Penn State-Michigan game time, TV channel announced
Penn State will return from its bye week for another high-profile matchup that will be seen by a national audience. No. 10 Penn State will face off with No. 4 Michigan at noon on Oct. 15 on Fox at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., the Big Ten announced Monday.
247Sports
College football rankings: Alabama passes Georgia for No. 1 in Coaches Poll top 25
The toughest decision for voters in the AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings comes at No. 1 overall. Should Georgia remain top dog after its upset scare at Missouri? Or should college football voters give the nod to Alabama fresh off a ranked road win?. That decision is in, and...
Wooten 150: Four-star wing Kaden Cooper is close to making his decision
MANSFIELD, Texas -- One of the best athletes in the national senior class, Kaden Cooper is gearing towards the final stages of his recruitment. A 6-foot-5 bouncy wing out of Ada (Okla.) Cooper is down to ten schools in Alabama, Georgia Tech, Gonzaga, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Texas. He took his last official visit to Tuscaloosa last month and was impressed with the program's style of play.
Lance Leipold describes impact ESPN's College GameDay could have on KU football program
For the first time in its illustrious history, ESPN’s College Gameday will be in Lawrence for this weekend’s matchup between No. 19 Kansas and No. 17 TCU. Although Gameday has visited Lawrence many times before, during basketball season, the show hasn’t traveled to Kansas for football. That will change on Saturday morning.
Predicting every college football unbeaten team's first loss
Nearing college football's midseason mark, there are 16 teams without a loss, all with visions of grandeur as potential national championship contenders. With the first College Football Playoff rankings set to be revealed on Nov. 1, the next few weeks of action is when the sorting begins and many of the nation's unblemished squads begin taking on water in the middle of the conference season.
247Sports
Karl Dorrell fired: Colorado football coach out after 0-5 start to 2022 season, per reports
Karl Dorrell is out at Colorado. The third-year Buffaloes head football coach was fired after starting the 2022 season 0-5, according to reports Sunday afternoon, including first by Pete Thamel. The Buffaloes' five losses have all come via blowout, the most recent of which took place last night at Arizona. Dorrell coached the Buffs to a 43-20 defeat in his final game at the helm. CU fired defensive coordinator Chris Wilson as well, Thamel also reported.
Four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony talks early recruitment
Four star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is starting to gain multiple high major and mid major attention coming into his sophomore season. Anthony is a 6-foot-3, 165-pound shooting guard out of the Middle Village (NY.) Christ the King Regional and came in at No. 62 nationally in the initial class of 2025 rankings.
NFL Monday QB: Is Russell Wilson a Good Fit in Denver?
Our 'NFL Monday QB' analysts share their thoughts on Russell Wilson's place with the Denver Broncos.
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 5
Ohio State's 2022 season has gone mostly to plan. While many teams in the country have had some tight games, the Buckeyes have more or less handled their opponents so far this year. As conference play continues to ramp up, the games could get more interesting. The Scarlet and Gray...
247Sports
Arkansas football players react to Alabama loss, transfer Drew Sanders 'not here to make friends'
Arkansas defenders Drew Sanders and Bumper Pool were proud of the Razorbacks' effort in the second half of Saturday's 49-26 loss to Alabama, but they knew the defense could have played better as a unit after several missed tackle and blown assignments led to long touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. In a battle of nationally-ranked teams, Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs twice broke free for touchdowns in the fourth quarter en route to 208 yards rushing.
Nick Saban snaps on Alabama reporter after Jalen Milroe question before Texas A&M game
Alabama coach Nick Saban snapped on a reporter this week following a question centered around Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide's plan at quarterback ahead of Saturday night's game against Texas A&M. Milroe played 2.5 quarters against Arkansas after Bryce Young went to the medical tent with a shoulder injury.
247Sports
LOOK: Kickoff time announced for No. 6 USC football's road matchup with No. 11 Utah
USC football landed a primetime slot for its road matchup with the Utah Utes on Oct. 15, slated with a 5 p.m. PT kickoff. The game will be televised on Fox. The Trojans have played three consecutive late-night 7:30 p.m. PT games between Fresno State, Oregon State and most recently Arizona State. USC will kick off this weekend at 4:30 p.m. PT.
247Sports
Jalen Hurts opens up on former coaches: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Manning Cast on to discuss the Eagles 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and ended up discussing each coach that Hurts had through his collegiate career: Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley. "They all had unique ways of...
Four things that didn’t work out in the end for Paul Chryst
MADISON, Wis. — As Paul Chryst walked off the Camp Randall Stadium field on Saturday, he had 67 wins as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, a 43-18 mark in league play and three Big Ten West titles. While an embarrassing 34-10 defeat to Illinois continued a troubling trend, almost nobody expected that would be the final act for the two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. But it was.
Early look ahead to Rutgers' next opponent: Nebraska
With the door now closed on Ohio State, it’s time to look ahead to Rutgers’ next opponent on the schedule. The Scarlet Knights will host Nebraska next weekend under the Friday night lights. Kickoff will begin at 7:00 p.m. and here’s a closer look at that matchup:
Five star SG Ian Jackson talks visits
The No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2024, Ian Jackson has two official visits set. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard out of the Bronx (NY.) Cardinal Hayes will visit UNC and LSU and will look to lock in dates with Oregon and Kentucky. “I’m in a good spot...
Ten thoughts: Texas A&M's defense vs Alabama's offense
Texas A&M's defense was one of the nation's best in terms of points allowed (just 47 points allowed in 2022) until it went into Starkville and permitted Mississippi State to hang 42 points on them. It's a talented group that has morphed into a unit that doesn't do anything well because they're young, have incurred quite a few injuries, and play a bend but don't break style that broke completely last week as the Bulldogs scored four touchdowns in four red zone trips.
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 15 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Ole Miss
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea spoke on the Rebels at his weekly press conference in Nashville. The 9th-ranked Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) play at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by the SEC Network... On Ole Miss in opening statement... Clark...
Arkansas facing quarterback conundrum ahead of Mississippi State game
Ahead of the first true road game of the season in Starkville (Miss.) against No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1 SEC), the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2, 1-2 SEC) appear to be staring down some uncertainty at the critical position of quarterback. Star redshirt junior KJ Jefferson has started 18 consecutive games...
247Sports
