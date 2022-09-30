ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wevv.com

Six 'Access to Service Fair' events happening in Evansville throughout the winter season

Evansville residents are being invited to attend several upcoming events allowing them to speak with officials about their utility accounts. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says he's hosting six "Access to Service Fair" events throughout the upcoming winter season, allowing residents talk one-on-one with customer service representatives about their CenterPoint Energy and EWSU accounts.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Semi crashes into restaurant in downtown Princeton

Authorities in Gibson County, Indiana, responded to the scene of a vehicle-vs-building crash on Tuesday. Shortly after 8 A.M, a semi-truck crashed into Susan Bobe's Pizza restaurant at the corner of Broadway and Main Street. According to a restaurant employee, a driver ran a red light at the intersection, which...
PRINCETON, IN
wevv.com

Tracking a fall-like Fall Festival

It has both been a gorgeous start to the work week and an absolutely perfect start to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival! After reaching afternoon high temperatures in the mid 70s earlier today, the mercury is expected to dwindle to 67° by dinnertime before falling to 59° by 10 o’clock. The combination of clear skies and northeasterly winds will stick around throughout the overnight hours and will allow temperatures to fall back down into the mid to low 40s area wide. We will wake up to a morning low temperature near 43° in Evansville early Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Traffic
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Local
Indiana Traffic
Evansville, IN
Cars
wevv.com

Man stabbed multiple times in Evansville late Sunday night

A man was sent to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Evansville late Sunday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Harriet Street and Louisiana Street just after 11 p.m. on Sunday night. Police say a man was stabbed...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Local Life#Localevent#Shuttles#Construction Maintenance#Mets Route Detours
wevv.com

Evansville crews investigating house fire

Evansville fire crews are investigating a possible arson. It happened on Read Street in Evansville Monday evening around 7:30 p.m. Evansville fire crews were on scene within minutes of a witness calling 911 to report the fire. It appears the house was abandoned and no injures were reported.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Watch: Air44 footage shows implosion at old Spottsville Bridge

Air44 caught a birds-eye view of Tuesday morning's implosion of the small truss span at the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky. The 161-foot truss span was imploded on Tuesday as the first phase of the demolition plan for the old bridge. Officials say the implosion of the larger...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
wevv.com

Small farms help foster local tourism in the Tri-State

Thomas Family Acres, an Orchard located in Owensville, Indiana, has been supplying fresh fruit and vegetables to the Tri-State for the better part of the last decade, with the owner, Mark Thomas, starting with just a handful of peach trees. "I've always enjoyed growing things, I had fruit trees at...
OWENSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville women's soccer drops heartbreaker to Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois reserve forward Emma Spotak took advantage of a bad-bounce breakaway to net the match-winning goal with less than two minutes remaining Sunday to propel the visiting Salukis to a 2-1 victory over the University of Evansville women’s soccer team at Arad McCutchan Stadium in Evansville, Indiana. Spotak...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two arrested after missing child report leads to discovery of human remains in Owensboro

Two people have been arrested after human remains were discovered in a storage unit in Daviess County, Kentucky on Monday, according to authorities. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says the investigation began on Sept. 30, when deputies took a missing person's complaint from a 911 caller who was concerned about a juvenile female missing from a known family.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

'Tox Away Day' happening for Vanderburgh County residents

A "Tox Away Day" will be happening for Vanderburgh County residents on Saturday, Oct. 8. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District say that residents of the county can dispose of household hazardous waste at the event, which will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Civic Center parking lot.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

McLean County man identified after fatal weekend house fire

Authorities are continuing to look into the cause of a weekend house fire that claimed the life of a man in McLean County, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police says its detectives are investigating the fire, which happened on Saturday morning around 8:45 a.m. KSP says the fire broke out at...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

8 people sent to hospital after crash with intoxicated driver in Daviess County, sheriff's office says

Eight people were sent to the hospital after a Sunday afternoon crash involving an intoxicated driver in Daviess County, Kentucky, according to the sheriff's office. Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office say they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

McLean County issues burn ban

A burn ban is now in place in McLean County, Kentucky. The county judge executive issued the burn ban October 3. All outdoor, open burning is banned until further notice. Law enforcement officers will be enforcing the ban.
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy