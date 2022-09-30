Read full article on original website
Voter registration in Kentucky shows nice bump in August
Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Friday after two years of flatlined voter registration, Kentucky is now seeing a surge, with 9,631 new voters joining the rolls in August, and those registering as “Other” continuing to see the most growth. “Voter registration is back,” Adams said. “With COVID...
State rep. candidates share their views on the issues at forum
The Harlan County Chamber of Commerce sponsored a candidate forum at the Harlan Center on Thursday, with candidates on the ballot in Harlan County taking part to give their views on some issues important to voters. Area television personality Brandon Robinson served as the moderator for the event. The first...
CDC’s Ky. risk map is largely green, but 11 counties are still at high risk
The number of Kentucky counties at high risk of Covid-19 was cut in half last week, with only two counties moving into a higher risk category. Harrison and Magoffin counties moved to the high risk category, shown in orange, from a medium risk, shown in yellow. All 11 of the...
