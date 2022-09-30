Read full article on original website
Entries Now Accepted For This Texas Statewide Art Contest
Do you have a young artist at home? Do they love nature and maybe a day at the lake or river fishing? Then make sure they enter their artwork in this Texas State contest. The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) is now accepting entries for the 2023 Texas division of Wildlife Forever’s Fish Art Contest. You have until February 28 to enter. This contest is an educational program that encourages our youths' interest in fisheries and fishing.
Texas Snap Benefits Extended for October 2022 To Help Millions in Need
Over the past few months, many recipients of SNAP benefits have experienced delays due to increased applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office. However, there is some good news if you've been waiting to find out if your emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)...
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Is It Seriously Illegal to Cuss in Texas?
Sometimes, the best way to get your point across is to use a little foul language. I've always been a pretty big fan of curse words. I can't help it. It feels good to yell the f-word when you stub your toe. And sometimes, the woman driving like a maniac in front of you is a real...well, it rhymes with 'ditch.'
Win Tickets to Muenster Oktoberfest!
Grab your friends and get ready to head down to Muenster, Texas, for the town's annual Oktoberfest! We're giving away FREE TICKETS to this year's festival!. The Muenster Oktoberfest will take place October 7, 8 and 9 in Muenster, Texas. A full list of activities is available on the festival's website.
Wichita Falls Freebies and Deals for National Coffee Day
For me, a day without coffee is like a day without sunshine. It’s just so much better when I have it. I’m a pretty basic coffee drinker, though. I take my coffee black and rarely deviate from medium roast. Yep, I’m kind of old school like that.
Wichita Falls Police Department to Host Two ‘Open Houses’ for Applicants
Are you interested in joining the Wichita Falls Police Department, but you have questions? This one’s for you. The WFPD announced today that it will be holding two separate “open house” events for potential applicants. The first will happen this Saturday, October 1, followed by another on Saturday, October 15.
Wichita Falls Woman Facing Charges After Biting Officer on the Face
This is the perfect example of someone making a bad situation much, much worse. At around 12:34 am on Tuesday, September 27, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were called to the 1500 block of Roanoke due to a disturbance. When they got there, they found 18-year-old Heaven Gonzales to be “extremely intoxicated” and arrested her for Public Intoxication.
