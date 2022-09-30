ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Indian River County seeks to improve lives of seniors

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - On Sept. 20, Indian River County Commissioners unanimously approved the Livable Indian River County Action Plan developed by staff. In 2019, commissioners directed staff to work with the Senior Collaborative of Indian River County to attain the designation of an American Association of Retired Persons Livable Communities/Age Friendly Community.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Treasure Coast Spared the Brunt of Ian

Treasure Coast - Thursday September 29, 2022: Power Outages, trees down, some flooding, and property damage, but no fatalities reported overnight from the storm. The Treasure Coast appears to have dodged the worst of Hurricane Ian which swept across our area overnight as a Tropical Storm. In St. Lucie County...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

City to host opening ceremony for West Palm Beach GreenMarket

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) – The City of West Palm Beach is hosting a ceremony to celebrate WPB GreenMarket “Best Farmers Market” status for the second year in a row. The event will take place Saturday, October 1 from 9am-1pm at the Waterfront Commons on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach. This year’s theme is “Sweet Success” celebrating the market’s 2nd consecutive year being named as the Best Farmers Market in the U.S. according to the Readers’ Choice Poll in USA Today’s 10Best.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Hundreds still without power in Okeechobee County

Days after storms swept across Florida, thousands are still without power. In Okeechobee County, residents say the last few days have been difficult since for many, being without power also means being without water. Colleen Harty was one of those people. Her lights flickered on Saturday for the first time...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
cityoffortpierce.com

Open House Hiring Event

We're hosting a hiring event for the season! Come present your Awesome self and apply in person! Taking place at The Fort Steakhouse on October 3rd from 10:00am to 3:00pm. Meet our Executive Team and show them what you've got!
WPBF News 25

Cleanup begins in Okeechobee County following storm

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Okeechobee County leaders say it could take days to clean up the mess left behind from HurricaneIan. While county crews have cleared most of the streets in the county, they are still assessing damage and working to pick up all of the pieces following the storm.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Several residents are without power in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach

Tropical-force winds started around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday in Sebastian as Hurricane Ian moved across Florida. Many residents in Sebastian, Micco, Fellsmere and Vero Beach are still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) told Sebastian Daily they are working to restore power. There’s no timeline on when electricity will be...
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

Local schools to remain closed Friday in wake of Ian

School District of Indian River County schools will remain closed Friday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. All students and staff will return to campuses on Monday, officials said. “Due to power outages at several of our schools and across our community, all SDIRC schools and buildings will be closed...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
veronews.com

The late Father Richard Murphy implicated in theft

A sad coda to the life of the late Father Richard Murphy – for two decades the beloved pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church, and frequently lauded for the island parish’s humanitarian work in Gifford and Fellsmere – came with his implication last week in a multi-year scheme with his church administrator to embezzle a huge sum from the Diocese of Palm Beach.
VERO BEACH, FL

