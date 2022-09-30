Kingston (NY) Fire Department Receives Grant to Help Buy Emergency Vehicles

Read full article on original website
Related
Colossal Phone Outage Plague Hudson Valley Police, More
A phone outage across the Mid-Hudson Valley caused major issues for local businesses, animal hospitals, and even police departments. Here's how to remain in contact while service is being restored. Verizon Phone Outage in the Hudson Valley, NY. "The Town of Newburgh Police phone lines are currently inoperable", began a...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
County Funds New Rescue Boat for Poughkeepsie (NY)
The city of Poughkeepsie Fire Department has taken delivery of its new rigid-hull inflatable rescue boat purchased under a Dutchess County grant, MidHudsonNews.com reported. The new vessel, “Marine 2,” replaces the department’s 1985 Boston Whaler, stored at the Clover Street station, the report said. The boat, trailer...
Cooking Oil Theft Trend Hits Ulster County, Two Arrested
If after reading about someone being arrested for stealing cooking oil had you puzzled, imagine wrapping your head around the idea that this is apparently more common than we think. Two Yonkers residents, both in their 30s, were arrested in late September for the crime of stealing used cooking oil...
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed in Upstate New York Crash
A Hudson Valley family lost their father following a crash in Upstate New York. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an Ulster County man was killed in a crash in Greene County, New York. Ulster County, New York Man Dies After Crash in Greene County, New...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chroniclenewspaper.com
Strict rules for Fall Clean-Up in Town of Goshen
For the Fall Clean-Up in Goshen on Oct. 17, trucks will only pass through each area once, with no exceptions. If items are not out when they pass, they will not return for them. All items must be curbside by 7 a.m. on October 17. Household items only:. Example: Furniture...
New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley
Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
News 12
Piles of trash renew illegal dumping concerns in Orange County
There are some renewed garbage troubles on a stretch of road between two municipalities in Orange County. News 12 found bags of garbage and loose trash littered along Seven Springs Road on the border of Monroe and Kiryas Joel Tuesday after a viewer reached out to alert News 12 to the conditions.
Nonemergency phone lines up and running at numerous police, fire departments after service disruption
A Verizon spokesperson has confirmed that nonemergency phone lines are working again at numerous police and fire departments following a service disruption.
RELATED PEOPLE
rocklanddaily.com
Owners of Beckerle Lumber Honored for Decades of Community Contributions
Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick recently presented a New York State Senate Empire Award to Beckerle Lumber, recognizing decades of the business's contributions to Rockland County. Beckerle Lumber was established in 1940 by Laurence Pete Beckerle, Sr. Laurence's son and grandsons continue to manage the business today. The family-operated company has four...
Hot Debate: The Truth about Moose in East Fishkill
There may not be a more fascinating animal in the northeast than the moose. Simultaneously majestic, scary, and goofy; these massive mammals are a rare sight to behold in the Hudson Valley. Maybe that's why such an intense debate was sparked after one was spotted in East Fishkill. Moose Debate...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Online Auction Opens Tomorrow for Surplus County Vehicles & Equipment
Online Auction Opens Tomorrow for Surplus County Vehicles & Equipment. Poughkeepsie, NY… Surplus County vehicles and equipment items will be available for bid during Dutchess County’s Surplus Vehicle Auction and Equipment Auction, both being conducted online at https://www.aarbids.com/. Various vehicles and equipment items will be included in the auction, including trucks, cars, tools, mowers, trailers, and more. The online auctions will start on October 4, 2022, and end on October 18, 2022.
Help Wanted: Ulster County looks to hire 911 dispatchers
Ulster County is looking to hire 911 dispatchers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?
When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!).
WNYT
Albany pizza shop owner says violence may force him to close
An Albany businessman says he’s fed up with the street violence he sees every day in front of his landmark pizza shop on Ontario Street. He tells NewsChannel 13 there might be a “for sale” on the business before long. Frank Scavio has built an empire in...
Police investigate fatal industrial accident in Grafton
State Police are investigating a fatal industrial accident that took place on Saturday morning. Darren Miller, 35, of Poestenkill was allegedly struck by a falling piece of equipment, and was declared dead on the scene.
Hudson Valley Factory Laying Off 1,000 Workers Before New Year
Over 1,000 jobs are being affected by the sale of a Hudson Valley manufacturing company. We've shared way too many stories about the elimination of manufacturing jobs in the Hudson Valley. In December, Silarx Pharmaceuticals announced that it would be moving its operations out of the Hudson Valley and transferring production to a facility in Seymour, Indiana. The maker of generic liquid pharmaceutical products employed 72 people.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Orange County, NY Awaits New Joey’s Pizza Owners
As one door closes, another one opens. Each town has a local restaurant that they visit and enjoy spending time there. Supporting small businesses is essential in the Hudson Valley not only for the establishment's success but for the community as well. A popular, family-owned restaurant in Orange County, NY...
Hudson Valley Man Arrested After Shooting At New York Restaurant
A Hudson Valley man is accused of opening fire at a nearly 30-year-old restaurant in the Hudson Valley. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Local Team Boycotting Games in Newburgh; Will More Follow?
One school district announced it's not going anywhere near Newburgh after gun violence erupted at a football game on Friday. Gunfire broke out after a high school football game in Newburgh sending three people to the hospital. According to local authorities, the gunshots erupted as players and spectators were leaving the stadium on Friday night. Officers working security at the game responded to gunfire in the parking lot just after 9:30pm.
Shooting At 30-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Eatery, Shooter At Large
Police are investigating a scary situation following a shooting at a nearly 30-year-old restaurant in the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 2 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a business on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie. This came just hours after a father of a Marist...
Comments / 0