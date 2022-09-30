It has both been a gorgeous start to the work week and an absolutely perfect start to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival! After reaching afternoon high temperatures in the mid 70s earlier today, the mercury is expected to dwindle to 67° by dinnertime before falling to 59° by 10 o’clock. The combination of clear skies and northeasterly winds will stick around throughout the overnight hours and will allow temperatures to fall back down into the mid to low 40s area wide. We will wake up to a morning low temperature near 43° in Evansville early Tuesday.

1 DAY AGO