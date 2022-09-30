Read full article on original website
Related
healio.com
Opioid-sparing regimen outperforms standard of care in oculoplastic pain control
CHICAGO — Eliminating the use of opioids in the postoperative management of oculofacial surgery produced better pain control and subsequent patient satisfaction than standard of care regimens that included opioids, a presenter said here. “Opioid-sparing therapy outperformed standard of care,” Monica M. Ray, MD, of TOC Eye and Face...
healio.com
Patients with DME can maintain longer treatment intervals with 8 mg aflibercept
CHICAGO — Patients with diabetic macular edema maintained vision at longer injection intervals with 8 mg intravitreal aflibercept, according to a study presented at Retina Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. David M. Brown. David M. Brown, MD, said DME levels are increasing in the United...
News-Medical.net
Improving care and reducing the morbidity, mortality associated with pediatric AKI
Acute kidney injury occurs (AKI) in one out of four babies, children and young adults during an intensive care stay for any reason, and yet the condition is poorly understood. It is associated with various treatments or diagnostic procedures that hospitalized children undergo, and it is often the result of significant infection. About 15 percent of kids with AKI do not survive, compared to a 2 percent overall mortality rate for children requiring pediatric intensive care. Problematically, many children who experience AKI will need dialysis treatment and kids with AKI are at higher risk for chronic kidney disease later in life (one in three). Despite these alarming numbers, knowledge about this condition is limited and only recently has there been focus on the aspects of this disease process in children.
ajmc.com
Adding Pharmacists to Core Hemophilia Care Teams Improves Outcomes, Patient Costs
A recent study suggests that including a pharmacist in the hemophilia comprehensive care model may improve bleeding outcomes and medication access and adherence, and lead to cost savings. Making pharmacists part of a comprehensive hemophilia care model may improve bleeding outcomes, medication access and adherence, and lead to cost savings,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ajmc.com
Expensive Targeted Lung Cancer Therapies Need to Be Tailored to the Right Patient
Targeted therapies have improved outcomes for patients with lung cancer, but the goal needs to be tailoring the right therapy to the right patient, said Ticiana Leal, MD, associate professor, director of the Thoracic Medical Oncology Program, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Emory University School of Medicine. Targeted therapies...
L.A. Weekly
Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol
View the original article about Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol at CBD Rubs. Cannabidiol can interact with many prescription medication types, causing unpleasant effects on the user. These are not the same as CBD side effects but can be unpleasant for you. Some substances that people consume can compromise the CYP450 system’s activity, including cannabidiol. The phytocannabinoid can affect how liver-based enzymes break down compounds. CBD can slow down or accelerate the metabolism of compounds according to the form of interaction. Keep reading to know more about CBD interactions with medications with prescription.
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
physiciansweekly.com
Acetaminophen and Immunotherapy Effectiveness in Cancer Patients
Use of acetaminophen (APAP) has been linked to weakened immunological responses to vaccinations. For a study, researchers evaluated the effect of APAP on the effectiveness of immunotherapy in cancer patients. Plasma analysis was used to measure exposure to APAP and link it with clinical outcomes in 3 separate cohorts of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
One in three Alzheimer's disease family caregivers has persistent symptoms of depression
More than 60% of family caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer's disease (AD) experienced at least mild depressive symptoms already at the time the individual with AD was diagnosed. In one third of them, depressive symptoms worsened during a five-year follow-up. The study carried out at the University of Eastern Finland...
healio.com
Valeda light delivery system provides sustained visual acuity improvements in dry AMD
CHICAGO — Patients with dry age-related macular degeneration experienced sustained improvements in best correct visual acuity at month 13 of the LIGHTSITE III pivotal clinical trial, according to a study presented at Eyecelerator@AAO. Clark E. Tedford. Clark E. Tedford, PhD, president and CEO of LumiThera, said the Valeda light...
healio.com
Systemic antivirals alone appropriate for acute retinal necrosis
CHICAGO — Adjunctive treatment did not reduce the rate of retinal detachment in acute retinal necrosis more than the gold standard treatment of systemic antivirals alone, according to a study presented here. Ines Lains. At the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting, Ines Lains, MD, PhD, said acute retinal necrosis...
NIH Director's Blog
Bionic pancreas improves type 1 diabetes management compared to standard insulin delivery methods
A device known as a bionic pancreas, which uses next-generation technology to automatically deliver insulin, was more effective at maintaining blood glucose (sugar) levels within normal range than standard-of-care management among people with type 1 diabetes, a new multicenter clinical trial has found. The trial was primarily funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
ajmc.com
Advanced Imaging System Investigated for Faster Diagnosis of Skin Cancers
This new study explored the diagnostic utility and accuracy of 2-photon fluorescence microscopy (TPFM) among nonmelanoma skin cancers, which included basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Biopsies of nonmelanoma skin cancers (NMSC) were analyzed in a new study using 2-photon fluorescence microscopy (TPFM), and this technology proved highly effective...
healio.com
Early diagnosis, proper management important for pellucid marginal corneal degeneration
CHICAGO — Pellucid marginal corneal degeneration is a rare disease, but early diagnosis is necessary to ensure patients’ quality of life, according to a speaker. “The pathogenesis of PMD remains unclear, and no genetic cause has been found,” Jun Shimazaki, MD, PhD, said at Cornea Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. “There is no detailed epidemiological data, and unilateral cases constitute 25% of all patients.”
healio.com
Preop evaluation key to avoiding postop complications in refractive surgery
CHICAGO — Refractive surgery can sometimes trigger dry eye disease by different mechanisms, including denervation, according to a speaker. “As we know, in spite of the significant advances in refractive surgery, dry eye remains common in the early postop period and persists in a few cases,” José Alvaro P. Gomes, MD, PhD, said at Refractive Surgery Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. “To prevent this situation, we must identify these conditions.”
healio.com
Vitamin A replacement may slow atrophic lesion growth in Stargardt disease
CHICAGO — ALK-001, a vitamin A replacement, helped slow the growth rate of atrophic lesions in patients with Stargardt disease, according to a study presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. Christine Kay. Christine Kay, MD, said supply of vitamin A is critical for vision, but it can...
healio.com
New disease scale helps predict visual acuity change in neovascular AMD
CHICAGO — A new diagnostic scale correlated with best corrected visual acuity and could serve as an alternative to evaluate disease activity in neovascular age-related macular degeneration, according to a study. Usha Chakravarthy. At Retina Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting, Usha Chakravarthy, MBBS, PhD, said...
healio.com
VIDEO: Pegcetacoplan shows increased treatment benefit at 2 years
CHICAGO — In this Healio Video Perspective from the AAO meeting, Charles C. Wykoff, MD, PhD, shares data from the DERBY and OAKS trials assessing pegcetacoplan for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration. “Through 2 years in the phase 3 global OAKS and DERBY program involving over 1,200...
Doctors: It's flu vaccine time and seniors need revved-up shots. Here's what to know.
Doctors have a message for vaccine-weary Americans: Don’t skip your flu shot this fall -- and seniors, ask for a special extra-strength kind.
healio.com
Cataract surgery after keratorefractive surgery requires risk counseling
CHICAGO — Patients with high myopia who had keratorefractive surgery may present with cataracts at a younger age, according to a presenter. “Laser keratorefractive surgeries like LASIK, SMILE and surface ablation are now some of the most commonly performed surgical procedures around the world,” Marcus Ang, MBBS, PhD, said at Refractive Surgery Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. “What this means is that more and more patients who need cataract surgery are probably going to have some form of previous laser refractive surgery. More importantly, more patients are going to come to us with high myopia.”
Comments / 0