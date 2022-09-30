ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
106.3 The Buzz

Entries Now Accepted For This Texas Statewide Art Contest

Do you have a young artist at home? Do they love nature and maybe a day at the lake or river fishing? Then make sure they enter their artwork in this Texas State contest. The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) is now accepting entries for the 2023 Texas division of Wildlife Forever’s Fish Art Contest. You have until February 28 to enter. This contest is an educational program that encourages our youths' interest in fisheries and fishing.
TEXAS STATE
106.3 The Buzz

Is It Seriously Illegal to Cuss in Texas?

Sometimes, the best way to get your point across is to use a little foul language. I've always been a pretty big fan of curse words. I can't help it. It feels good to yell the f-word when you stub your toe. And sometimes, the woman driving like a maniac in front of you is a real...well, it rhymes with 'ditch.'
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seymour, TX
City
Henrietta, TX
Bowie, TX
Government
City
Archer City, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Bowie, TX
State
Texas State
City
Vernon, TX
City
Wichita Falls, TX
City
Nocona, TX
Local
Texas Government
106.3 The Buzz

Win Tickets to Muenster Oktoberfest!

Grab your friends and get ready to head down to Muenster, Texas, for the town's annual Oktoberfest! We're giving away FREE TICKETS to this year's festival!. The Muenster Oktoberfest will take place October 7, 8 and 9 in Muenster, Texas. A full list of activities is available on the festival's website.
MUENSTER, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls Woman Facing Charges After Biting Officer on the Face

This is the perfect example of someone making a bad situation much, much worse. At around 12:34 am on Tuesday, September 27, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were called to the 1500 block of Roanoke due to a disturbance. When they got there, they found 18-year-old Heaven Gonzales to be “extremely intoxicated” and arrested her for Public Intoxication.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy