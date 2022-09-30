Read full article on original website
healio.com
Optimize ocular surface, use AI for successful LASIK outcomes
CHICAGO — LASIK can be used to address the global burden of refractive error, according to a speaker. “In the developing world, glasses are crutches — they are not a permanent cure,” Ashiyana Nariani, MD, MPH, PCEO, said at Refractive Surgery Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. “There is a global paradigm shift taking place in eye care, whereby refractive surgery is being considered a tool to cure refractive error-related minus vision impairment.”
Digiceuticals: Driving Growth Through Digital Health Services
There was tremendous interest in telemedicine before 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic made it a reality triggering unprecedented disruption across the industry. For instance, digital-first healthcare aggregators had been testing programs for telemedicine but, since 2020, the demand for telehealth services has exploded across the globe. Despite stabilizing forces such as vaccine rollouts, telehealth utilization remains 38 times higher than it was in the years before the pandemic (1). Health and wellness apps are proliferating the mobile ecosystem, allowing consumers to consult with medical experts from anywhere on any concern. One growing trend is the emergence of digiceuticals as a way to track patient data from wearables and make real-time treatment recommendations.
MedicalXpress
Meet Orbit, the interactive robot that looks to help children with autism spectrum disorders develop social skills
"Hey there. Allow me to introduce you to your new companion, Orbit, a robot you can play with and listen to. Not only can Orbit hear you, they can feel you too." The hand-sized robot smiles and encourages users to press a button on its back, reacting with a beaming smile if pressed gently, and with a sad face if the interaction is too hard.
healio.com
Systemic antivirals alone appropriate for acute retinal necrosis
CHICAGO — Adjunctive treatment did not reduce the rate of retinal detachment in acute retinal necrosis more than the gold standard treatment of systemic antivirals alone, according to a study presented here. Ines Lains. At the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting, Ines Lains, MD, PhD, said acute retinal necrosis...
healio.com
Considerations for Faculty and Presenters in Interprofessional Continuing Education
Chappell K. B., Sherman L., & Barnett S. D. (2018). An interactive faculty development workshop designed to improve knowledge, skills (competence), attitudes, and practice in interprofessional continuing education. Medical Teacher, 40(9), 896–903. 10.1080/0142159X.2018.1481286. PMID:. 29969328. Crossref MedlineGoogle Scholar. Institute of Medicine. (1972). Educating for the health team: Report of...
healio.com
Better safety awareness, industry-wide standards important for field of refractive surgery
CHICAGO — Looking at accidents when they occur, analyzing and understanding them, and incorporating them into system designs are key for improving the refractive surgery field, according to a speaker here. Guy M. Kezirian. “Refractive surgery has come of age,” Guy M. Kezirian, MD, MBA, FACS, said during a...
healio.com
Opioid-sparing regimen outperforms standard of care in oculoplastic pain control
CHICAGO — Eliminating the use of opioids in the postoperative management of oculofacial surgery produced better pain control and subsequent patient satisfaction than standard of care regimens that included opioids, a presenter said here. “Opioid-sparing therapy outperformed standard of care,” Monica M. Ray, MD, of TOC Eye and Face...
healio.com
New disease scale helps predict visual acuity change in neovascular AMD
CHICAGO — A new diagnostic scale correlated with best corrected visual acuity and could serve as an alternative to evaluate disease activity in neovascular age-related macular degeneration, according to a study. Usha Chakravarthy. At Retina Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting, Usha Chakravarthy, MBBS, PhD, said...
healio.com
Scleral fixation for secondary IOL can be efficient if mastered
CHICAGO — Using scleral fixation can be an effective and efficient method of implanting a secondary IOL, according to an expert at Retina Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. Christina Y. Weng, MD, MBA, said there are several options for patients who do not have adequate...
healio.com
Early diagnosis, proper management important for pellucid marginal corneal degeneration
CHICAGO — Pellucid marginal corneal degeneration is a rare disease, but early diagnosis is necessary to ensure patients’ quality of life, according to a speaker. “The pathogenesis of PMD remains unclear, and no genetic cause has been found,” Jun Shimazaki, MD, PhD, said at Cornea Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. “There is no detailed epidemiological data, and unilateral cases constitute 25% of all patients.”
healio.com
Preop evaluation key to avoiding postop complications in refractive surgery
CHICAGO — Refractive surgery can sometimes trigger dry eye disease by different mechanisms, including denervation, according to a speaker. “As we know, in spite of the significant advances in refractive surgery, dry eye remains common in the early postop period and persists in a few cases,” José Alvaro P. Gomes, MD, PhD, said at Refractive Surgery Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. “To prevent this situation, we must identify these conditions.”
New Inpathy App COO Wants to Help People Find Balance, Elevate the Human Experience
New social media apps are challenging the norms, creating safer online spaces for users to have more authentic experiences. Kathryn Young, chief of operations officer at Inpathy, a social networking app designed to recreate the human experience, contributes to normalizing transparency and creating a safe space in the digital realm.
WHO releases new guidelines for mental health in the workplace
According to the WHO, 15 percent of working age adults have a mental disorder at any given time. The agency has released new guidelines for mental health at work, with evidence-based recommendations for organizations and individuals. The report also included recommendations for returning to work after a mental health related...
healio.com
Patients with DME can maintain longer treatment intervals with 8 mg aflibercept
CHICAGO — Patients with diabetic macular edema maintained vision at longer injection intervals with 8 mg intravitreal aflibercept, according to a study presented at Retina Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. David M. Brown. David M. Brown, MD, said DME levels are increasing in the United...
healio.com
VIDEO: Pegcetacoplan shows increased treatment benefit at 2 years
CHICAGO — In this Healio Video Perspective from the AAO meeting, Charles C. Wykoff, MD, PhD, shares data from the DERBY and OAKS trials assessing pegcetacoplan for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration. “Through 2 years in the phase 3 global OAKS and DERBY program involving over 1,200...
healio.com
VIDEO: Opus Genetics CEO discusses IND application for retinal degeneration gene therapy
CHICAGO — In this Healio Video Perspective from Eyecelerator@AAO, Opus Genetics CEO Ben Yerxa discusses an upcoming investigational new drug application for OPGx-001. OPGx-001 is designed to address mutations in the LCA5 gene that cause retinal degeneration. “I am excited to see what gene therapy can offer to these...
healio.com
Wide-awake local anesthesia, no tourniquet may not be superior to general anesthesia
BOSTON — The wide-awake local anesthesia no tourniquet technique may not be superior to general anesthesia in regard to function, rates of rupture and patient-reported outcomes, according to results presented here. “We believe that surgeons can be confident in choosing either technique as long as rigorous patient selection, sound...
healio.com
Vitamin A replacement may slow atrophic lesion growth in Stargardt disease
CHICAGO — ALK-001, a vitamin A replacement, helped slow the growth rate of atrophic lesions in patients with Stargardt disease, according to a study presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. Christine Kay. Christine Kay, MD, said supply of vitamin A is critical for vision, but it can...
How Artificial Intelligence Can Help Leaders Make Better Decisions
As time passes by, Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has progressed by leaps and bounds. Thanks to the potentiality of modern computers and advances in AI algorithms, we are now closer than ever to achieving true Artificial Intelligence. In a rapidly evolving world, one of the critical skills for any leader...
Poets and Quants
Crafting A Compelling Career Vision For Your MBA Application
Articulating your career vision is one of the most critical elements of your entire business school application. A strong career vision not only helps you stand out in the MBA application process, it’s essential for your admissions interviews. It will also help you hit the ground running when you begin your MBA because recruiting and job search begin as early as your first day at school.
