ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Wooten 150: Four-star wing Kaden Cooper is close to making his decision

MANSFIELD, Texas -- One of the best athletes in the national senior class, Kaden Cooper is gearing towards the final stages of his recruitment. A 6-foot-5 bouncy wing out of Ada (Okla.) Cooper is down to ten schools in Alabama, Georgia Tech, Gonzaga, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Texas. He took his last official visit to Tuscaloosa last month and was impressed with the program's style of play.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Oklahoma State
247Sports

Predicting every college football unbeaten team's first loss

Nearing college football's midseason mark, there are 16 teams without a loss, all with visions of grandeur as potential national championship contenders. With the first College Football Playoff rankings set to be revealed on Nov. 1, the next few weeks of action is when the sorting begins and many of the nation's unblemished squads begin taking on water in the middle of the conference season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Karl Dorrell fired: Colorado football coach out after 0-5 start to 2022 season, per reports

Karl Dorrell is out at Colorado. The third-year Buffaloes head football coach was fired after starting the 2022 season 0-5, according to reports Sunday afternoon, including first by Pete Thamel. The Buffaloes' five losses have all come via blowout, the most recent of which took place last night at Arizona. Dorrell coached the Buffs to a 43-20 defeat in his final game at the helm. CU fired defensive coordinator Chris Wilson as well, Thamel also reported.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony talks early recruitment

Four star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is starting to gain multiple high major and mid major attention coming into his sophomore season. Anthony is a 6-foot-3, 165-pound shooting guard out of the Middle Village (NY.) Christ the King Regional and came in at No. 62 nationally in the initial class of 2025 rankings.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12#Iowa State#Tcu Kansas State 8#Texas Tech Bonus Bet#Gopowercat Vip
247Sports

Arkansas football players react to Alabama loss, transfer Drew Sanders 'not here to make friends'

Arkansas defenders Drew Sanders and Bumper Pool were proud of the Razorbacks' effort in the second half of Saturday's 49-26 loss to Alabama, but they knew the defense could have played better as a unit after several missed tackle and blown assignments led to long touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. In a battle of nationally-ranked teams, Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs twice broke free for touchdowns in the fourth quarter en route to 208 yards rushing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Four things that didn’t work out in the end for Paul Chryst

MADISON, Wis. — As Paul Chryst walked off the Camp Randall Stadium field on Saturday, he had 67 wins as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, a 43-18 mark in league play and three Big Ten West titles. While an embarrassing 34-10 defeat to Illinois continued a troubling trend, almost nobody expected that would be the final act for the two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. But it was.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Five star SG Ian Jackson talks visits

The No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2024, Ian Jackson has two official visits set. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard out of the Bronx (NY.) Cardinal Hayes will visit UNC and LSU and will look to lock in dates with Oregon and Kentucky. “I’m in a good spot...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Ten thoughts: Texas A&M's defense vs Alabama's offense

Texas A&M's defense was one of the nation's best in terms of points allowed (just 47 points allowed in 2022) until it went into Starkville and permitted Mississippi State to hang 42 points on them. It's a talented group that has morphed into a unit that doesn't do anything well because they're young, have incurred quite a few injuries, and play a bend but don't break style that broke completely last week as the Bulldogs scored four touchdowns in four red zone trips.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Louisville Football: Commitment Update

Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 15 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Ole Miss

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea spoke on the Rebels at his weekly press conference in Nashville. The 9th-ranked Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) play at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by the SEC Network... On Ole Miss in opening statement... Clark...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
379K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy