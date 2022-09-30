Like many people, I’ve taken to referring to the times before March of 2020 as “the Before Times.” It’s not hard to feel like those years represented a fundamentally different way of living, in some ways — and whether or not people have returned to the mindset of bygone years can vary wildly from person to person. But for people looking for tangible evidence of an altered world, there’s a place to look for that — and it might be found on the branches and fences around you.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO