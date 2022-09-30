ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, KS

News To Know: fatal crash, collector’s expo, and Heart Walk 2022

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 2:00 Sunday morning, reports of a crash along State Route V near NE 40th alerted Barton County E-911. A Barton County Deputy arrived first, locating the crash about 10 miles northwest of Lamar. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Authorities reported a single vehicle crash with three occupants; the driver, Benjamin Harrington, 18, of Lamar was killed. Click here to read more about this story.
BARTON COUNTY, MO
Joplin City Council to review What-A-Burger site plan Monday night

The Joplin City Council meets Monday night. The Council tonight review a site plan for a proposed new What-A-Burger restaurant at 2014 S. Range Line Road with access through 2019 S. Highview Ave. Members will also hear an update about insurance costs for city employees. Under Emergency Ordinances, the Council...
JOPLIN, MO
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
MISSOURI STATE
17-year-old victim identified after shooting at HS football game

TULSA, Okla. (News on 6) – Tulsa Police identify a 17-year-old shot and killed at a McLain football game Friday night. According to CBS affiliate in Tulsa, News on 6, police identified the victim as Terron Yarbrough. “Police say Yarbrough was pronounced dead on the scene Friday night and...
TULSA, OK
Large grass fire visible for miles, SW of Joplin

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Smoke was visible for miles south of Joplin near Loma Linda as Redings Mill responded to a fast-moving grassfire just after 4:40 p.m. Monday. It was estimated to be about 20 acres by Redings Mill Fire Command on arrival. However they requested mutual aid quickly from the following agencies:
JOPLIN, MO
National Taco Day is bringing deals to the 4-States

National Taco Day is just around the corner and local Taco Tuesdays deals are giving 4-Staters something to get excited about. October 4th is National Taco Day and it just so happens to fall on a Tuesday this year. Here are some regional restaurants giving out taco freebies or running...
CHANUTE, KS
Parsons Police to Wear Pink Bands

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Parsons Police Department is allowing officers to wear pink mourning bands over their badges in support for breast cancer research and in remembrance of those lost in their fight with this deadly disease. The mourning band is a sign of respect and is usually reserved for fellow officers that have passed or killed in the line of duty.
PARSONS, KS
Galena Man Arrested After Breaking into a Residence

A Galena man is arrested early this morning on burglary charges. Around 12:45am, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a rural residence east of Baxter Springs, after the homeowners were awakened by someone in their house. Deputies arrived minutes later and apprehended 37-year-old William Timothy Paschal inside the home. Paschal was transported to the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of aggravated burglary and burglary and arson, stemming from a fire he is suspected of starting in a nearby barn.
GALENA, KS
The Big 3: strange lights, Red Hot & Blue closes

BIG STORY #3: Sheriff Chris Jennings states Newton County escapee Michael Durison, 39, is back in police custody. After following several tips Newton County Detectives and the Joplin Police Department took Durison into custody in a travel trailer located at 1808 West 20th, near 20th and McCoy, in Joplin. Click here to read more about this story.
JOPLIN, MO
KBI: Man and woman found dead in rural Labette County

LABETTE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two subjects were found dead Monday in rural Mound Valley, Kansas, according to a media release from the agency. The investigation indicates that Monday morning around 8:30 a.m., the Labette...
LABETTE COUNTY, KS

