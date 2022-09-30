Read full article on original website
New disease scale helps predict visual acuity change in neovascular AMD
CHICAGO — A new diagnostic scale correlated with best corrected visual acuity and could serve as an alternative to evaluate disease activity in neovascular age-related macular degeneration, according to a study. Usha Chakravarthy. At Retina Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting, Usha Chakravarthy, MBBS, PhD, said...
Early diagnosis, proper management important for pellucid marginal corneal degeneration
CHICAGO — Pellucid marginal corneal degeneration is a rare disease, but early diagnosis is necessary to ensure patients’ quality of life, according to a speaker. “The pathogenesis of PMD remains unclear, and no genetic cause has been found,” Jun Shimazaki, MD, PhD, said at Cornea Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. “There is no detailed epidemiological data, and unilateral cases constitute 25% of all patients.”
Vitamin A replacement may slow atrophic lesion growth in Stargardt disease
CHICAGO — ALK-001, a vitamin A replacement, helped slow the growth rate of atrophic lesions in patients with Stargardt disease, according to a study presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. Christine Kay. Christine Kay, MD, said supply of vitamin A is critical for vision, but it can...
Scleral fixation for secondary IOL can be efficient if mastered
CHICAGO — Using scleral fixation can be an effective and efficient method of implanting a secondary IOL, according to an expert at Retina Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. Christina Y. Weng, MD, MBA, said there are several options for patients who do not have adequate...
Patients with DME can maintain longer treatment intervals with 8 mg aflibercept
CHICAGO — Patients with diabetic macular edema maintained vision at longer injection intervals with 8 mg intravitreal aflibercept, according to a study presented at Retina Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. David M. Brown. David M. Brown, MD, said DME levels are increasing in the United...
Preop evaluation key to avoiding postop complications in refractive surgery
CHICAGO — Refractive surgery can sometimes trigger dry eye disease by different mechanisms, including denervation, according to a speaker. “As we know, in spite of the significant advances in refractive surgery, dry eye remains common in the early postop period and persists in a few cases,” José Alvaro P. Gomes, MD, PhD, said at Refractive Surgery Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. “To prevent this situation, we must identify these conditions.”
VIDEO: OTX-TKI shows promising results in wet AMD
CHICAGO — In this video from Eyecelerator@AAO, Peter Kaiser, MD, discusses data from a phase 1 clinical study investigating OTX-TKI for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. In the randomized double-masked study, patients were randomly assigned to receive either OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) or aflibercept every 8 weeks....
Opioid-sparing regimen outperforms standard of care in oculoplastic pain control
CHICAGO — Eliminating the use of opioids in the postoperative management of oculofacial surgery produced better pain control and subsequent patient satisfaction than standard of care regimens that included opioids, a presenter said here. “Opioid-sparing therapy outperformed standard of care,” Monica M. Ray, MD, of TOC Eye and Face...
Systemic antivirals alone appropriate for acute retinal necrosis
CHICAGO — Adjunctive treatment did not reduce the rate of retinal detachment in acute retinal necrosis more than the gold standard treatment of systemic antivirals alone, according to a study presented here. Ines Lains. At the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting, Ines Lains, MD, PhD, said acute retinal necrosis...
Vitrectomy for floaters can be considered despite limited data
CHICAGO — Vitrectomy for floaters can be considered on a case-by-case basis despite some associated risks, according to an expert at Retina Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. Jayanth S. Sridhar, MD, said floaters are now the third most common diagnosis in patients older than 60...
Treating strokes and heart problems: New catheter techniques are saving lives
DALLAS — From heart procedures to treating stroke, more than a million cardiac catheterization procedures are performed each year in the United States. This minimally invasive procure can be a lifesaver. Now, new research is giving patients another option. For decades, catheters have been inserted through the groin. “The...
VIDEO: Pegcetacoplan shows increased treatment benefit at 2 years
CHICAGO — In this Healio Video Perspective from the AAO meeting, Charles C. Wykoff, MD, PhD, shares data from the DERBY and OAKS trials assessing pegcetacoplan for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration. “Through 2 years in the phase 3 global OAKS and DERBY program involving over 1,200...
Better safety awareness, industry-wide standards important for field of refractive surgery
CHICAGO — Looking at accidents when they occur, analyzing and understanding them, and incorporating them into system designs are key for improving the refractive surgery field, according to a speaker here. Guy M. Kezirian. “Refractive surgery has come of age,” Guy M. Kezirian, MD, MBA, FACS, said during a...
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
VIDEO: Harrow CEO discusses Iheezo approval, fortified antibiotic
CHICAGO — In this video from Eyecelerator@AAO, Harrow CEO Mark L. Baum discusses the recent FDA approval of Iheezo for ocular surface anesthesia as well as a new refrigeration-stable fortified antibiotic. The combination of tobramycin and vancomycin will allow ophthalmologists to stock a fortified antibiotic in their offices for...
Endoscopic hemostasis system cleared by FDA for nonvariceal upper GI bleeding
The FDA granted clearance to Medtronic’s endoscopic hemostasis system, Nexpowder, intended to improve visibility and management of upper gastrointestinal bleeding not linked to varices, according to a company press release. “We are very excited to bring the innovative Nexpowder system to gastroenterologists,” Gio Di Napoli, president of gastrointestinal business...
