anyone has been displaced from their home, the county said the First Church of the Nazarene, located at 1615 59th Street in Bradenton, has opened its Fellowship Hall. There is room for 100 people and anyone who comes is asked to bring their own bedding.
FHP UPDATE: I-75 from North Port to Englewood in Sarasota County has reopened
The Florida Highway Patrol has reported that I-75 from North Port to Englewood in Sarasota County has officially reopened as of 4:00 p.m., after being closed due to rising water from Myakka River.
Mysuncoast.com
Flooding shuts down State Road 70 in Arcadia
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida State Road 70 is shut down west of Arcadia, the Florida Highway Patrol says. Eastbound from Lakewood Ranch to Arcadia have roadblocks due to flooding near the Peace River. Troopers in DeSoto County advise motorists to make sure the roads are safe and clear of...
Thousands in Sarasota and Manatee counties still without power
Sarasota and Manatee counties are reporting the highest numbers of residents with power outages in the Tampa Bay area.
Potential flooding from Sarasota County levee threatens neighborhood
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office clarified a countywide alert that described a possible levee break early Saturday morning.
mymanatee.org
Manatee County Ian Recovery Update
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 1, 2022) – Water service is back for all county customers as of this afternoon. Manatee County Utilities workers have also been able to provide more water for Sarasota’s needs during this recovery period. Customers in mobile home parks and those on the island...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County to resume garbage and yard waste pick-up
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume garbage and yard waste pick-up on Monday, Oct. 3. Recycling collection is suspended until further notice. These items should be placed away from storm debris to be easily recognizable. Two free public drop-off sites for vegetative storm debris will also open on...
FDOT: I-75 All Lanes Reopened in Sarasota County
I-75 from MM179 to MM193 is now open.
Mysuncoast.com
I-75 reopens after Myakka River flooding
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Interstate 75 has reopened after a section flooded when the Myakka River overflowed. In an abundance of caution, officials closed down I-75 because of water rising from the river which runs under the interstate. The highway was closed in both directions from mile marker 179 (North...
WESH
Florida homeowners assess hurricane damage in neighborhood
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — New images continue showing the scope of the damage along Florida's Gulf Coast. A lot of the homeowners in a Sarasota County neighborhood evacuated before Hurricane Ian hit, so they haven't even gotten a chance to see what the storm left behind. There's siding pulled...
High-water rescues underway in North Port for residents stranded in homes by rising Hurricane Ian floodwaters
Hurricane Ian is long-gone in Sarasota County, but many residents are still feelings its impacts. Aside from the extensive wind damage, loss of power and spotty cell service, residents in North Port are dealing with rising flood waters days after the storm.
I-75 reopens after being closed due to flood in North Port
Part of Interstate 75 is closed Friday night due to flooding from the Myakka River, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
