Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fort Pierce offering rehousing program to homeless residents
With a competitive housing market and the rise of rent, Fort Pierce is implementing a program to help displaced residents who can’t afford housing.
hometownnewstc.com
Indian River County seeks to improve lives of seniors
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - On Sept. 20, Indian River County Commissioners unanimously approved the Livable Indian River County Action Plan developed by staff. In 2019, commissioners directed staff to work with the Senior Collaborative of Indian River County to attain the designation of an American Association of Retired Persons Livable Communities/Age Friendly Community.
Resources for help in your area
Resources are available for people who are struggling after Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida.
HUD Selects Three Florida Cities for New Asset Building Cohort
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced this week that three cities in Florida will be part of the Asset Building cohort as it expands the Moving to Work (MTW) Demonstration Program. “Through this cohort, HUD will evaluate asset building activities that encourage the creation and growth...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw34.com
PBC officials told there is no need to provide temporary lodging for hurricane victims
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: As of 7:30 pm. the county officials say there is no longer a need to provide temporary lodging to hurricane victims at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Earlier today, a plan was in the works to house those affected by Hurricane Ian at the fairgrounds in West Palm Beach.
sebastiandaily.com
Indian River County Deputies Assisting in Relief Efforts on Florida’s West Coast
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the search, rescue, and relief efforts on the West Coast of Florida. Sheriff Eric Flowers gave a briefing to a dedicated team of deputies prior to leaving this morning. “Indian River County was spared from the wrath of Hurricane Ian....
Okeechobee County 911 system restored after earlier outage
Okeechobee County's 911 system has been restored Friday after an earlier outage, according to the sheriff's office.
wqcs.org
Treasure Coast Spared the Brunt of Ian
Treasure Coast - Thursday September 29, 2022: Power Outages, trees down, some flooding, and property damage, but no fatalities reported overnight from the storm. The Treasure Coast appears to have dodged the worst of Hurricane Ian which swept across our area overnight as a Tropical Storm. In St. Lucie County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
850wftl.com
City to host opening ceremony for West Palm Beach GreenMarket
(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) – The City of West Palm Beach is hosting a ceremony to celebrate WPB GreenMarket “Best Farmers Market” status for the second year in a row. The event will take place Saturday, October 1 from 9am-1pm at the Waterfront Commons on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach. This year’s theme is “Sweet Success” celebrating the market’s 2nd consecutive year being named as the Best Farmers Market in the U.S. according to the Readers’ Choice Poll in USA Today’s 10Best.
wflx.com
Hundreds still without power in Okeechobee County
Days after storms swept across Florida, thousands are still without power. In Okeechobee County, residents say the last few days have been difficult since for many, being without power also means being without water. Colleen Harty was one of those people. Her lights flickered on Saturday for the first time...
cityoffortpierce.com
Open House Hiring Event
We're hosting a hiring event for the season! Come present your Awesome self and apply in person! Taking place at The Fort Steakhouse on October 3rd from 10:00am to 3:00pm. Meet our Executive Team and show them what you've got!
JOBS・
WPBF News 25
Cleanup begins in Okeechobee County following storm
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Okeechobee County leaders say it could take days to clean up the mess left behind from HurricaneIan. While county crews have cleared most of the streets in the county, they are still assessing damage and working to pick up all of the pieces following the storm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
850wftl.com
Dog rescue shelter gathers aid for animals affected by Hurricane Ian
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida)– Hurricane Ian was a historic weather event, killing scores of people and displacing hundreds of thousands. The superstorm also had a terrible impact on the pets of those who had to evacuate. Videos are surfacing of pets and other animals that were left stranded amongst...
WPBF News 25
Martin County Sheriff's Office's rapid response team headed to storm-ravaged areas of Lee County
STUART, Fla. — Martin County's rapid response team is one of the few in the state that has actually been trained and certified by homeland security, and they're ready to use those skills on the west coast. Friday morning, a caravan of Martin County deputies began their journey to...
sebastiandaily.com
Several residents are without power in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach
Tropical-force winds started around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday in Sebastian as Hurricane Ian moved across Florida. Many residents in Sebastian, Micco, Fellsmere and Vero Beach are still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) told Sebastian Daily they are working to restore power. There’s no timeline on when electricity will be...
veronews.com
Local schools to remain closed Friday in wake of Ian
School District of Indian River County schools will remain closed Friday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. All students and staff will return to campuses on Monday, officials said. “Due to power outages at several of our schools and across our community, all SDIRC schools and buildings will be closed...
wflx.com
Hurricane Ian evacuees drive hours to Palm Beach County for supplies
As communities in Southwest Florida scramble to piece together what's left of their homes, stores across South Florida are running out of the necessities. “We are grabbing water and supplies for our home, because we don’t know what we’re going back to,” said Jessica Somerfield. Nearly three...
Hurricane Ian knocks out power to most of Okeechobee County
According to Florida Power and Light, the majority of customers in Okeechobee County are without power Thursday after Hurricane Ian plowed through the state.
alachuachronicle.com
Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
veronews.com
The late Father Richard Murphy implicated in theft
A sad coda to the life of the late Father Richard Murphy – for two decades the beloved pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church, and frequently lauded for the island parish’s humanitarian work in Gifford and Fellsmere – came with his implication last week in a multi-year scheme with his church administrator to embezzle a huge sum from the Diocese of Palm Beach.
Comments / 1