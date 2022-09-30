ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star, ID

Comments / 0

Related
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho’s #1 Luxurious Hotel Ranks as One of the Best in America

Wow, take a deeper look at this hotel that’s right here in Boise! Keep scrolling for pictures. Love Exploring created a list of the most luxurious hotels in each state, and The Grove Hotel in Boise made the list for Idaho — making it one of the most luxurious hotel in Idaho and one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire country.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Men Aren’t Going To Like How Boise Women REALLY Feel About Them

Hey guys. Do you find yourself walking around thinking "All these women in Boise love me. I must be so irresistible!"? Yeah, about that. We're all about people feeling confident and all that, but we've gotta bring it back down to Earth: Women in Boise are absolutely not here for the selection of men they've been presented with.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Get Back To Basics In One Of These Amazing Cave Homes Near Boise

You might think that winter vacations mean going someplace warm. That's why locations like Florida, Southern California, and even Hawaii become popular destinations this time of year. But what if you decided to take your vacation in a completely different direction this year. What if instead of going someplace warm, with a beach and palm trees, you decided to get back to basics.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Food & Drinks
City
Star, ID
Local
Idaho Society
Boise, ID
Society
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
City
Boise, ID
Star, ID
Lifestyle
107.9 LITE FM

Beer, Schnitzel, and Fascinating Facts to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Idaho

The first Oktoberfest took place in Munich, Germany more than 200 years ago on October 12, 1810. Today, the beloved beer festival is celebrated around the world and in our suds-lovin' Gem State! Whether you imbibe or you're there for the schnitzels, the pretzels, and the dirndls, Oktoberfest is for everyone. Don't know much about the famous festival? We dug up a list of things to know about the worldwide event!
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Reba McEntire Excited To Return Nampa Where It all Began

The queen of country music, Reba McEntire, will be coming to Boise as part of extending her popular tour. The announcement was made this morning across the country as well as by the redshirts of the Snake River Stampede. Reba McEntire Through the Years. She's coming to Nampa. When Will...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Little Old Idaho Granny Busted in a Shady Act

More than most generations, millennials catch a lot crap for the way we live, how we think, and the choices we make. As a self-described "senior millennial," I take exception to the majority of the criticisms hurled at my fellow '80s babies. At 36-years-old, I'm a happily married wife of 15 years, I'm a mother, and my career is thriving.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcdonalds#Seafood Restaurant#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Mcdonald S Usa#Mcdonald House#Where Women Work
107.9 LITE FM

Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho

The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

These Are The Six Most Difficult To Pronounce Boise Streets

Moving to the Treasure Valley almost three years ago from Las Vegas, I was surprised at how welcoming everyone was. Maybe because I didn't move from California, people were more accepting. Perhaps it was because I changed my license plates immediately because I was very proud of being a new Idahoan and tried very hard to fit in. By the end of day one, I understood that Boise is pronounced Boy-C, not Boy-Z.
107.9 LITE FM

Muggles Beware: Witches Plan Take Over of Boise River Saturday

Whether it's Harry Potter or Hocus Pocus, there's nothing quite like the magic and the imagination of a witch. Then again--who said witches are tied to the imagination?. No matter what you believe in, there is no denying that SPOOKY SEASON is upon us and if you're looking to kick off "Spooky Month" the right way, it might just be time for you to join some other witches on the Boise River.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
107.9 LITE FM

Top 5 Best Middle Eastern Restaurants in the Boise Area

Boise is home to many incredible restaurants, and we often hear about the best burgers or the best tacos... but what about the best Middle Eastern food?. Believe it or not, Boise is home to a lot of really great options for Middle Eastern food. So, how about a list of the Top 5? Keep scrolling for a list of the Top 5 Best Middle Eastern Restaurants in the Boise Area that locals have said they really love 👇
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Two Idaho Women Face Off in a Grocery Store Checkout Line

There I was, minding my own biscuits and loading my groceries onto the conveyor belt at Ridley’s in Star. After years of experimenting with different conveyor belt tactics, I developed a finely honed order of operations. A Conveyor Belt Strategy for Grocery Tacticians. The non-edible heavies like cleaning supplies...
STAR, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Taco Tuesday: Boise’s 10 Most Irresistible Restaurants for Fish Tacos

It’s Tuesday (or if you’re reading this on a day that’s not Tuesday, pretend it is.) You’re craving tacos and not just any tacos. You have a hankering for fish tacos!. Where should you order from? Well, that sort of depends on what your true motivation is here! Are you searching for fish tacos of convenience? We’ve been there. By the end of a very long workday, your patience might be shot. You want those tacos to come from somewhere close to your home and you want them to be ready fast. That’s why we frequently end up at Jalapeno’s or Naked Fins on Broadway.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

City of Boise Announces Hispanic Heritage Celebration

According to the United States Census Bureau from their 2020 findings, Latinos make up about 13 percent of Idaho's population. In Idaho, however, findings show that the population number may be higher-- remember, the census relies on response. In fact, the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs suggests that in K-12 public schools--upwards of 18 percent of students are Latino.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy