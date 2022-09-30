ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County lists road closures

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County. Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.
Longboat Observer

Manatee residents grateful for shelters during Hurricane Ian

East County’s Marlene Pell has been living alone since her husband, William, died in April. When Hurricane Ian was making its way toward Florida, she decided to evacuate to Braden River High School so she wouldn’t be alone during her first hurricane. “I felt the Lord wanted me...
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County crews respond to Myakka City flooding

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Within 48 hours Manatee County’s response teams were dispatched in the aftermath of Ian to deal with flooding in Myakka City. On Saturday, rescue crews—going door-to-door in trucks, boats, airboats and high-water vehicles—performed welfare checks for folks whose rural residences were surrounded by the rising waters of the swollen Myakka River.
amisun.com

Anna Maria Island dodges Hurricane Ian’s bullets

ANNA MARIA ISLAND – Hurricane Ian inflicted significant damage on some mobile homes in Bradenton Beach, but Anna Maria Island as a whole survived the hurricane without the widespread devastation many feared. On Monday, Sept. 26, Manatee County ordered a mandatory evacuation of all three Island cities, to be...
10 Tampa Bay

Manatee County resources for residents affected, displaced by Hurricane Ian

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As communities work through the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Manatee County is offering a variety of resources for residents and visitors in need. If anyone has been displaced from their home, the county said the First Church of the Nazarene, located at 1615 59th Street in Bradenton, has opened its Fellowship Hall. There is room for 100 people and anyone who comes is asked to bring their own bedding.
Mysuncoast.com

Flooding shuts down State Road 70 in Arcadia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida State Road 70 is shut down west of Arcadia, the Florida Highway Patrol says. Eastbound from Lakewood Ranch to Arcadia have roadblocks due to flooding near the Peace River. Troopers in DeSoto County advise motorists to make sure the roads are safe and clear of...
mymanatee.org

Manatee County Ian Recovery Update

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 1, 2022) – Water service is back for all county customers as of this afternoon. Manatee County Utilities workers have also been able to provide more water for Sarasota’s needs during this recovery period. Customers in mobile home parks and those on the island...
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County to resume garbage and yard waste pick-up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume garbage and yard waste pick-up on Monday, Oct. 3. Recycling collection is suspended until further notice. These items should be placed away from storm debris to be easily recognizable. Two free public drop-off sites for vegetative storm debris will also open on...
Mysuncoast.com

I-75 reopens after Myakka River flooding

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Interstate 75 has reopened after a section flooded when the Myakka River overflowed. In an abundance of caution, officials closed down I-75 because of water rising from the river which runs under the interstate. The highway was closed in both directions from mile marker 179 (North...
WESH

Florida homeowners assess hurricane damage in neighborhood

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — New images continue showing the scope of the damage along Florida's Gulf Coast. A lot of the homeowners in a Sarasota County neighborhood evacuated before Hurricane Ian hit, so they haven't even gotten a chance to see what the storm left behind. There's siding pulled...
