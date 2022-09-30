Read full article on original website
mymixfm.com
Fowler Park’s ‘Pioneer Days’ celebrates 50 years
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– It was a weekend months in the making at Fowler Park, according to Amber Kerr. “We spend the whole year preparing for this weekend,” she said. Kerr, who has been involved in Pioneer Days for over 30 years, was satisfied with the turnout for...
mymixfm.com
Fruitridge Festival hosts over 20 local artists, scarecrow competition
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Saturday had been over three years in the making for the organizers of the Fruitridge Festival of the Arts. 2019 marked the first time the event moved partially outdoors. In 2019 and 2021, however, the event was plagued by heavy rain. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
mymixfm.com
Trailblazing woman Linda Vermillion inducted into IDOC HOF
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A longtime correctional officer who helped break down barriers when it came to women working in the state prison has been inducted into the Indiana Department of Corrections’ Hall of Fame. Now retired, Linda Vermillion began working as a correctional officer in October 1978...
mymixfm.com
Coffee Trail invites folks to explore southern Illinois
Marshall, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — You can now travel a Coffee Trail through southern Illinois. The Illinois South Tourism Coffee Trail features 28 independent shops. Trail-goers can receive discounted items at each shop. If they visit five shops they then earn entry into a raffle for merchandise from the various businesses on the trail. Attendees track their progress through a phone app or a passport book.
mymixfm.com
Chick-fil-A, Union Health partner to help area kids
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Union Health and Chick-Fil-A are partnering to help area youth. On Oct. 4, the restaurant will host UHF Spirit Day, 100% of the proceeds from all mobile orders will go to the Foundation’s Pediatric Therapy Fund. The fund provides financial assistance to families...
mymixfm.com
Tiny Homes for Veterans Project begins taking shape
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A group of volunteers spent their morning Saturday helping construct a pavilion and garden area that will be next to the homes. The project, which has been in the works for months, offers temporary housing for homeless veterans around the Terre Haute area. Reach Services and the Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors are collaborating on building six tiny homes for Veterans.
mymixfm.com
Financial impact of Hurricane Ian in our area
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Hurricane Ian continues to cause problems throughout the southeast portion of the country. However, experts said that it could also have an economical impact right here in the Wabash Valley. Indiana State University Professor of Economics Robert Guell said that you could see price...
mymixfm.com
2 dead in Paris, Il. apartment fire
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett, two Paris residents are dead after an early morning apartment fire on Saturday. Edgar County Dispatch received a call at 6:07 a.m. from a resident saying her apartment was on fire and she was unable to get out of her second-floor unit. The apartment complex has four units and is located at 501 South Central Street.
mymixfm.com
Minor crash involving school bus disrupts traffic in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A school bus was delayed this morning after an incident involving a truck in Sullivan County. According to Sgt David Holmes with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Friday morning at the intersection of State Road 48 and County Road 200 E. Holmes said that the glare of the sun caused the bus driver to not see a truck while attempting to make a turn. The small white Northeast School Corporation bus reportedly clipped the back tire of the passing pickup truck.
mymixfm.com
Brazil man charged with child molesting
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Brazil man has been charged with child molesting after being arrested Thursday. According to court documents, the investigation began on September 19, when an 11-year-old student at an elementary school told a staff member about a possible sexual situation involving Dustin Spangenburg. Spangenburg,...
mymixfm.com
Three-car crash off Illinois SR 1 sends one to hospital
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– A three-car crash on State Route 1 just north of E. 1050th Road sent one person to the hospital on Saturday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred around 9:45 local time. Three cars were involved, and one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries.
