ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Aiken Technical College celebrates 50th anniversary

By Stephanie Hill shill@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago

Aiken Technical College celebrated its 50th anniversary Thursday night.

The college hosted a party that saw many elected officials, students, alumni and staff in attendance. Aiken Tech President Dr. Forest Mahan told attendees that many people with the college have waited a long time for this celebration.

“On Friday, Sept. 1, 1972 the college welcomed 177 students to launch their higher education journey,” Mahan said. “One of those gentlemen is here tonight. In the years that followed, we produced more than 13,000 graduates who also wished to discover the transformational experience Aiken Technical College had to offer. Graduates, thank you for trusting us with your education and allowing us to help shape your lives. Today is our opportunity to gather, reflect, reminisce and celebrate 50 years of Aiken Technical College.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hCsxn_0iGt6uIp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieEMX_0iGt6uIp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGmeX_0iGt6uIp00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oeIAn_0iGt6uIp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARFzJ_0iGt6uIp00

State government representatives in attendance included Sen. Tom Young Jr., Rep. William Clyburn, Rep. Bart Blackwell, Rep. Melissa Oremus and Rep. Bill Taylor. Young spoke about how Aiken Tech has benefited the area over the years.

“When you think about technical college education you think about how it is intended to improve the quality of life in that individual and his or her family,” Young said. “You think about how it improves the economic development in the area where the technical college is located. You also think about how the technical college improves the workforce in the area where the technical college is located.”

Young said that Aiken Tech has not only met this goal, but has gone above and beyond to serve the people of Aiken County and the businesses in the area. He also thanked Mahan for the work he’s done while acknowledging the work past presidents and legislative officials have done.

The future of Aiken Tech was also addressed by Young.

“We are thrilled to be able to tell you there is a new nursing building coming to Aiken Technical College, a new welding lab that’s coming and we’re going to keep doing what we can and fighting for Aiken Technical College and Aiken County,” Young said.

Oremus also spoke about Aiken Tech, stating Mahan has done an excellent job doing what he can to help the school succeed.

“I know I look forward to partnering with him in the future for our community… I know for many of you you probably grew up calling it Harvard on the Hill, that’s what I always grew up calling it. But I’m happy to be a part of it and celebrate 50 years at Harvard on the Hill, aka Aiken Tech. I look forward to many years to come to seeing the product that comes out of here,” Oremus said.

Resolutions from the South Carolina House and Senate were presented during the ceremony that recognized Aiken Tech on its 50th anniversary.

Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker spoke about the impact Aiken Tech has had on the county over the past 50 years and how the college has grown over time. He also talked about the different programs offered by the college to a variety of students.

“What an impressive array of programs our little technical college has,” Bunker said. “Yes, many students enter straight out of high school, but in the popular imagination Aiken Tech is after the non-traditional student. Ranging from the precocious teenager getting some early college credits to the returning adult student, wiser with age and keen on obtaining specific skills and qualification.”

Bunker also talked about how the programs offered at Aiken Tech represent real-world skills that can be used in real jobs. After he finished speaking, Bunker presented a resolution that the Aiken County Council approved earlier this month.

“It’s basically just a cumulation of all of those who came before me. For me I just get to be in a role that helps lead the process, but it really sort of depends a lot on the people who help make things happen on this campus, the faculty, the staff, the administrators, the community leadership and support, which you saw here … we wouldn’t have made it 50 years if it we not had that combination work together for the greater good of our community,” Mahan said on how it feels to be celebrating the 50th anniversary.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Aiken Standard

Aiken High School students experience virtual reality

Aiken High School received a special visit on Sept. 28. The Army Virtual Air Rescue Experience Semi-Truck made a stop at the high school after evacuating from Florida, said Sgt. First Class Joshua Sulkers. He reached out to Nina Dorman, the career specialist at Aiken High School, and asked if AHS would host the Army simulator. The experience allowed the students to participate in a virtual helicopter simulation.
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Today's events for Oct. 2

The Aiken County Citizens For Life will hold a Life Chain from 2:30-3:30 p.m. today along the Rudy Mason Parkway (118 Bypass). A Life Chain is a one-hour public, silent witness and prayer for the respect of the sanctity of human life. Those wanting to participate should meet at Christ's Way Christian Church, 183 Old Wagener Road, by 2:15 p.m. Participants may bring a chair, water, sun umbrella, etc. as needed. Families with children are welcome. For more information, email aikenprolife@yahoo.com.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken, SC
Education
Aiken County, SC
Education
City
Aiken, SC
The Post and Courier

Aiken's Benton House among 2022 Best Workplaces for fourth year

Great Place to Work and Fortune have honored Benton House Senior Living as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Aging Services. The national award considered feedback representing 189,159 employees working for Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in senior housing and care and at-home care in the aging services industry.
AIKEN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#Harvard#Linus College#Aiken Technical College
The Post and Courier

Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Sept. 2-8

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Sept. 2-8. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 260 Lancaster St. S.W. – $1,045,000. Aiken 29801. Neighborhood:...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

SC State Presidential inauguration postponed

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Presidential Inauguration has been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian bringing severe weather to Orangeburg. President Alexander Conyers’ inauguration will take place on Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center. SC State’s...
ORANGEBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
The Post and Courier

Security Federal Bank celebrates reopening at North Augusta location

Security Federal Bank in North Augusta is reopening its doors for business. The regional bank, with about a dozen locations in the CSRA, recently underwent a $2 million dollar renovation at its Martintown Road location. The North Augusta Chamber of Commerce celebrated the reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 29.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
bassmaster.com

College Bracket: The final four

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A season ago, Jackson Swisher from Florida Gateway College fell just short of qualifying for the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic with a sixth-place finish at the Bassmaster Southern Open at Douglas Lake. But with a stellar Day 1 performance at the Bassmaster College Classic...
GREENWOOD, SC
wfxg.com

FOX54 Mornings: Kim Coles visits Augusta Tech

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Actress, comedian and game show host Kim Coles visited Augusta Tech on Thursday. She spoke to students to celebrate the school's founders week. FOX54 caught up with Coles ahead of her visit for a sneak preview on what she was going to tell students.
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Column: Will third time be a charm for downtown redevelopment?

That’s the $75 million question after the Aiken Municipal Development Commission pulled the plug on Project Pascalis. At a special called meeting Thursday, the commission voted unanimously to declare the existing contract null and void and cancel the redevelopment plan that would have brought big changes to Aiken’s downtown.
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Brinkley's Chop House opens at Riverside Village in North Augusta

Mickie DeFelice is making an “Olivia’s Martini.”. An Olivia’s Martini requires an extra touch and one a bit tricky (as bartender Aaron Brock found out, having tried it himself a minute earlier): liquid smoke. Blooming, blooming ... now rounding off and making a fragile dome atop the...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
5K+
Followers
203
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy