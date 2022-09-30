ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

healio.com

Opioid-sparing regimen outperforms standard of care in oculoplastic pain control

CHICAGO — Eliminating the use of opioids in the postoperative management of oculofacial surgery produced better pain control and subsequent patient satisfaction than standard of care regimens that included opioids, a presenter said here. “Opioid-sparing therapy outperformed standard of care,” Monica M. Ray, MD, of TOC Eye and Face...
HEALTH
News-Medical.net

Improving care and reducing the morbidity, mortality associated with pediatric AKI

Acute kidney injury occurs (AKI) in one out of four babies, children and young adults during an intensive care stay for any reason, and yet the condition is poorly understood. It is associated with various treatments or diagnostic procedures that hospitalized children undergo, and it is often the result of significant infection. About 15 percent of kids with AKI do not survive, compared to a 2 percent overall mortality rate for children requiring pediatric intensive care. Problematically, many children who experience AKI will need dialysis treatment and kids with AKI are at higher risk for chronic kidney disease later in life (one in three). Despite these alarming numbers, knowledge about this condition is limited and only recently has there been focus on the aspects of this disease process in children.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Expensive Targeted Lung Cancer Therapies Need to Be Tailored to the Right Patient

Targeted therapies have improved outcomes for patients with lung cancer, but the goal needs to be tailoring the right therapy to the right patient, said Ticiana Leal, MD, associate professor, director of the Thoracic Medical Oncology Program, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Emory University School of Medicine. Targeted therapies...
CANCER
L.A. Weekly

Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol

View the original article about Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol at CBD Rubs. Cannabidiol can interact with many prescription medication types, causing unpleasant effects on the user. These are not the same as CBD side effects but can be unpleasant for you. Some substances that people consume can compromise the CYP450 system’s activity, including cannabidiol. The phytocannabinoid can affect how liver-based enzymes break down compounds. CBD can slow down or accelerate the metabolism of compounds according to the form of interaction. Keep reading to know more about CBD interactions with medications with prescription.
PHARMACEUTICALS
msn.com

Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials

Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
CANCER
physiciansweekly.com

Acetaminophen and Immunotherapy Effectiveness in Cancer Patients

Use of acetaminophen (APAP) has been linked to weakened immunological responses to vaccinations. For a study, researchers evaluated the effect of APAP on the effectiveness of immunotherapy in cancer patients. Plasma analysis was used to measure exposure to APAP and link it with clinical outcomes in 3 separate cohorts of...
CANCER
healio.com

Systemic antivirals alone appropriate for acute retinal necrosis

CHICAGO — Adjunctive treatment did not reduce the rate of retinal detachment in acute retinal necrosis more than the gold standard treatment of systemic antivirals alone, according to a study presented here. Ines Lains. At the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting, Ines Lains, MD, PhD, said acute retinal necrosis...
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Bionic pancreas improves type 1 diabetes management compared to standard insulin delivery methods

A device known as a bionic pancreas, which uses next-generation technology to automatically deliver insulin, was more effective at maintaining blood glucose (sugar) levels within normal range than standard-of-care management among people with type 1 diabetes, a new multicenter clinical trial has found. The trial was primarily funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Advanced Imaging System Investigated for Faster Diagnosis of Skin Cancers

This new study explored the diagnostic utility and accuracy of 2-photon fluorescence microscopy (TPFM) among nonmelanoma skin cancers, which included basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Biopsies of nonmelanoma skin cancers (NMSC) were analyzed in a new study using 2-photon fluorescence microscopy (TPFM), and this technology proved highly effective...
CANCER
healio.com

Early diagnosis, proper management important for pellucid marginal corneal degeneration

CHICAGO — Pellucid marginal corneal degeneration is a rare disease, but early diagnosis is necessary to ensure patients’ quality of life, according to a speaker. “The pathogenesis of PMD remains unclear, and no genetic cause has been found,” Jun Shimazaki, MD, PhD, said at Cornea Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. “There is no detailed epidemiological data, and unilateral cases constitute 25% of all patients.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Preop evaluation key to avoiding postop complications in refractive surgery

CHICAGO — Refractive surgery can sometimes trigger dry eye disease by different mechanisms, including denervation, according to a speaker. “As we know, in spite of the significant advances in refractive surgery, dry eye remains common in the early postop period and persists in a few cases,” José Alvaro P. Gomes, MD, PhD, said at Refractive Surgery Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. “To prevent this situation, we must identify these conditions.”
HEALTH
healio.com

Vitamin A replacement may slow atrophic lesion growth in Stargardt disease

CHICAGO — ALK-001, a vitamin A replacement, helped slow the growth rate of atrophic lesions in patients with Stargardt disease, according to a study presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. Christine Kay. Christine Kay, MD, said supply of vitamin A is critical for vision, but it can...
SCIENCE
healio.com

New disease scale helps predict visual acuity change in neovascular AMD

CHICAGO — A new diagnostic scale correlated with best corrected visual acuity and could serve as an alternative to evaluate disease activity in neovascular age-related macular degeneration, according to a study. Usha Chakravarthy. At Retina Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting, Usha Chakravarthy, MBBS, PhD, said...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

VIDEO: Pegcetacoplan shows increased treatment benefit at 2 years

CHICAGO — In this Healio Video Perspective from the AAO meeting, Charles C. Wykoff, MD, PhD, shares data from the DERBY and OAKS trials assessing pegcetacoplan for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration. “Through 2 years in the phase 3 global OAKS and DERBY program involving over 1,200...
SCIENCE
healio.com

Cataract surgery after keratorefractive surgery requires risk counseling

CHICAGO — Patients with high myopia who had keratorefractive surgery may present with cataracts at a younger age, according to a presenter. “Laser keratorefractive surgeries like LASIK, SMILE and surface ablation are now some of the most commonly performed surgical procedures around the world,” Marcus Ang, MBBS, PhD, said at Refractive Surgery Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. “What this means is that more and more patients who need cataract surgery are probably going to have some form of previous laser refractive surgery. More importantly, more patients are going to come to us with high myopia.”
HEALTH

