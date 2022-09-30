Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Six 'Access to Service Fair' events happening in Evansville throughout the winter season
Evansville residents are being invited to attend several upcoming events allowing them to speak with officials about their utility accounts. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says he's hosting six "Access to Service Fair" events throughout the upcoming winter season, allowing residents talk one-on-one with customer service representatives about their CenterPoint Energy and EWSU accounts.
wevv.com
Semi crashes into restaurant in downtown Princeton
Authorities in Gibson County, Indiana, responded to the scene of a vehicle-vs-building crash on Tuesday. Shortly after 8 A.M, a semi-truck crashed into Susan Bobe's Pizza restaurant at the corner of Broadway and Main Street. According to a restaurant employee, a driver ran a red light at the intersection, which...
wevv.com
Tracking a fall-like Fall Festival
It has both been a gorgeous start to the work week and an absolutely perfect start to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival! After reaching afternoon high temperatures in the mid 70s earlier today, the mercury is expected to dwindle to 67° by dinnertime before falling to 59° by 10 o’clock. The combination of clear skies and northeasterly winds will stick around throughout the overnight hours and will allow temperatures to fall back down into the mid to low 40s area wide. We will wake up to a morning low temperature near 43° in Evansville early Tuesday.
wevv.com
Tips for staying safe during this year's West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival officially kicks off in Evansville, Indiana on Monday. While the event brings a week of good food and fun activities for all ages, public safety officials are reminding families of ways they can have a good time while staying safe. Here...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wevv.com
Two firefighters injured at scene of Monday night house fire in Evansville
Two firefighters were injured at the scene of a house fire on Monday night in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a house fire in the area of Read Street and West Michigan Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Crews arriving at the scene found heavy...
wevv.com
Man stabbed multiple times in Evansville late Sunday night
A man was sent to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Evansville late Sunday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Harriet Street and Louisiana Street just after 11 p.m. on Sunday night. Police say a man was stabbed...
wevv.com
Vanderburgh County Health Department partnering with Red Cross for blood drive
The Vanderburgh County Health Department is partnering up with the American Red Cross to hold a community blood drive. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Red Cross location at 29 S. Stockwell Rd. in Evansville, Indiana. "The Vanderburgh County...
wevv.com
Evansville Day School students collecting toys for Peyton Manning Children's Hospital
Officials with Evansville Day School say that students are collecting toys for a good cause. Evansville Day School says students in grades 5 - 8 are collecting toys for kids at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital by collecting toys from their Amazon Wishlist. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the students will do...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wevv.com
Evansville crews investigating house fire
Evansville fire crews are investigating a possible arson. It happened on Read Street in Evansville Monday evening around 7:30 p.m. Evansville fire crews were on scene within minutes of a witness calling 911 to report the fire. It appears the house was abandoned and no injures were reported.
wevv.com
Watch: Air44 footage shows implosion at old Spottsville Bridge
Air44 caught a birds-eye view of Tuesday morning's implosion of the small truss span at the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky. The 161-foot truss span was imploded on Tuesday as the first phase of the demolition plan for the old bridge. Officials say the implosion of the larger...
wevv.com
Funeral arrangements made for 18-month-old victim in Evansville murder investigation
A young victim in a murder investigation out of Evansville, Indiana, will be laid to rest on Monday. Funeral arrangements made for 18-month-old victim in Evansville murder investigation. A young victim in a murder investigation out of Evansville, Indiana, will be laid to rest on Monday.
wevv.com
Traffic partially blocked after crash on Lloyd Expressway in Vanderburgh County
Crews are at the scene of a crash in west Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Just before 9:30 a.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said it was at the scene of a crash with injuries in the area of South Red Bank Road and the West Lloyd Expressway. VCSO says eastbound traffic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wevv.com
Small farms help foster local tourism in the Tri-State
Thomas Family Acres, an Orchard located in Owensville, Indiana, has been supplying fresh fruit and vegetables to the Tri-State for the better part of the last decade, with the owner, Mark Thomas, starting with just a handful of peach trees. "I've always enjoyed growing things, I had fruit trees at...
wevv.com
Evansville women's soccer drops heartbreaker to Southern Illinois
Southern Illinois reserve forward Emma Spotak took advantage of a bad-bounce breakaway to net the match-winning goal with less than two minutes remaining Sunday to propel the visiting Salukis to a 2-1 victory over the University of Evansville women’s soccer team at Arad McCutchan Stadium in Evansville, Indiana. Spotak...
wevv.com
Two arrested after missing child report leads to discovery of human remains in Owensboro
Two people have been arrested after human remains were discovered in a storage unit in Daviess County, Kentucky on Monday, according to authorities. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says the investigation began on Sept. 30, when deputies took a missing person's complaint from a 911 caller who was concerned about a juvenile female missing from a known family.
wevv.com
'Tox Away Day' happening for Vanderburgh County residents
A "Tox Away Day" will be happening for Vanderburgh County residents on Saturday, Oct. 8. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District say that residents of the county can dispose of household hazardous waste at the event, which will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Civic Center parking lot.
wevv.com
McLean County man identified after fatal weekend house fire
Authorities are continuing to look into the cause of a weekend house fire that claimed the life of a man in McLean County, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police says its detectives are investigating the fire, which happened on Saturday morning around 8:45 a.m. KSP says the fire broke out at...
wevv.com
8 people sent to hospital after crash with intoxicated driver in Daviess County, sheriff's office says
Eight people were sent to the hospital after a Sunday afternoon crash involving an intoxicated driver in Daviess County, Kentucky, according to the sheriff's office. Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office say they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
wevv.com
Evansville man accused of child molestation being held on $100,000 cash bond
An Evansville man is being held on a $100,000 cash bond after being arrested on multiple charges of child molestation, according to court and jail records. Evansville man accused of child molestation being held on $100,000 cash bond. An Evansville man is being held on a $100,000 cash bond after...
wevv.com
McLean County issues burn ban
A burn ban is now in place in McLean County, Kentucky. The county judge executive issued the burn ban October 3. All outdoor, open burning is banned until further notice. Law enforcement officers will be enforcing the ban.
Comments / 0