Hamilton, NY

InsideHook

The Pandemic Caused Birds to Change Their Songs

Like many people, I’ve taken to referring to the times before March of 2020 as “the Before Times.” It’s not hard to feel like those years represented a fundamentally different way of living, in some ways — and whether or not people have returned to the mindset of bygone years can vary wildly from person to person. But for people looking for tangible evidence of an altered world, there’s a place to look for that — and it might be found on the branches and fences around you.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IFLScience

Cacao Was Consumed By All Ancient Maya, Not Just The Elites

The ancient Maya are famed for their ritual use of cacao, and new evidence suggests that the iconic pods were more widely consumed than previously thought. Until now, archaeologists assumed that the ingestion of cacao products was the exclusive right of the political and religious elites – yet it now appears that even the lowliest of villagers had access to the revered sacrament.
Education
Freethink

Human composting is now legal in five states

A newly signed bill makes human composting legal in California. Residents can now opt to have their bodies turned into nutrient-dense soil after their deaths, rather than being buried or cremated. Circle of life: Human composting, also known as “terramation” or “natural organic reduction” (NOR), starts with the placement of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Atlantic

Can Invasive Species Ever Be Good?

This article was originally published in Undark Magazine. A little over a decade ago, Jason Gleditsch was removing Asian honeysuckle when he noticed the birds. Robins and gray catbirds flocked around the thickets in autumn, attracted by the fat, ripe fruits. Originally introduced as ornamental plants in the early 20th century, Asian honeysuckle rapidly spread across the Eastern Seaboard of the United States, growing in dense stands that can shade out native plants. Conservationists often destroy these clumps. But Gleditsch, then an undergrad at Pennsylvania State University, noted something interesting: Native bird species seemed more drawn to the honeysuckle patches than to other plants.
WILDLIFE
getnews.info

800 Breadfruit Trees Planted with 15 New Farming Families in Costa Rica

Jungle Project is investing in trees and training to help farming communities empower themselves. This will have a huge long-term impact on the livelihoods of future generations and the environment. It is their mission to help to protect vulnerable communities from hunger and malnourishment, while protecting the environment too. This month we celebrate the planting of 800 breadfruit trees and 5,000 companion trees with 15 farming families in Pejivalle, Costa Rica.
AGRICULTURE
