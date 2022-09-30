Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. If you're looking for a change of pace in a brand-new place,...
Scientist Discovers Tree That Could Potentially Be the World’s Oldest, and It’s Shockingly Old
One scientist made a shocking declaration: a tree he’s studying may be a whopping 5,484 years old. In the rain forest of the Alerce Costero National Park in southern Chile, one huge tree nicknamed the “Great Grandfather” shames the rest. And now, it may be crowned the title of world’s oldest tree.
The Pandemic Caused Birds to Change Their Songs
Like many people, I’ve taken to referring to the times before March of 2020 as “the Before Times.” It’s not hard to feel like those years represented a fundamentally different way of living, in some ways — and whether or not people have returned to the mindset of bygone years can vary wildly from person to person. But for people looking for tangible evidence of an altered world, there’s a place to look for that — and it might be found on the branches and fences around you.
IFLScience
Cacao Was Consumed By All Ancient Maya, Not Just The Elites
The ancient Maya are famed for their ritual use of cacao, and new evidence suggests that the iconic pods were more widely consumed than previously thought. Until now, archaeologists assumed that the ingestion of cacao products was the exclusive right of the political and religious elites – yet it now appears that even the lowliest of villagers had access to the revered sacrament.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Freethink
Human composting is now legal in five states
A newly signed bill makes human composting legal in California. Residents can now opt to have their bodies turned into nutrient-dense soil after their deaths, rather than being buried or cremated. Circle of life: Human composting, also known as “terramation” or “natural organic reduction” (NOR), starts with the placement of...
Can Invasive Species Ever Be Good?
This article was originally published in Undark Magazine. A little over a decade ago, Jason Gleditsch was removing Asian honeysuckle when he noticed the birds. Robins and gray catbirds flocked around the thickets in autumn, attracted by the fat, ripe fruits. Originally introduced as ornamental plants in the early 20th century, Asian honeysuckle rapidly spread across the Eastern Seaboard of the United States, growing in dense stands that can shade out native plants. Conservationists often destroy these clumps. But Gleditsch, then an undergrad at Pennsylvania State University, noted something interesting: Native bird species seemed more drawn to the honeysuckle patches than to other plants.
getnews.info
800 Breadfruit Trees Planted with 15 New Farming Families in Costa Rica
Jungle Project is investing in trees and training to help farming communities empower themselves. This will have a huge long-term impact on the livelihoods of future generations and the environment. It is their mission to help to protect vulnerable communities from hunger and malnourishment, while protecting the environment too. This month we celebrate the planting of 800 breadfruit trees and 5,000 companion trees with 15 farming families in Pejivalle, Costa Rica.
Cannibalistic House Mice Destroying the Ecosystem of California Islands
The mice now inhabit an area roughly the size of two football fields.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The climate crisis is now’: haunting video spotlights California wildfires
In a chilling new video released by Fridays for Future, the youth-led climate movement inspired by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, filmmakers capture how escalating wildfires have devastated California’s picturesque landscapes in the hopes of igniting an urgent call to action. The short video, titled “I love you, California,”...
Comments / 0