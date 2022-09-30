Read full article on original website
Months After Joking About Will Smith’s Oscars Ban, Trevor Noah Has Serious Thoughts On Backlash The Actor Received For The Slap
After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars several months ago, the Internet was ablaze with commentators sharing their thoughts on the matter. A significant number of celebrities weighed in on the subject as well. Many people chastised Smith for his actions, while some others came to his defense. One of the many stars to speak out in the aftermath was comedian and political pundit Trevor Noah, who approached the situation with a bit of humor. But now, months later, the TV personality has some serious thoughts about the backlash that Smith (who’s apologized as of late) has received.
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
As Trevor Noah Heads For The Stage Door, ‘The Daily Show’ Team Shocked At Timing Of Exit
“It’s been wild,” Trevor Noah told his audience after revealing that his “time is up” on hosting The Daily Show. The news certainly was wildly unexpected. Deadline understands that Noah told his studio audience of his departure before telling many members of the Comedy Central series’ staff — news that blindsided many. The Daily Show sources said that it was “imperative” for Noah to share the news with his fans during Thursday’s taping as he wanted them to hear it from him first. But the fact that Noah told a few hundred strangers, admittedly some die-hard fans but likely including many tourists keen to...
Trevor Noah Reveals Why He's Leaving 'The Daily Show'
On Sept. 29, 2022, history changed forever when Trevor Noah announced that he would be leaving The Daily Show. He took over from Jon Stewart seven years ago, and now, his time with the late night satirical program is ending. However, his announcement came as a shock to many audience members and at-home viewers.
Fans Critique Dua Lipa & Trevor Noah's New Romance After Pair Spotted Kissing: 'The Most Random Thing I've Ever Seen'
After photos surfaced of Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah kissing and going on a dinner date in New York City on Wednesday, September 28, fans couldn't help but comment on the pair's apparent connection. One person wrote, "idk dua lipa dating trevor noah is the most random thing i’ve ever...
Dua Lipa ‘Sees Potential’ In Trevor Noah After Date Night Kiss: ‘They Have Chemistry’
Dua Lipa “sees potential” for a relationship with Trevor Noah! “Things are very new for Dua and Trevor but she’s enjoying spending time with him,” a source close to the “Levitating” singer, 27, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Dua has told friends that she had an amazing time hanging out with him and she thinks Trevor is very sweet. She definitely sees potential and thinks they have great chemistry with each other,” they added.
Kenan Thompson’s Ex-Wife Dating Comedian’s Former ‘SNL’ Co-Star Chris Redd
Saturday Night Live fans love a bizarre plot twist, but nobody saw this coming. Kenan Thompson’s estranged wife Christina Evangeline is now dating his former SNL co-star Chris Redd. Thompson filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage, requesting the couple share custody of their daughters Georgia...
Trevor Noah Spent The Weekend In Toronto & Picked Up The Most Canadian Treat Ever (PHOTOS)
Trevor Noah was recently in Toronto for his "Back to Abnormal World Tour" and he posted some serious love for the city and its people on his Insta. On Saturday, October 1, the South African comedian shared a picture of some tasty-looking poutine from Smoke’s Poutinerie on his story.
Trevor Noah Has Many Potential Replacements at 'The Daily Show'
Trevor Noah has announced that he will be leaving Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” which he has hosted since 2015. Co-created by Madeleine Smithberg and Lizz Winstead, “The Daily Show” started in 1996 at Paramount Global's (PARA) then fairly obscure channel Comedy Central a vehicle for comedian and sportscaster Craig Kilborn, and featuring a style of comedy that was very pithy and, one might say, bro-y.
