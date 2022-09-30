(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) – The City of West Palm Beach is hosting a ceremony to celebrate WPB GreenMarket “Best Farmers Market” status for the second year in a row. The event will take place Saturday, October 1 from 9am-1pm at the Waterfront Commons on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach. This year’s theme is “Sweet Success” celebrating the market’s 2nd consecutive year being named as the Best Farmers Market in the U.S. according to the Readers’ Choice Poll in USA Today’s 10Best.

