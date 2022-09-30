ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is California's Best Smoothie Shop

By Logan DeLoye
KHYL V101.1
KHYL V101.1
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09FkCf_0iGt5tJT00
Photo: Getty Images

Smoothie's are refreshing in the Summertime, but every season is the perfect season to make healthy choices. Smoothies can serve as a meal replacement or a light, refreshing snack depending on their contents. Some prefer to compile their favorite ingredients and make the drink at home, while others pick one up on the way home from a long day in the office or before a long hike. Regardless of your smoothie habits, there is one shop in the entire state that is known for making the best smoothies. Despite your preferences and specifications, chances are, you can find a great option at this one-stop smoothie shop .

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best smoothie in all of California can be found at the Earth Organic Juice Bar located in Los Angeles. Eat This Not That recommended trying the Breakfast Smoothie.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best smoothie in the entire state :

"While there is no shortage of excellent juice and smoothie bars in California, Earth Organic in Los Feliz is a standout. Try the Breakfast smoothie to fill up for the day, and come back for the Natural Gatorade (celery, lemon, cucumber) for an afternoon pick-me-up."

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Study ranks the California housing markets that are cooling the most

California continues to have one of the most desirable and competitive housing markets in the nation, but a new study suggests that the hot housing market might be cooling in some cities. SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information, analyzed the top 100 housing markets in the U.S. and found that some California metropolitan areas […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
Dinh Lee

Wagyu Japanese BBQ in Los Angeles - Tama En

Tama En is a high-end Japanese barbeque restaurant with two locations in the Los Angeles and Orange County area, one being in Lomita, California, and the other in Gardena, California. Tama En is a do-it-yourself Japanese barbeque grill that specializes in its high-quality Japanese beef, also known as wagyu. At the restaurant, you are presented with a charcoal grill on the table in which you would grill the meat you order to your own liking, whether you like it more rare or more well-done, you can cook it however you would like.
LOS ANGELES, CA
seniorresource.com

Assisted Living Near Los Angeles: Our Top Ten!

Here at SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. Finding the perfect assisted living community can be a difficult task, but we’re here to make it easier for you. We’ve done our homework and found the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Los Angeles. Read on to discover why so many seniors have decided to spend their golden years in the Golden State!
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Smoothies#Earth#Gatorade#Celery#Food Drink
Black Enterprise

Black Tech Pioneer Edward Chow, Who Overcame Racism To Build One of the Largest Data Computing Firms in L.A. Dies at 83

Edward Chow, an Army veteran and Black-owned tech founder who started his company in Los Angeles during the 1960s, died at 83. The Kansas City Star reports Chow passed away last month of lung cancer and is survived by his wife, Maggie Robinson, and four children, two brothers, two sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
J.R. Heimbigner

New program would give Californians hundreds each month

money in handPhoto by Photos of Money (Creative Commons) If you're feeling the pinch of inflation, here is some great news that will help your wallet: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0.In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

USPS to hire hundreds of Californians ahead of holiday season

The United States Postal Service is planning on hiring hundreds of Californians over the next several weeks as the holiday season kicks into full gear. At least 500 postal workers are needed in Los Angeles alone, USPS officials said. The Postal Service will be holding multiple “mega hiring” events across L.A. County in an effort […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KHYL V101.1

KHYL V101.1

Sacramento, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
795K+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento's #1 For Throwbacks

 https://v1011fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy