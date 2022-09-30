ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Halsey’s heroics help ‘Cats complete OT comeback

Senior Peyton Halsey had never taken a penalty stroke in her Northwestern career. But when head coach Tracey Fuchs gave her the nod in overtime of a tie game on Friday, she didn’t waste her chance. With seven seconds left in the first overtime period, Halsey sent a lazer...
Gameday Central: Northwestern vs. Penn State

The Northwestern Wildcats are traveling to Happy Valley to take on No. 11 Penn State on Saturday. With the Nittany Lions coming in undefeated and the ‘Cats trying to rebound from three consecutive losses, the stage is set for Northwestern’s first “David vs. Goliath” matchup of the season.
