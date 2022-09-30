ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Voter registration in Kentucky shows nice bump in August

Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Friday after two years of flatlined voter registration, Kentucky is now seeing a surge, with 9,631 new voters joining the rolls in August, and those registering as “Other” continuing to see the most growth. “Voter registration is back,” Adams said. “With COVID...
KENTUCKY STATE
State rep. candidates share their views on the issues at forum

The Harlan County Chamber of Commerce sponsored a candidate forum at the Harlan Center on Thursday, with candidates on the ballot in Harlan County taking part to give their views on some issues important to voters. Area television personality Brandon Robinson served as the moderator for the event. The first...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY

