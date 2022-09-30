Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fatal crash, collector’s expo, and Heart Walk 2022
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 2:00 Sunday morning, reports of a crash along State Route V near NE 40th alerted Barton County E-911. A Barton County Deputy arrived first, locating the crash about 10 miles northwest of Lamar. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Authorities reported a single vehicle crash with three occupants; the driver, Benjamin Harrington, 18, of Lamar was killed. Click here to read more about this story.
Neosho residents welcome the fall months with annual festival
Neosho's Fall Festival began today and locals are soaking in the festivities.
Whataburger location approved by Joplin City Council
JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday evening during the Joplin City Council regular scheduled meeting the Whataburger site proposal, already approved by staff, was placed before the council for approval. No one spoke in favor or stood up to oppose the Council Bill 052-22 Site Plan Review: 2014 S Rangeline/2019 S...
newstalkkzrg.com
Joplin City Council to review What-A-Burger site plan Monday night
The Joplin City Council meets Monday night. The Council tonight review a site plan for a proposed new What-A-Burger restaurant at 2014 S. Range Line Road with access through 2019 S. Highview Ave. Members will also hear an update about insurance costs for city employees. Under Emergency Ordinances, the Council...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Miami Public Schools Supt., State Supt. Release Statements Following Shooting At McLain High School
The Miami Public Schools Superintendent and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister have released statements after a 17-year-old was shot and killed at the McLain High School homecoming game. Supt. Nick Highsmith said the Miami Wardogs will not be traveling to McLain anymore to participate in school activities. The full statement from...
koamnewsnow.com
17-year-old victim identified after shooting at HS football game
TULSA, Okla. (News on 6) – Tulsa Police identify a 17-year-old shot and killed at a McLain football game Friday night. According to CBS affiliate in Tulsa, News on 6, police identified the victim as Terron Yarbrough. “Police say Yarbrough was pronounced dead on the scene Friday night and...
Large grass fire visible for miles, SW of Joplin
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Smoke was visible for miles south of Joplin near Loma Linda as Redings Mill responded to a fast-moving grassfire just after 4:40 p.m. Monday. It was estimated to be about 20 acres by Redings Mill Fire Command on arrival. However they requested mutual aid quickly from the following agencies:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Traveler attending mother’s funeral has car stolen; Family heirlooms destroyed
PARSONS, Kan. – A man attending his mother’s funeral had his vehicle stolen in Parsons, Kansas only to later locate the vehicle along with broken personal items and family heirlooms. On Sunday, October 2, 2022, Parsons Police Officer Shyanne Dunn took a report for a stolen vehicle that...
Two bodies discovered in Labette County
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two people were found dead Monday in rural Mound Valley, Kansas.
Galena man arrested on Arson and Burglary charges
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – A man was arrested near Baxter Springs early Monday morning after he allegedly broke into someone’s home and started a fire in a nearby barn. Police say homeowners just east of Baxter Springs alerted police dispatch when they awoke to a rural Galena man inside their home.
koamnewsnow.com
National Taco Day is bringing deals to the 4-States
National Taco Day is just around the corner and local Taco Tuesdays deals are giving 4-Staters something to get excited about. October 4th is National Taco Day and it just so happens to fall on a Tuesday this year. Here are some regional restaurants giving out taco freebies or running...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
parsonspd.com
Parsons Police to Wear Pink Bands
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Parsons Police Department is allowing officers to wear pink mourning bands over their badges in support for breast cancer research and in remembrance of those lost in their fight with this deadly disease. The mourning band is a sign of respect and is usually reserved for fellow officers that have passed or killed in the line of duty.
kggfradio.com
Galena Man Arrested After Breaking into a Residence
A Galena man is arrested early this morning on burglary charges. Around 12:45am, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a rural residence east of Baxter Springs, after the homeowners were awakened by someone in their house. Deputies arrived minutes later and apprehended 37-year-old William Timothy Paschal inside the home. Paschal was transported to the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of aggravated burglary and burglary and arson, stemming from a fire he is suspected of starting in a nearby barn.
koamnewsnow.com
The Big 3: strange lights, Red Hot & Blue closes
BIG STORY #3: Sheriff Chris Jennings states Newton County escapee Michael Durison, 39, is back in police custody. After following several tips Newton County Detectives and the Joplin Police Department took Durison into custody in a travel trailer located at 1808 West 20th, near 20th and McCoy, in Joplin. Click here to read more about this story.
Charges dropped against 1 person related to Pittsburg murder
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Court drops charges against one of two suspects in connection to a Pittsburg murder. On May 13, 2022, police responded to the shooting of two female victims in the 100 block of West 23rd Street in Pittsburg. When officers arrived at the scene, they located...
KBI: Man and woman found dead in rural Labette County
LABETTE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two subjects were found dead Monday in rural Mound Valley, Kansas, according to a media release from the agency. The investigation indicates that Monday morning around 8:30 a.m., the Labette...
These Carthage Missouri Mansions Will Leave You With More Questions (And Cabinets) Than Answers
Well guys, you know what I'm like by now.I'm nosy as heck, and I love to look at listings on Zillow and Realtor to get a chance to look into other people's houses. And they have them for sale, so...they want me to look, right? RIGHT. Well, I found a...
Lamar teens involved in fatal crash, Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate
The Missouri Highway Patrol today responded to a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Barton County.
KBI investigating the death of man and woman in Labette County
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) says a man and woman were found dead inside their home just north of Mound Valley on Monday.
Comments / 0