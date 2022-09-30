Read full article on original website
Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine suffered a lower leg fracture in his team’s 28-25 victory over the New Orleans Saints in London. The Vikings selected Cine with the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but it seems his breakout in the league will likely be postponed to 2023.
There is plenty to digest from the Vikings' 28-25 win over the Saints.
New Orleans Saints left guard Andrus Peat was ruled out of Sunday’s game versus the Minnesota Vikings with an injury (concussion) on Friday, nominating an interesting next-man-up. He is Wyatt Davis, who the Vikings waived at the end of August after just one season with the team. The Vikings...
Justin Jefferson: Minnesota Vikings receiver says London is ready for 'the Griddy' as he looks to star on Tottenham Hotspur stage
Jefferson leads the NFL with 3,262 receiving yards in the subsequent two and a bit seasons, picking up right where he left off in Week One of this campaign with nine catches, 184 yards and two TDs in a dominant display against the Green Bay Packers. Now, he and the...
With the Minnesota Vikings set to take on the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, home of Tottenham Hotspur F.C., you had the feeling that one of the players might give a nod to Ted Lasso. Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is that person. Thielen took the...
The Minnesota Vikings survived the Detroit Lions in Week 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium, 28-24, and rookie Lewis Cine posted to Twitter about it thereafter. While other players like Justin Jefferson commended the team win on social media, Cine tweeted a photo of himself — either looking mad, sad, determined, or all of the above — with a caption of “Time Will Tell.”
Vikings hang on for 28-25 win over Saints in London
Greg Joseph kicked a 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds left and the Minnesota Vikings hung on for a 28-25 win over New Orleans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when the Saints' Wil Lutz's 61-yard tying attempt hit the left upright and then the crossbar as time expired
The Seattle Seahawks receiver summed up the emergency in one hellacious tweet.
Three Takeaways From the Saints 28-25 Loss to the Vikings
The New Orleans Saints (1-3) fell to the Vikings (3-1), 28-25, in London and have now last three straight games after winning the opener in Atlanta. The Saints had an opportunity to send the game into overtime on a 61-yard field goal attempt by Wil Lutz. Lutz’s kick would double doink and as a result the Saints would end up falling short.
The NFL’s International Series begins in Week 4, with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints traveling across the pond to square off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The game is scheduled for Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 a.m. ET on the NFL Network and NFL+ (live stream available on FuboTV).
The NFL has been intent on putting down roots on the other side of the pond in recent years. The league sends teams to play in London, hoping to build excitement among the British masses, fans whose sporting landscapes tend to revolve mostly around soccer. NFL London draws plenty of...
The NFL season is just three weeks old, but Bleacher Report has thoughts on a player each team should bench. And for the Minnesota Vikings, that is slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan. to-be-benched player for each NFL team, writing about Sullivan, “The Vikings are 27th in adjusted yards per pass attempt...
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are 6-1 against the Purdue Boilermakers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Minnesota and Purdue will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Saints RB Alvin Kamara (rib) won't play vs. Vikings in London
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara won't be taking the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported. Head coach Dennis Allen confirmed with Dales ahead of official inactives that Kamara will miss the Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings in London. Kamara was officially among New Orleans' seven inactives.
The Vikings have been raiding the Saints in England since 793 AD
The NFL will tell you that the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints first clashed on Oct. 13, 1968, a Saints win right before the Vikings would go on to engineer one of the greatest non-championship team runs in NFL history from 1969 to 1976. But really, the Vikings and...
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost four weeks of NFL football are in the books and we’ve learned a few things. The Philadelphia Eagles deserved the preseason hype. Nick Sirianni’s club is a locomotive rolling over everything in...
