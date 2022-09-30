Aiken Technical College celebrates 50th anniversary

Aiken Technical College celebrated its 50th anniversary Thursday night.

The college hosted a party that saw many elected officials, students, alumni and staff in attendance. Aiken Tech President Dr. Forest Mahan told attendees that many people with the college have waited a long time for this celebration.

“On Friday, Sept. 1, 1972 the college welcomed 177 students to launch their higher education journey,” Mahan said. “One of those gentlemen is here tonight. In the years that followed, we produced more than 13,000 graduates who also wished to discover the transformational experience Aiken Technical College had to offer. Graduates, thank you for trusting us with your education and allowing us to help shape your lives. Today is our opportunity to gather, reflect, reminisce and celebrate 50 years of Aiken Technical College.”

State government representatives in attendance included Sen. Tom Young Jr., Rep. William Clyburn, Rep. Bart Blackwell, Rep. Melissa Oremus and Rep. Bill Taylor. Young spoke about how Aiken Tech has benefited the area over the years.

“When you think about technical college education you think about how it is intended to improve the quality of life in that individual and his or her family,” Young said. “You think about how it improves the economic development in the area where the technical college is located. You also think about how the technical college improves the workforce in the area where the technical college is located.”

Young said that Aiken Tech has not only met this goal, but has gone above and beyond to serve the people of Aiken County and the businesses in the area. He also thanked Mahan for the work he’s done while acknowledging the work past presidents and legislative officials have done.

The future of Aiken Tech was also addressed by Young.

“We are thrilled to be able to tell you there is a new nursing building coming to Aiken Technical College, a new welding lab that’s coming and we’re going to keep doing what we can and fighting for Aiken Technical College and Aiken County,” Young said.

Oremus also spoke about Aiken Tech, stating Mahan has done an excellent job doing what he can to help the school succeed.

“I know I look forward to partnering with him in the future for our community… I know for many of you you probably grew up calling it Harvard on the Hill, that’s what I always grew up calling it. But I’m happy to be a part of it and celebrate 50 years at Harvard on the Hill, aka Aiken Tech. I look forward to many years to come to seeing the product that comes out of here,” Oremus said.

Resolutions from the South Carolina House and Senate were presented during the ceremony that recognized Aiken Tech on its 50th anniversary.

Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker spoke about the impact Aiken Tech has had on the county over the past 50 years and how the college has grown over time. He also talked about the different programs offered by the college to a variety of students.

“What an impressive array of programs our little technical college has,” Bunker said. “Yes, many students enter straight out of high school, but in the popular imagination Aiken Tech is after the non-traditional student. Ranging from the precocious teenager getting some early college credits to the returning adult student, wiser with age and keen on obtaining specific skills and qualification.”

Bunker also talked about how the programs offered at Aiken Tech represent real-world skills that can be used in real jobs. After he finished speaking, Bunker presented a resolution that the Aiken County Council approved earlier this month.

“It’s basically just a cumulation of all of those who came before me. For me I just get to be in a role that helps lead the process, but it really sort of depends a lot on the people who help make things happen on this campus, the faculty, the staff, the administrators, the community leadership and support, which you saw here … we wouldn’t have made it 50 years if it we not had that combination work together for the greater good of our community,” Mahan said on how it feels to be celebrating the 50th anniversary.