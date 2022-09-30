ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 0

Related
healio.com

Systemic antivirals alone appropriate for acute retinal necrosis

CHICAGO — Adjunctive treatment did not reduce the rate of retinal detachment in acute retinal necrosis more than the gold standard treatment of systemic antivirals alone, according to a study presented here. Ines Lains. At the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting, Ines Lains, MD, PhD, said acute retinal necrosis...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stroke#Health Disparities#Stroke Recovery#Health System#The Stroke#Diseases#Medical Services#General Health#Hispanic#Asian Americans
healio.com

Preop evaluation key to avoiding postop complications in refractive surgery

CHICAGO — Refractive surgery can sometimes trigger dry eye disease by different mechanisms, including denervation, according to a speaker. “As we know, in spite of the significant advances in refractive surgery, dry eye remains common in the early postop period and persists in a few cases,” José Alvaro P. Gomes, MD, PhD, said at Refractive Surgery Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. “To prevent this situation, we must identify these conditions.”
HEALTH
healio.com

Considerations for Faculty and Presenters in Interprofessional Continuing Education

Chappell K. B., Sherman L., & Barnett S. D. (2018). An interactive faculty development workshop designed to improve knowledge, skills (competence), attitudes, and practice in interprofessional continuing education. Medical Teacher, 40(9), 896–903. 10.1080/0142159X.2018.1481286. PMID:. 29969328. Crossref MedlineGoogle Scholar. Institute of Medicine. (1972). Educating for the health team: Report of...
EDUCATION
healio.com

Early diagnosis, proper management important for pellucid marginal corneal degeneration

CHICAGO — Pellucid marginal corneal degeneration is a rare disease, but early diagnosis is necessary to ensure patients’ quality of life, according to a speaker. “The pathogenesis of PMD remains unclear, and no genetic cause has been found,” Jun Shimazaki, MD, PhD, said at Cornea Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. “There is no detailed epidemiological data, and unilateral cases constitute 25% of all patients.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Concomitant interventions may affect carpometacarpal arthroplasty outcomes

BOSTON — Patients who underwent carpometacarpal arthroplasty with concomitant treatment of metacarpophalangeal hyperextension showed less improvement in QuickDASH scores postoperatively, data presented here showed. At the American Society for Surgery of the Hand Annual Meeting, Fritz Steuer, BS, presented results of a retrospective study of the correction of concomitant...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
healio.com

New disease scale helps predict visual acuity change in neovascular AMD

CHICAGO — A new diagnostic scale correlated with best corrected visual acuity and could serve as an alternative to evaluate disease activity in neovascular age-related macular degeneration, according to a study. Usha Chakravarthy. At Retina Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting, Usha Chakravarthy, MBBS, PhD, said...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Vitamin A replacement may slow atrophic lesion growth in Stargardt disease

CHICAGO — ALK-001, a vitamin A replacement, helped slow the growth rate of atrophic lesions in patients with Stargardt disease, according to a study presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. Christine Kay. Christine Kay, MD, said supply of vitamin A is critical for vision, but it can...
SCIENCE
healio.com

Cataract surgery after keratorefractive surgery requires risk counseling

CHICAGO — Patients with high myopia who had keratorefractive surgery may present with cataracts at a younger age, according to a presenter. “Laser keratorefractive surgeries like LASIK, SMILE and surface ablation are now some of the most commonly performed surgical procedures around the world,” Marcus Ang, MBBS, PhD, said at Refractive Surgery Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. “What this means is that more and more patients who need cataract surgery are probably going to have some form of previous laser refractive surgery. More importantly, more patients are going to come to us with high myopia.”
HEALTH
healio.com

Scleral fixation for secondary IOL can be efficient if mastered

CHICAGO — Using scleral fixation can be an effective and efficient method of implanting a secondary IOL, according to an expert at Retina Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. Christina Y. Weng, MD, MBA, said there are several options for patients who do not have adequate...
HEALTH
healio.com

VIDEO: OTX-TKI shows promising results in wet AMD

CHICAGO — In this video from Eyecelerator@AAO, Peter Kaiser, MD, discusses data from a phase 1 clinical study investigating OTX-TKI for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. In the randomized double-masked study, patients were randomly assigned to receive either OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) or aflibercept every 8 weeks....
HEALTH
healio.com

VIDEO: Susvimo shows long-term efficacy in treating wet AMD

CHICAGO — In this Healio Video Perspective, Carl D. Regillo, MD, discusses 3-year follow-up data from the Archway study presented during Retina Subspecialty Day at the AAO meeting. The Archway study investigated the Port Delivery System with ranibizumab, now called Susvimo (Genentech), for the treatment of wet age-related macular...
AMD
healio.com

Optimize ocular surface, use AI for successful LASIK outcomes

CHICAGO — LASIK can be used to address the global burden of refractive error, according to a speaker. “In the developing world, glasses are crutches — they are not a permanent cure,” Ashiyana Nariani, MD, MPH, PCEO, said at Refractive Surgery Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. “There is a global paradigm shift taking place in eye care, whereby refractive surgery is being considered a tool to cure refractive error-related minus vision impairment.”
HEALTH
healio.com

The Value or Devaluing of the Justification Letter

If you belong to a professional association that represents some component of nursing that isn't viewed as fairly independent, you may have received a “justification letter.” What exactly is a justification letter?. After looking at numerous definitions, I concluded it means the provision of a rationale for some...
healio.com

VIDEO: Harrow CEO discusses Iheezo approval, fortified antibiotic

CHICAGO — In this video from Eyecelerator@AAO, Harrow CEO Mark L. Baum discusses the recent FDA approval of Iheezo for ocular surface anesthesia as well as a new refrigeration-stable fortified antibiotic. The combination of tobramycin and vancomycin will allow ophthalmologists to stock a fortified antibiotic in their offices for...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy