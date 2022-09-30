Read full article on original website
Educators, other experts aim to build momentum in fight against youth vaping
For more than a decade, the cloud of vaping has encompassed more and more kids in the United States. Now, with a new school year underway, educators and health experts are building on recent progress as they enter the latest round of the vaping fight. Research into the health impact...
KIDS・
Patients with DME can maintain longer treatment intervals with 8 mg aflibercept
CHICAGO — Patients with diabetic macular edema maintained vision at longer injection intervals with 8 mg intravitreal aflibercept, according to a study presented at Retina Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. David M. Brown. David M. Brown, MD, said DME levels are increasing in the United...
Systemic antivirals alone appropriate for acute retinal necrosis
CHICAGO — Adjunctive treatment did not reduce the rate of retinal detachment in acute retinal necrosis more than the gold standard treatment of systemic antivirals alone, according to a study presented here. Ines Lains. At the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting, Ines Lains, MD, PhD, said acute retinal necrosis...
Doctors: It's flu vaccine time and seniors need revved-up shots. Here's what to know.
Doctors have a message for vaccine-weary Americans: Don’t skip your flu shot this fall -- and seniors, ask for a special extra-strength kind.
Preop evaluation key to avoiding postop complications in refractive surgery
CHICAGO — Refractive surgery can sometimes trigger dry eye disease by different mechanisms, including denervation, according to a speaker. “As we know, in spite of the significant advances in refractive surgery, dry eye remains common in the early postop period and persists in a few cases,” José Alvaro P. Gomes, MD, PhD, said at Refractive Surgery Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. “To prevent this situation, we must identify these conditions.”
Considerations for Faculty and Presenters in Interprofessional Continuing Education
Chappell K. B., Sherman L., & Barnett S. D. (2018). An interactive faculty development workshop designed to improve knowledge, skills (competence), attitudes, and practice in interprofessional continuing education. Medical Teacher, 40(9), 896–903. 10.1080/0142159X.2018.1481286. PMID:. 29969328. Crossref MedlineGoogle Scholar. Institute of Medicine. (1972). Educating for the health team: Report of...
Early diagnosis, proper management important for pellucid marginal corneal degeneration
CHICAGO — Pellucid marginal corneal degeneration is a rare disease, but early diagnosis is necessary to ensure patients’ quality of life, according to a speaker. “The pathogenesis of PMD remains unclear, and no genetic cause has been found,” Jun Shimazaki, MD, PhD, said at Cornea Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. “There is no detailed epidemiological data, and unilateral cases constitute 25% of all patients.”
Concomitant interventions may affect carpometacarpal arthroplasty outcomes
BOSTON — Patients who underwent carpometacarpal arthroplasty with concomitant treatment of metacarpophalangeal hyperextension showed less improvement in QuickDASH scores postoperatively, data presented here showed. At the American Society for Surgery of the Hand Annual Meeting, Fritz Steuer, BS, presented results of a retrospective study of the correction of concomitant...
Valeda light delivery system provides sustained visual acuity improvements in dry AMD
CHICAGO — Patients with dry age-related macular degeneration experienced sustained improvements in best correct visual acuity at month 13 of the LIGHTSITE III pivotal clinical trial, according to a study presented at Eyecelerator@AAO. Clark E. Tedford. Clark E. Tedford, PhD, president and CEO of LumiThera, said the Valeda light...
deseret.com
What Is Value-Based Care? 4 Ways Patients Benefit From This Healthcare Approach
You may have heard the term “value-based care” before, but what does it mean practically for you as a patient? Read on to learn the many advantages of this approach and why you should consider seeking a provider that practices value-based care. What is value-based care?. As its...
New disease scale helps predict visual acuity change in neovascular AMD
CHICAGO — A new diagnostic scale correlated with best corrected visual acuity and could serve as an alternative to evaluate disease activity in neovascular age-related macular degeneration, according to a study. Usha Chakravarthy. At Retina Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting, Usha Chakravarthy, MBBS, PhD, said...
Vitamin A replacement may slow atrophic lesion growth in Stargardt disease
CHICAGO — ALK-001, a vitamin A replacement, helped slow the growth rate of atrophic lesions in patients with Stargardt disease, according to a study presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. Christine Kay. Christine Kay, MD, said supply of vitamin A is critical for vision, but it can...
Cataract surgery after keratorefractive surgery requires risk counseling
CHICAGO — Patients with high myopia who had keratorefractive surgery may present with cataracts at a younger age, according to a presenter. “Laser keratorefractive surgeries like LASIK, SMILE and surface ablation are now some of the most commonly performed surgical procedures around the world,” Marcus Ang, MBBS, PhD, said at Refractive Surgery Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. “What this means is that more and more patients who need cataract surgery are probably going to have some form of previous laser refractive surgery. More importantly, more patients are going to come to us with high myopia.”
Scleral fixation for secondary IOL can be efficient if mastered
CHICAGO — Using scleral fixation can be an effective and efficient method of implanting a secondary IOL, according to an expert at Retina Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. Christina Y. Weng, MD, MBA, said there are several options for patients who do not have adequate...
VIDEO: Opus Genetics CEO discusses IND application for retinal degeneration gene therapy
CHICAGO — In this Healio Video Perspective from Eyecelerator@AAO, Opus Genetics CEO Ben Yerxa discusses an upcoming investigational new drug application for OPGx-001. OPGx-001 is designed to address mutations in the LCA5 gene that cause retinal degeneration. “I am excited to see what gene therapy can offer to these...
VIDEO: OTX-TKI shows promising results in wet AMD
CHICAGO — In this video from Eyecelerator@AAO, Peter Kaiser, MD, discusses data from a phase 1 clinical study investigating OTX-TKI for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. In the randomized double-masked study, patients were randomly assigned to receive either OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) or aflibercept every 8 weeks....
VIDEO: Susvimo shows long-term efficacy in treating wet AMD
CHICAGO — In this Healio Video Perspective, Carl D. Regillo, MD, discusses 3-year follow-up data from the Archway study presented during Retina Subspecialty Day at the AAO meeting. The Archway study investigated the Port Delivery System with ranibizumab, now called Susvimo (Genentech), for the treatment of wet age-related macular...
AMD・
Optimize ocular surface, use AI for successful LASIK outcomes
CHICAGO — LASIK can be used to address the global burden of refractive error, according to a speaker. “In the developing world, glasses are crutches — they are not a permanent cure,” Ashiyana Nariani, MD, MPH, PCEO, said at Refractive Surgery Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. “There is a global paradigm shift taking place in eye care, whereby refractive surgery is being considered a tool to cure refractive error-related minus vision impairment.”
The Value or Devaluing of the Justification Letter
If you belong to a professional association that represents some component of nursing that isn't viewed as fairly independent, you may have received a “justification letter.” What exactly is a justification letter?. After looking at numerous definitions, I concluded it means the provision of a rationale for some...
VIDEO: Harrow CEO discusses Iheezo approval, fortified antibiotic
CHICAGO — In this video from Eyecelerator@AAO, Harrow CEO Mark L. Baum discusses the recent FDA approval of Iheezo for ocular surface anesthesia as well as a new refrigeration-stable fortified antibiotic. The combination of tobramycin and vancomycin will allow ophthalmologists to stock a fortified antibiotic in their offices for...
